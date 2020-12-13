Therefore, while I think Noodles is a name to keep an eye on if it pulls back closer to $6.80, I don't see enough of a margin of safety to put new money to work at current levels.

The company has struggled in the past, but looks to be turning operations around, with Noodles being one of the few restaurants to return to positive same-store sales in September.

It's been an exciting few weeks for investors in the restaurant industry group as we've seen a relentless bid under many names with vaccine news leading to increased optimism as we head into a new calendar year. However, while this is undoubtedly a positive development, valuations across the group suggest that a lot of this might already be priced in. One example is Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), currently valued at 32x~ FY2021 annual EPS estimates, despite some of the sector's slimmest margins. It's worth noting that the company has come a long way the past couple of years and seems to be turning around operations, but it's hard to argue there's any margin of safety for new investors at current levels. Therefore, while I think Noodles is a name to keep an eye on next year, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels.

(Source: Patch.com)

Noodles & Company released its Q3 results in late October and reported quarterly revenue of $106 million, which translated to a 10% year-over-year drop. It's worth noting that this was a 2,300 basis point improvement from the 33% decline in Q2, but the fast-food company is still at the bottom of the pack relative to peers for its Q3 revenue growth rate. As shown below, the average Q3 revenue growth rate among quick-service restaurants came in at (+) 2%, with the median revenue growth rate coming in 1%. Therefore, Noodles & Company was well behind its peers and certainly has some catching up to do. The good news was that the much more important metric, same-store sales, flipped to positive in September, well ahead of the sector. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart below, Noodles & Company had a solid FY2018 and FY2019 from a same-store sales standpoint, with mid-single-digit growth in this metric for several quarters in a row. Heading into the global pandemic, comparable-store sales came in at 1.50%, the weakest quarter in two years, but this quarter was lapping a quarter of 4.0% growth. Therefore, Noodles was enjoying 5.50% growth in two-year stacked comparable-store sales, which is not bad at all by industry standards. Unfortunately, same-store sales fell off a cliff in Q1 and Q2 due to COVID-19, but the Q3 same-store-sales figure has recovered much quicker than I would have expected. In fact, the company's two-year stacked same-store sales are sitting at (-) 2.10% with just (-) 3.60% same-store sales in Q3. Given that case counts were near all-time highs in several states during Q3, this is not a bad performance at all.

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's also worth noting that Noodles & Company saw positive same-store sales in September, with this metric improving to 1.10%. This has been helped by continued growth in digital sales, which were up 151% year over year during Q3, and improved to 61% of total sales. Meanwhile, the company's rewards program continues to gain traction, with 18% growth in reward members year over year, with total reward members now sitting above 3.2 million. Rewards members are able to collect 8 points for every $1.00 spent under the Noodles Rewards Program, with triple points earned on Tuesdays. These points can be spent on things like a side dessert, soup, or extra protein, with $45.00~ spent (8 points x $35.00) earning you the former two items. This is a smart incentive as the company tries to migrate customers from third-party delivery platforms, leading to a bit of a margin crunch.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Meanwhile, the company is also wisely capitalizing on the plant-based movement, with a new offering of cauliflower gnocchi that is plant-based, low-calorie, and gluten-free. Generally, the QSR space is known for not having the healthiest meals out there, so this is certainly a differentiator for Noodles. The company also has several customizable options to cater to nearly every consumer, with shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, meatballs, tofu, ham, pork available as meat options, and noodle options zucchini noodles, and gluten-free shells for those hoping to go vegetarian. These fresh options seem to be gaining traction, with solid same-store sales growth figures ahead of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the return to positive same-store sales in September suggests that the Noodles should see low-single-digit same-store sales in Q1 2021 with COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in mid-December.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Noodles' resiliency during this pandemic can be attributed to several locations having drive-thru options and a significant digital presence even before the pandemic. In fact, off-premise sales made up 58% of total sales in Q4 2019 and increased to 61% in Q3. Going forward, Noodles' plans to continue to roll out new locations with the drive-through window where customers can order ahead online, as it seems to be working well. The company noted that the recent restaurant opening in Wisconsin with this model set sales records for its 7, 14, and 21 days of operations. This is incredible considering the current situation with COVID-19, though it is worth noting that Wisconsin hasn't been hit quite as hard as other states. Based on recent data, Wisconsin has 73 deaths per 100,000 people, ranked 32nd among all U.S. states.

It's worth noting that while Noodles' recovery since Q2 has certainly been impressive, it's worth noting that the stock has lagged behind its peers from a sales growth, margin, and earnings growth standpoint. As shown below, revenue has gone essentially nowhere in four years and has, in fact, trended lower. This is partially because the company has seen a 13%~ drop in its store count since 2016 (456 stores vs. 528 stores), but this is still disappointing. While we can discount the fact that it's tough to grow quarterly revenue with a nearly 15% drop in total store count, many peers like Wingstop (WING) and Chipotle (CMG) have been opening up stores like crazy and are posting outstanding revenue growth. Therefore, these have certainly been better candidates for those investors looking for the restaurant industry's growth powerhouses.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

Meanwhile, we haven't seen any real improvement in operating margins either, with operating margins coming in at just 1.40% in Q3 2020, which is towards the lower end of the industry average. It's worth noting that operating margins were trending higher from FY2017 to FY2019, so this will be something to watch going forward for investors. However, with relatively stagnant operating margins and a sharp increase in the share count from FY2017 until now (28 million to 44 million), it's been a struggle to put up new highs in annual earnings per share, with a rather dismal earnings trend the past few years.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

The key to improving operating margins will be migrating more customers from third-party delivery to the Noodles App and website, as this should help ease the margin headwinds from delivery. As of year-end, Noodles is planning to increase its premium on third-party orders from 10% to 15%, which should translate to less than $2.00 per order in total even after the increase. This should help a little with easing margin pressure from third-party delivery orders, and it's not a high enough dollar amount that it will discourage ordering from Noodles. Therefore, this should be a slight tailwind going forward. Let's look at the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Noodles has seen zero progress in growing annual EPS since going public, with annual EPS actually going in the wrong direction. However, after a year of net losses per share expected in FY2020, annual EPS is expected to gradually climb to a new high in FY2023. These optimistic projections are based on the company's goal of 7% annual unit growth starting in FY2022, with a goal to open 10 to 15 new stores next year (2.7% growth at the midpoint). A return to new openings would be a very bullish development for what's been a disappointing growth story to date. I also like that the company is exploring the potential for Ghost Kitchens, similar to what Wingstop has done. The Noodles model is certainly one that could get away with a Ghost Kitchen approach given its digital presence, and this could certainly spur long-term growth in earnings if the team can execute on both the Ghost Kitchen route and 7% annual unit growth.

So, why not take a hard look at the stock with the Noodles story potential shifting from sluggish to a successful turnaround going forward?

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Noodles' is certainly making improvements, the current valuation is a little lofty, even if this is transitioning to a growth story. As shown above, Noodles is trading at nearly 32x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, which is a lofty valuation for any restaurant stock unless it's an incredible growth story like Chipotle. It's worth noting that this forward P/E ratio is in the lower bounds of the two-year average, but I still don't see a justification for paying up for the stock at current levels. If we could see the stock pullback below $6.80 where the forward P/E ratio would improve to less than 27x forward earnings, this would be a much more compelling entry as a bet on a shift to growth going forward.

Noodles & Company has had a rough few quarters but has managed to navigate the pandemic relatively well and has amassed a solid following for its Rewards program with over 3 million members. Meanwhile, the company's projections for 7% annual unit growth starting in FY2022 and continued menu innovation suggest that this story is improving considerably, and the recent record sales at the new Wisconsin store are quite bullish. However, at nearly 32x~, I don't see any real margin of safety to bet on a turnaround here. Therefore, while Noodles is a name to keep an eye on going forward, I would wait for pullbacks below $6.80 before getting involved in the stock. Not only would this allow the stock to digest its massive 160% run off the March lows, but it would bake some margin of safety into the valuation.

