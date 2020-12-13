The stock is ultimately cheap at $17.50 based on forward EPS estimates topping $2.30, but Academy Sports is unlikely to rally until late next year.

The company faces tough comps next year as FQ2 results likely had at least $250 million in excess sales.

As with most IPOs, Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) picked an opportune time to initiate a public offering. The last couple of quarters turned out as ultimate sales period for a sporting goods store concept focused on Texas and the southeast. The big hurdle for the stock is the market's trepidation with buying the otherwise cheap stock knowing comps will face a tough headwind next year.

Image Source: Academy Sports website

Business Shift

Like most retailers during the pandemic, Academy Sports has learned to shift business online and use their stores as distribution centers. In FQ3, the company grew eCommerce sales by 95.9% to 7.5% of total sales. Academy Sports was able to fulfill 95% of all sales via stores.

In total, net sales grew 17.8% to $1.35 billion for record totals. Comp sales surged 16.5% in the quarter and built a trend of five consecutive quarters of positive comps for a retailer that previously struggled to grow.

In a recent restructuring leading up to this growth spurt, Academy Sports got new executives. Both CEO Ken Hicks, former CEO of Foot Locker (FL), and CFO Michael Mullican began these positions in 2018. CMO Steve Lawrence joined in early 2019 while the COO started in 2017.

The recent trend of positive comps follows these executives joining the retailer. The company has had these following positive comps following years of weak quarterly results:

FQ3'20: 15.9%

FQ2'20: 27.0%

FQ1'20: 3.1%

FQ4'19: 1.0%

FQ3'19: 4.9%

Regardless, toppling FQ2 results next August will require a monumental achievement. The company generated $1.6 billion in sales during the last August quarter with possibly over $250 million in excess sales due to the virus. The recent FQ3 results will bring a similar issue with arguably at least 10 percentage points of excessive comp sales. With a headquarters in Texas and the state representing the highest store count, Academy didn't face the store shutdowns of other sporting goods retailers leading to headwinds next year.

The good news is that Academy Sports has enhanced BOPIS services only launched back in 2019. The company now has curbside pickup allowing for consumers to easily purchase sporting goods items without needing to leave the car and avoiding the process of searching for items inside a big box store. These programs allow for Academy Sports to block future sales previously shifting to Amazon (AMZN) where the company was allowing the retail giant to take this market share without any solution.

Difficult To Value

The company smashed FQ3 EPS estimates by $0.26. Even without this quarter's excessive earnings, analysts already had the company on track to see EPS slump next year by 21%.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

The current fiscal year EPS should now easily top $3. Investors shouldn't and won't value the stock based on these numbers. For this reason, the stock trades at only 7.6x the FY21 estimates of $2.31.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) trades at 10.7x FY21 EPS estimates of $5.03. Analysts only forecast a 15% dip from FY20 estimates at $5.94. The big numbers for the last two quarters were offset by weak numbers during the April quarter where the company had a substantial amount of stores closed and limited due to an original lack of curbside pickup.

In this comparison, Academy faces the biggest downside risk in 2021 as the company had positive comps in even the toughest period this year. The market isn't as comfortable with the new management team and the recent IPO, so the company will have to deliver next year and move past the headwinds in order for the stock to rerate at a higher multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Academy Sports faces a big hurdle in 2021. As the company moves past these tough comps next year, the stock becomes an easy buy at these levels around $17.50 with an earnings potential far in excess of $2 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.