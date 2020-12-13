Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is synonymous with chocolate. Beginning in 1955, the company had one of the most successful advertising jingles in history. Many of us who were around in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, can still hear it in our heads:

N-E-S-T-L-E-S Nestle’s makes the very best…Chawwclate!”

Nestles’ chocolate powder ‘Quik’ burst onto the scene in 1948. In the mid-1950s, Farfel, the company’s mascot, sang the jingle on TV. There is nothing better than developing a campaign or a lyric that can stick in someone’s head for over half a century when it comes to advertising. Nestles continues to be one of the world’s leading chocolate manufacturers. The business has expanded, making the Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate the world’s largest food company by revenue and other metrics. Nestle has a lot going for it, and the prospects for continuing growth are high.

NSRGY is a huge commodities consumer. Agricultural products are essential ingredients in the company’s ever-growing portfolio.

Two decades of bullish price action in NSRGY

Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) has rewarded shareholders with steady returns over the past two decades.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows that NSRGY shares have provided steady returns for investors, rising from around $16.40 at the turn of this century to a high of $122.63 in August 2020, with few speed bumps along the way. The stock has made higher lows and higher highs over the past twenty years.

The most significant speed bump came this year when the global pandemic caused the shares to sink to a low of $88 in March, but the stock was back on the bullish trail as it rose to a new all-time peak by July. At just below the $113 level on December 11, the company had a market cap of over $325 billion. The ADR trades an average of over 320,000 shares each day.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates that annual revenues have been steady at the $90 billion level. Nestle is a giant among the other leading food companies. Sysco Corporation (SYY) has annual revenues of around $53 billion, while Mondelez (MDLZ) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) have revenues on either side of $25 billion.

NSRGY’s annual earnings have also been growing, reaching over $10 billion in 2019.

A socially responsible Swiss company

Nestle is a company committed to responsible sourcing of the ingredients for its production. When most people think of Nestle, chocolate comes to mind. Over 60% of the world’s annual cocoa beans come from the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Nestle has been one of the chocolate manufacturers working with the West African countries to address sustainability, environmental, child labor, and other issues. The company is one of the supporters of the $400 per ton surcharge on West African cocoa beans. The surcharge is an effort to improve impoverished farmers’ lives through a LID or living income differential that increases pay for farmers and workers and lowers the level of child laborers in the cocoa business.

Nestle’s corporate social responsibility policies make the company’s stock a leading candidate for those investors and funds only investing in companies that display concern over the world’s issues. Companies like NSRGY that follow a path that may not increase profits in the short-term but promote better sourcing conditions are becoming more popular with millennial investors. On its website, the company says, “Nestle touches the lives of billions of people every day: the farmers who grow our ingredients, our consumers, and the communities where we live and work.” There are around two million cocoa farms in West Africa, with tens of millions of workers farming, processing, and transporting the beans.

The first move to address child and slave labor in the cocoa industry came in 2001 with the Harkin-Engel protocol in the US. Senator Tom Harkin and Representative Eliot Engel negotiated a deal with the cocoa industry to eliminate the “worst forms of child labor” and adult forced labor on West African farms. The $400 surcharge was another step forward towards eliminating abuses.

In November, another chocolate manufacturer Hershey’s (HSY), bought a substantial amount of cocoa beans via the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. In an attempt to skirt the surcharge, HSY’s buying sent the December futures contracts to a record premium over the current active month March futures. The December futures contract rose to a high of $3054 per ton, the highest price since July 2016. The move turned into a public relations nightmare for HSY, a company with a $31.151 billion market cap. HSY could find itself on the outs with those investors who favor companies that take social responsibility seriously, like Nestle.

Meanwhile, the surcharge, investments in sustainability, and other policies also serve the chocolate manufacturers’ best long-term interests. Investments that provide economic stability to politically turbulent countries like the Ivory Coast, Ghana, and other cocoa producers, can lower the probability of events that cause price spikes because of logistical bottlenecks in taking the beans from farms to ports. The weather and crop diseases remain the most significant factors for prices each year. Socially responsible company policies are lowering some of the political risks.

Cocoa is the primary ingredient for Nestle- the long-term trend in chocolate is higher

The long-term trend in the cocoa futures market is higher

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of ICE cocoa futures shows that the soft commodity fell to a low of $674 per ton around the turn of this century and rose to an all-time peak of $3826 in 2011 when most commodities rose to multi-year or record highs. However, the trend over the past two decades has been bullish as the price continues making higher lows and higher highs. The most recent spike to over $3000 per ton for the first time in over four years came as Hershey’s bought lots of beans via the futures market. However, the price has been trending higher since the April 2017 low at $1769, the lowest price for cocoa futures since 2007.

Commodity prices are far more volatile than most other assets. Over the past two decades, both NSRGY shares and cocoa futures have been on the same bullish path, but the futures always have a bumpier ride. Cocoa beans are a critical ingredient for Nestle and other chocolate and food manufacturers. The long-term trend for both remains higher.

An attractive dividend and a growing addressable market

Chocolate is an epicurean treat enjoyed by people worldwide. Over the past years, chocolate demand in China has been rising. With 1.4 billion people, Chinese dietary shifts significantly the supply and demand equation for all commodities, and cocoa beans are no exception.

Meanwhile, a chocolate treat is a part of many diets. At the turn of this century, six billion people on the earth made up the addressable chocolate consumption market. According to the US Census Bureau, as of December 11, the market has grown to over 7.706 billion, more than 28.4% higher over the past two decades. Each quarter the world adds approximately twenty million more mouths to feed. A percentage of the growing population will become chocoholics, which supports both cocoa demand and prices and NSRGY’s business.

Aside from its chocolate treats portfolio, NSRGY also owns a host of baby food, bottled water, cereal, confections, and many other food brands. The company’s profile lists the many brands, many of which are likely sitting in your pantry or refrigerator:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Nestle is more than chocolate, but the trend in both the company’s stock and cocoa futures is the same.

NSRGY pays shareholders a $2.77 dividend. At $113 the stock has a 2.45% yield. MDLZ pays 2.20%, KHC’s yield is 4.68%, SYY’s stands at 2.36%, and General Mills (GIS) pays a 3.47% dividend.

While rising input costs will increase the cost of goods sold for NSRGY and other food companies, they are likely to pass those costs along to consumers. I do not view rising commodity prices as a danger to earnings for Nestle. The consistent rise in the demand for food products should keep pace or outperform rising input prices.

The global pandemic weighed on NSRGY's revenues and earnings in Q1 and Q2 2020. Source: Yahoo Finance

the chart shows the decline in revenues and earnings in Q1 and Q2 compared to Q3 and Q4 2019. I expect that vaccines will make the declines a temporary event.

Cocoa prices and NSRGY shares have the same two-decade trend; the stock is less volatile

I am bullish on the price of cocoa for the long-term, as the fundamental equation’s demand side for the beans continues to expand. Supply is a year-to-year affair. While investments in sustainability will help, the weather and crop diseases will continue to cause volatility in the cocoa market. I would never invest in cocoa for the long-term, but I will trade the soft commodity using dips as buying opportunities while taking profits on rallies like the one we witnessed in November. I believe cocoa will move to a new record high and over $4000 over the coming years because of the ever-expanding demand and the fickle nature of supplies. However, trading the volatile cocoa beans is the best approach to the commodity.

I would never trade NSRGY shares back and forth, but consider the company an excellent candidate for a long-term investment portfolio, even though it is valued near its all-time peak. The risk for NSRGY over the coming months is that a falling US dollar will increase the company’s cost of goods sold as commodity input prices rise. Moreover, a falling dollar could cause US companies to gain an edge over NSRGY, a Swiss company, as their products would become more competitive in worldwide markets. However, NSRGY owns some of the leading brands that people will pay premiums for even if prices rise.

On any price weakness, I would be a buyer of NSRGY as the company has a golden franchise of brands, and it is likely to attract investment capital looking for socially responsible companies for their portfolios.

