When looking at companies to benefit from a recovery in, I've looked at the retail, financial, travel, and oil & gas industries. These sectors have all been late to the party that technology, alternative energy, and consumer staples have all benefitted from the last eight months. There's obviously a reason people wanted to know that vaccines were going to be available before hopping back into say airlines or cruise lines.

I'm sure it's fairly common for people to look at the price of a recovery stock pre-pandemic to see how much further they think it could move higher. I know I do that when I'm taking a cursory glance at a company. When taking this sort of look at American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), it certainly seems like there could be a lot more room to run higher.

Data by YCharts

Then you add in the fact that AAL had been dropping for years even before the pandemic:

Data by YCharts

When looking at price history alone, many could surmise that AAL could easily get back up to $30/share if not the $45-$60 range of several years ago. I doubt there are many on SA who buy stocks purely based on where their price was previously. I would guess most take a look at how earnings, net income, or cash flow have been trending over the last few years. These metrics are certainly the most important part of a business, especially having an idea of where they are going in the future:

Data by YCharts

All of these actually looked fairly stable before the precipitous drop that happened from COVID-19 (as was expected in this industry). My assumption would be that within 2-3 years, air travel will return to what it was pre-pandemic and that airlines will be making just as much revenue as before, which will mostly make it down to the bottom line. One reason that it won't all make it down to the bottom line from before is because of how much extra debt has been taken on and how much interest has to be paid on this debt. Here is how much American's quarterly interest expense has gone up recently:

Data by YCharts

Even though that looks bad from the scaling on the chart and how steady the interest expense was pre-pandemic, it really won't affect overall earnings all that much. If we take a more granular look at just 2018 and 2019, we'll see that American had managed to grow its net income to almost $1.7B:

Data by YCharts

So with quarterly interest expense going up around $100M, everything else being equal, that would only subtract $400M from annual net income, leaving ~ $1.3B. Furthermore, I would argue that everything else is not equal and that airlines have cut costs heavily. Sure, many of those costs will have to come back to run operations the way they did before and to get back up to pre-pandemic revenue levels. But that sort of belt tightening will likely make expenses less than they were pre-pandemic. I don't know how much lower they could be, but I would guess it's possible that it could even counteract the extra amount of interest expense American has to pay annually now.

So far I've basically argued for all the reasons American should at least return close to $30/share if not beyond it. I really do think revenues will bounce back to old levels within 2-3 years. Now that is quite a bit of time to wait, as I don't see a true recovery in 2021, so there is an argument we could discount that $30 price some due to opportunity cost of having to hold it for so long. Let's even throw out that argument just because there are so many stocks that are overvalued at the moment. Many tech companies are up 100-500% this year, because of where people see them years from now. American could offer a good alternative even if it's just to assume we're looking ahead a couple years, as so many stocks are currently.

EV Makes More Sense than Market Cap for Valuations

Despite all the arguments that it seems like American should continue trading significantly higher than it is now, I'd argue it is overvalued when we look at things from an enterprise value (EV) perspective. Enterprise value takes market cap and adds in debt, then subtracts out cash. Effectively it's saying what you would have to pay to buy the entire business, because you would have to take on the debt as well. Here's what American looks like when comparing price to EV over the last year:

Data by YCharts

If one values a company by EV, instead of price, it looks like American is already ahead of its pre-pandemic valuation. This is because it has been burning cash and had to take on extra debt to fund the last nine or so months. I think it's easy for people to just look at debt in sort of nebulous, binary scenarios. Scenario 1, a company can handle the interest payments and has good enough ratings with the agencies, they'll be able to continue rolling debt over. Or scenario 2, people lump them into a company heading toward bankruptcy.

I'd argue that debt matters so much more than the binary look and there's a reason the debt rating agencies have so many further breakdowns past investment grade or non-investment grade. Let's assume that American recovers in plenty of time to easily keep paying its interest payments and agencies keep giving it good enough ratings that it can keep issuing new debt when necessary. This would allow us to put the company in that first group where we don't even have to consider any bankruptcy risk. The problem is that it isn't a simple binary. That's a good first place to start, and I certainly wouldn't want to invest in American if it is at an imminent bankruptcy risk, but there is a lot more to it than that. American is so much more financially handcuffed because of the debt it's had to take on. To get an idea of how financially handcuffed, let's see its net debt position over the last year:

Data by YCharts

The extra $4B or so in net debt that American has taken on represents $4B that it'll eventually have to pay back and $4B less it'll be able to return to shareholders. Considering its market cap pre-pandemic was only around $12B, I see this as $4B more to have to pay off just to get back to the point it was at before in terms of being able to reward shareholders with dividends or buybacks.

Furthermore the amount of net debt is still likely to increase as the company isn't done losing money yet. I expect Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 to continue to be very rough on airlines. With how fast cases are growing again, new lockdown measures until vaccines can get distributed (and herd immunity reached) may even make earnings worse than Q3 2020. Many analysts have Q2 and Q3 2021 earnings starting to normalize, but still have them at negative for those quarters. I expect American to have to take on between $2B and $4B more in net debt over the coming year, before it starts producing positive operating earnings again.

So the real issue isn't just that it had to take on $4B in net debt or that this debt will likely still increase before vaccines are completely distributed to the world. The even bigger issue is that debt makes up such a huge part of its valuation compared to the equity. This is essentially that it is just leveraged up too much, and that taking away a little bit of its equity by adding debt means its market cap will drop a bigger percentage than a company that takes on the same amount of debt, but has more equity. What I mean by that is that American may have seemed cheap from a P/E standpoint back in 2019. But from a metric that takes debt into account, like EV/EBITDA, it actually traded at a premium to Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) which has a much stronger balance sheet:

Data by YCharts

Note that the above graph is from 2019, when EBITDAs were still positive in this industry. During this pandemic, Southwest has actually had net debt go down. I don't know the specifics, as I'm sure it still has lost money from operations, but perhaps it sold some assets or something along those lines for its net cash position to increase. If anyone knows how Southwest has managed to improve its net debt position during the pandemic, please let us know in the comments.

Data by YCharts

My Valuation

So now to bring everything together to show why taking more debt on when you're already leveraged compounds the blow to valuation. So my first assumption is that American and Southwest return to their EV/EBITDA valuations at the end of 2019 of 9.8x and 6.2x, respectively. This means I'm assuming American will still trade at the premium it did before.

My second assumption is that American and Southwest will make the same amount of EBITDA as they did in 2019 ($3.4B and $4.3B respectively) at some point in the not so distant future, say 2022:

Data by YCharts

So this basically just means I think each company will be worth the same EV that they were at before the pandemic by 2022. At the end of 2019, American had an EV of ~$33B and Southwest had an EV of ~$27B:

Data by YCharts

So next we need to take the current EV, add another $3B for an estimation on the rest of net debt that will need to be added to survive the final parts of the pandemic. Then we can figure the difference from where they were at before to the present to figure out how much their market cap (and thus share price) needs to be adjusted to match. The current EVs are $34.4B for American and $23.3B for Southwest.

Data by YCharts

If we add $3B to each of those amounts to factor in the net debt that will likely have to be taken on, Southwest trades at just under the $27B it did previously. However American is essentially trading at $37.4B after taking on more debt in the coming months, when I think it will only be worth $33B in 2022. That means that the market cap will need to adjust downward $4.4B to make up the difference. With a current market cap of $11B, if we take $4.4B away from this, that is removing 40% of the market cap, so shares would of course need to come down 40% to meet this valuation. This means I give AAL a price target of only $11 in 2022.

Problems with My Valuation

I'd say the biggest issue with my valuation is the assumption that EBITDA will be the same in 2022. It almost certainly will be different and that difference will make for a wide swing in valuation. Let's say the airline industry recovers extremely fast due to pent-up demand for travel and EBITDA shoots past what they were in 2019. If American can manage an EBITDA of $5B in 2022 and we apply the same EV/EBITDA multiple, this would put it at a total EV of $49B and a market cap of $22.6B, which would double the current share price. This is the blessing and the curse of leveraged plays. If things go better than expected, you can expect to see outsized returns. But if things go worse than expected, then you can lose the entirety of equity very quickly. Considering American had seen declining EBITDA for three years leading up to 2019, I don't see any reason things rebound past where they were at pre-pandemic. I think the company getting back to that point and being able to maintain it is a plenty bullish outlook.

Conclusion

I am bearish American Airlines as I just see it having to take on too much extra debt to be able to return money to shareholders anytime soon. It lost a lot of financial flexibility and will have to pay off that debt for many years. I don't see the company being able to pay off this extra debt until at least 2025 and it could take several more years than that even if things go decent. The extreme downside is that it gets into a financial sinkhole it can't climb out of. That's all from looking at American's intrinsic value though. I would not be surprised if the share price continues to move higher though by getting pushed up with other "recovery stocks". At some point in the next year or two, I would expect the fundamentals to start weighing the stock down. Perhaps it will happen immediately or perhaps it will take a while. For this reason, I rate the stock with an Avoid rating, but would not short it either, unless I paired it with another airline I went long on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.