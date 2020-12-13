CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) recently converted itself from a C Corporation to a REIT. As part of this transition, CTO declared a $11.83 special dividend (payable in stock and cash) and increased its quarterly dividend by 150%, from $0.40 to $1.00 per share, bringing its forward dividend yield to 9.6%. In this article, I evaluate what makes this newly-minted REIT a buy for income-oriented investors, so let's get started.

A Look Into CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based REIT that owns properties in 11 states, covering 2.4 million square feet, and has in-place annual net operating income of $38M. What makes CTO unique is that it has an equity stake in another REIT, Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), through a $31M investment. CTO also has a land Joint Venture, which it seeks to monetize into buying income-producing properties. As seen below, about one-third of CTO's properties by NOI are in Florida, with additional presence in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. 54% of its NOI comes from single-tenant, and 46% from multi-tenant properties. From a property mix perspective, 67% of CTO's NOI comes from retail, 31% from office, and just 2% from hotels.

While some REITs (namely shopping center REITs) have faced a challenging operating environment this year, due to the pandemic, CTO has weathered the storm relatively well. This is supported by the 95% rent collection rate that the company saw in October, which is up from 90% in July. This compares favorably to Federal Realty Trust (FRT), which saw an 85% rent collection rate for the month of October. In addition, more than 50% of CTO's unresolved contractual base rent is related to one tenant, 24 Hour Fitness, which it hopes to resolve by the end of this year.

Looking forward, I see CTO growing its income-producing asset base through the monetization of its land holdings in its joint venture. On a year-to-date basis, CTO has sold $68M worth of land, which has helped it to fund the acquisition of four properties this year, for approximately $185M, at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%. Management estimates the remaining 1,700 acres of land in the joint venture to have a value range between $80M and $110M, which would give CTO an anticipated $30M-$60M in additional liquidity to buy income-producing assets. I find this to be a rather significant growth driver, given that CTO's undepreciated real estate assets stood at $474M at the end of Q3'20. As such, an additional $45M worth of liquidity (at the midpoint) could boost CTO's income-producing asset base by 9.5%.

In addition, I also see redevelopment opportunities as being an incremental value driver for CTO. This is supported by management's remarks regarding its Atlanta, Georgia, property, as noted during the last conference call:

When we purchased the asset earlier this year, we identified nearly 60,000 square feet of vacancy upside, particularly given that the property is shadow anchored by Target and is within close proximity to State Farm's regional campus and Mercedes Benz North American headquarters. So with our rebranding plan conceptualized, we're excited to announce, we've started to seize on the upside opportunity by signing a new 17,000-square-foot lease with a food hall operator to bring their concept to the center in late 2021 and we have initiated design work on the new public spaces that will support indoor and outdoor dining for the surrounding restaurants and the food hall. We believe the food hall and the overall design enhancement will bring a level of excitement and vibrancy to the property that will make it a premier destination for our tenants and the community they serve."

One of the challenges to valuing CTO stems from the fact that it reported its results as a C Corporation through Q3'20, with management expecting to change its financial reporting from EPS (earnings per share) to FFO/share starting in the fourth quarter.

One clue that we have stems from the last conference call, in which management expressed confidence in its ability to pay its new quarterly dividend rate of $1 per share going forward. If we assume a worst case 100% payout ratio, after CTO fully monetizes its land holdings into income-producing assets, then we arrive at an estimated FFO/share $4 (same as the annual dividend) on an annual basis. This equates to a P/FFO of 10.4x, based on the current share price of $41.59. As such, I see CTO as being attractively valued, based on this conservative, worst-case scenario, and considering its aforementioned growth prospects. Analysts seem to agree that the shares have upside potential, with a Strong Buy rating, and an average price target of $64.67.

Risks to Consider

CTO's tenants could be pressured in the near term, given the recent surge in COVID rates across the country. In addition, it remains to be seen what kind of long-term impact that work-from-home trends will have on the office sector. This could be a risk, come lease renewal time, should tenants opt to downsize their space requirements.

Also, I find CTO's net debt-to-EBITDA to be rather high, at 10.8x, based on $273M worth of net debt, and $25.4M worth of EBITDA for the trailing 12 months. This risk is partly mitigated by CTO's low weighted-average interest rate of 2.47%, with only 8% of debt maturing prior to May 2024. However, I'd like to see the management deleverage the balance sheet over time, as this is a risk worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

CTO Realty Growth has weathered the pandemic fairly well, with strong rent collection rates. Looking forward, I see continued monetization of its land holdings and redevelopment opportunities as being positive growth drivers. Investors should be mindful of the near-term risks from the recent surge in COVID infections, and be mindful of the relatively high leverage ratio. However, I find the 9.6% forward dividend yield and the aforementioned growth drivers to be sufficient in compensating for these risks. Buy for income and growth.

Author's note: Given that CTO Realty Growth is a small-cap REIT, appropriate risk caps in a well-diversified portfolio is recommended.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.