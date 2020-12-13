The top three positions are Alphabet, Wayfair, and CarMax, and they add up to ~27% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/16/2020. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value increased ~13% from $7.46B to $8.40B. The number of holdings decreased from 37 to 35. 20 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at ~27% while the top five are at ~41% of the 13F assets: Alphabet, Wayfair, CarMax, Facebook, and UnitedHealth.

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (SEQUX) which has a venerable ~50-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception, 13.54% annualized return compared to 10.99% for the S&P 500 index). After new management took over in Q1 2016, the portfolio has seen a significant shift to information and services businesses from asset-intensive manufacturing and retail. Also, the cash allocation which had averaged ~20% since inception is now just ~2%. The following significant stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY), Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), Hiscox Limited (OTC:HCXLF), a2Milk, Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF), Prosus NV (OTCPK:PROSY), and Melrose Industries plc (OTC:MLSPF). Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Disposals:

None.

New Stakes:

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS): These are the two new positions this quarter. The 4.15% ICE stake was purchased at prices between ~$92 and ~$107 and the stock currently trades at ~$109. FIS is a 3.42% of the portfolio position established at prices between ~$134 and ~$156 and it is now at ~$148.

Stake Increases:

UnitedHealth (UNH): The top five 6.85% UNH position was established in Q4 2019 at prices between $215 and $296 and increased by ~300% next quarter at prices between ~$195 and ~$305. This quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$291 and ~$324. The stock currently trades at ~$337.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): CACC is a large 5.21% stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $185 and $221. The stock is now at ~$334. There was a ~7% stake increase this quarter.

Note: They have a ~6.5% ownership stake in Credit Acceptance Corp.

Formula One Group (FWONA) (FWONK): Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25. There was a 24% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37. The stock is now at $42.80 and the stake is at 4.70% of the portfolio. The six quarters through Q3 2019 had seen an ~18% selling at prices between $28.50 and $43 and that was followed with similar selling next quarter at prices between $40 and $46. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is the largest 13F stake at ~12% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2008 and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-$200s price-range. Recent activity follows: Q2 2019 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $1,036 and $1,288. That was followed with a similar reduction over the last four quarters at prices between ~$1,057 and ~$1,728. The stock currently trades at ~$1,782.

Wayfair Inc. (W): W is a top three ~8% of the 13F portfolio stake purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $106 and $152. Next quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $80 and $118. That was followed with another ~30% increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$24 and ~$110. Last two quarters have seen a ~55% selling at prices between ~$47 and ~$342. The stock currently trades at ~$244.

Note: Wayfair has seen a previous roundtrip. It was a very small 0.76% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $85 and $172 and disposed next quarter at prices between $138 and $164.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): KMX is a top three 7.20% of the portfolio position. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. Q4 2017 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $64 and $77 while next quarter there was an ~80% increase at prices between $59 and $72. Last ten quarters have seen a ~45% selling at prices between ~$44 and ~$109. The stock is now at ~$94.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The FB position saw a whopping ~600% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193. The next two quarters had seen another ~27% increase at prices between $155 and $218. Q1 2019 saw an about turn: ~23% reduction at prices between $124 and $173. The stock currently trades at ~$274 and the stake is at ~7% of the portfolio. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): The 6.51% of the portfolio TSM stake was purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $46.50 and $59. There was a ~130% stake increase last quarter at around the same price range. The stock currently trades at ~$104. This quarter saw minor trimming.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a 5.36% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $86 and $97 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $69 and $85. Q1 2020 saw an ~18% reduction at prices between ~$91 and ~$139. The stock currently trades at ~$162. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Arista Networks (ANET): The large 4.80% ANET stake was primarily built in Q4 2019 at prices between $185 and $249. The stock currently trades at ~$277. There was minor trimming over the last two quarters.

Jacobs Engineering Group (J): J is a 4.55% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. Recent activity follows: Q2 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $56.50 and $67 while the next six quarters saw minor trimming. There was a ~25% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$63 and ~$104. The stock currently trades at ~$109. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a 4.14% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost-basis of ~$29. Q1 2020 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $28.50 and $49. The stock is now at $49.43. There was a ~17% selling last quarter at prices between $32.50 and $43. This quarter saw a ~2% trimming.

Walt Disney (DIS): DIS is a fairly large 4.12% of the portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $94 and $127 and the stock currently trades at ~$176. There was a minor ~2% trimming this quarter.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a ~4% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Recent activity follows: Last two quarters had seen a one-third selling at prices between ~$203 and ~$345. The stock currently trades at ~$327. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): Berkshire stake is now at 6.60% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term position that was already their largest stake in their first 13F filing in 1999. Recent activity follows: Q1 2018 saw a one-third selling at prices between $191 and $217. Last four quarters have seen another ~50% reduction at prices between ~$162 and ~$230. The stock is now at ~$226.

Visa Inc. (V): Visa is a now a small 1.26% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008. The position was sold down consistently since Q1 2018. That quarter saw a ~30% selling at prices between $114 and $126 and that was followed with a ~22% selling in Q3 2018 at prices between $131 and $151. Q3 2019 saw another ~40% selling at prices between $169 and $186. There was a ~36% selling over the last three quarters at prices between ~$136 and ~$217. The stock is now at ~$206.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): AMZN stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. Q4 2017 saw the position almost doubled at prices between $957 and $1196. At the time, it was a top three stake at ~8% of the portfolio. It had seen selling since 2018. Recent activity follows: The two quarters through Q1 2020 saw a ~45% reduction at prices between ~$1,705 and ~$2,170. The remaining position was almost sold out this quarter at prices between ~$2,880 and ~$3,531. The stock is currently at ~$3,116.

Kept Steady:

None.

