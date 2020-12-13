This article examines what it holds that is missing in a broader US technology ETF, VGT, and what VGT holds that is not in IXN.

Its cap weighting and exclusion of unprofitable companies limits the impact that its ex-US holdings have on its NAV.

IXN offers investors the lure of investing in global information technology stocks, not just those from the US.

I previously reviewed several tech ETFs in previous articles on the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, (VGT), the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM), and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). These all invest only in stocks offered on US exchanges. So, I thought it might be worth having a look at an ETF that invests global technology stocks, the iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN).

IXN is an old ETF. It goes back to 2001. It has a fairly high expense ratio: .46%, which is four and a half times higher than the .10% you would pay for the Vanguard Information Technology ETF. It also holds only 122 stocks, based on its product page listings as of 12/10/2020. It is not very popular. It only holds $4.78 billion in assets compared with VGT's $39.6 billion. Given these facts, for it to make sense for an investor to choose it, it would have to offer some significant advantages.

IXN Follows an S&P Global Index

IXN follows the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index. As is the case with most sector and style ETFs I have examined, it is the only ETF that follows this index, which was probably commissioned by BlackRock, the company behind iShares ETFs, for use in this ETF.

S&P Global tells us that, "The S&P Global 1200 Information Technology index consists of all members of the S&P Global 1200 that are classified within the GICS information technology sector." It is a cap weighted index. The parent index, the S&P Global 1200, has been around since 2000. S&P Global tells us that the parent index "measures the performance of large-cap stocks from major markets around the world." [Emphasis mine]

The S&P Global 1200 index is further described as:

"... a composite of seven headline regional indices: S&P 500, S&P Europe 350, S&P TOPIX 150, S&P/TSX 60, S&P/ASX All Australian 50, S&P Asia 50, and S&P Latin America 40."

TOPIX is the Japanese stock market. TSX is the Toronto stock exchange where Canadian stocks are traded. The S&P Asia 50 includes stocks from Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Note that there are no Indian or Chinese tech stocks eligible for inclusion except those that trade on one of the included stock exchanges. This is also true of stocks issued by companies located in Emerging Markets.

As is typical for S&P indexes, the number tells you approximately how many stocks from each region are included in the index. S&P indexes have a committee that selects companies. They do not include all stocks available in their markets. Their selections must have a history of at least a year of profits as we know from how resistant the S&P 500 committee was to adding Tesla (TSLA) to that index despite its monster market cap.

IXN's index picks stocks from the various national S&P Indexes listed above that fit into Information Technology sector of the GICS sector classification system I discussed at length in my article about VGT. That means they do not include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), or any other online retailer which is classified as a Consumer Discretionary stock, no matter how much of its business might involve the selling of technology services. It also excludes Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and many other companies, which are classified into the recently created Communication Services sector.

All ETFs that rely on indexes that define Technology using the GICS "Information Technology" sector classifications therefore have not profited from the rise of consumer-facing web-only retailers that has propelled QQQ and IGM, which include those stocks, to new heights.

Eyeballing the list of the international indexes from which IXN can choose stocks, 50 stocks seems like an awfully small number of non-Japanese Asian stocks from all sectors from which to pick out a subset of technology stocks. You have to wonder how many large cap, profitable, Asian companies do these indexes have to ignore?

IXN's Holdings

As it holds only a relatively small number of stocks and does not apply any limits on how large a percentage one stock can represent of the whole index, IXN is very top heavy. The top 50 holdings are displayed below with their weights.

IXN Top 50 Holdings By Weight As of Dec 9, 2020

Source: iShares. Table by the author.

As you can see, the top five stocks in this ETF make up 43.16% of its whole value. The top 10 make up 55.40%, and the top 25 make up 75.15%, rendering the other 97 stocks the ETF holds fairly insignificant.

The table below shows you the bottom 25 stocks in IXN.

Source: Stock holding and weights from iShares.com

As you can see, a $10,000 investment in IXN would buy you only $5 worth of Ricoh Ltd. This is an amount so small that were Ricoh to become a ten-bagger, your profit on that $10,000 investment would still only be $50. Meanwhile, if Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) price declines by 5%, you would lose $91.60.

What Does IXN Hold That Isn't In A US Only Tech ETF?

To answer this question, I compared the top 60 stocks by weight of IXN with the top 60 stocks by weight in the much larger Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The top 60 stocks by weight in IXN make up 90.84% of the the ETF's total value.

Source: Stock holding and weights from iShares.com and Vanguard.com. Analysis and table by the author.

As you can see, there are only 19 non-US stocks in the set of stocks that make up fully 91% of IXN's value. Of those, only five stocks make up more than 1% of that value. In contrast, 17 US stocks each make up more than 1% of the value of the whole ETF while just Apple and Microsoft (MSFT) make up 33.32% of the entire value of the ETF.

The top five largest non-US stocks in IXN together represent only 10.68% of the value of the whole ETF, but the majority of the rest of the non-US stocks make up such a small percent of the ETF's total value that they play a very small role in its NAV. It's hard not to notice that Apple, which makes up 18.32% of IXN's total value, plays a larger role in the ETF's value than do all the non-US stocks in the top 91% of the ETF combined as together they only make up 17.15% of it.

What is Omitted Because of The Selective Large Cap Tilt of IXN?

IXN only draws its US technology stocks from those included in the S&P 500, while VGT holds stocks of all market caps without regard to quality or profits. So, I was curious which large stocks that are held in VGT hadn't made it into IXN. VGT is also top-heavy, so though it holds over 300 tech stocks of all market cap sizes, the top 60 stocks make up 86.95% of its total value. So, those 60 stocks should hold the stocks that are comparable to all the stocks in large cap IXN.

The table below shows which US Information Technology sector stocks were excluded by IXN's pickier index, along with the percentage that those stocks made up of the whole value of VGT.

Source: Stock holding and weights from iShares.com and Vanguard.com. Analysis and table by the author.

As you can see, because IXN only selects US stocks from the S&P 500, it has has kept out the nouveau riche riff-raff, like Zoom (ZM), some of which have been very profitable for their stockholders. Whether or not this is a plus I will leave it to you to decide. Obviously some of these unprofitable companies with exaggerated market caps are going to crash spectacularly at some time in the future, so you could argue that the S&P's index methodology protects you from buying them at inflated prices. On the other hand, you miss out on those that persist. Then, when they are added to the S&P 500, you are forced to buy them when they have become more expensive, as was the case with Tesla.

How Does IXN's Performance Compare with the Broader US-Only VGT?

Both IXN and VGT are old ETFs. You can see their performance compared over the long term in the graph below:

IXN Total Return Since 2001 vs VGT

Source: Morningstar.com

However, as I explained in previous articles about tech ETFs, the GICS changed its definition of "Information Technology" in 2018, dropping several major stocks, including Alphabet. So, by December 2018, all the ETFs that used the GICS definition of the Information Technology Sector had to toss out their reclassified ex-tech stocks. This made them fundamentally different funds from their pre-2019 selves. So, it makes more sense to look at the performance of these tech ETFs since January 2019.

The outperformance of VGT is more muted since then, but still holds up, with VGT outperforming IXN by exactly 4%. The difference in their expense ratios, which gives Vanguard an advantage of .36% a year, explains about .72% of this difference, but clearly the there was no benefit to be had from holding profitable large cap global information technology stocks vs. a broader selection of non-curated stocks traded only on US exchanges.

IXN vs. VGT Total Return Since January 2019

Source: Morningstar.com

IXN Makes Sense Only If You Believe Curated, Profitable Large Non-US Stocks Will Grow Significantly in the Future And US Companies Market Caps Decline

There are advisors who tell us that international stocks will come into their own over the next decade and outperform US stocks, most notably those at Vanguard. Though because they are in the business of selling poorly performing international funds and ETFs, they are hardly an objective source of advice.

But investing in IXN only makes sense if you believe that future tech mega-stocks will come from outside of the US and start to dominate a global index, because for now the global impact on IXN is too small to really make it worth its higher expense ratio.

It also only makes sense if you believe that the IXN will either change the index it uses (which it hasn't ever done in the past) or that its index will include more stocks from companies in India, China, and Emerging Market countries where there are rapidly growing Information Technology sectors.

That is because it looks to me like the whole S&P 1200 Global Index family is trapped in the 1990s. The small number of stocks it allows into its Ex-US indexes don't take into account the impact of the past two decades of development in Asia outside of Japan or the number of tech companies coming from outside of the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe.

The selectivity characteristic of the S&P indexes will protect you from bubbly tech newcomers, but it will also keep you from profiting from the ones that persist.

That said, because IXN is so top-heavy in US mega-cap tech stocks, you may still outperform the broader market indexes during any period like the last decade when those tech stocks dominate. You just won't outperform by as much as you would with a cheaper, differently constructed fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.