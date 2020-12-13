In my hunt for companies that seem to be doing well in the time of Covid, I came upon Johnson Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). The company just reported final year results, and I must say that I'm quite impressed. I'll try to determine whether the shares represent good value at current levels by looking at the business, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I know you're a busy group, dear readers, so I'll leap right to the point. In case you missed the title of this article, and ignored the bullet points above for some reason, I'll repeat my thesis. I think this is a very well-run business with a very sustainable dividend. The Johnson family basically owns this company, but there's no evidence that small investors get short shrift where this business is concerned. That said, we investors don't buy "businesses", we buy "stocks", and those stocks can behave according to rules that have nothing to do with the underlying business. The fact is that the shares are trading on the high end of their historical range. That, plus the stretched nature of stocks in general, means that I must avoid this name until price falls to match value. Since there are no puts on offer here, I'll simply put in a buy price in the low to mid $70 per share range.

With Apologies to Orwell

The one "issue" I might have about Johnson Outdoors is the fact that it has two classes of shares. Whenever I come upon a dual share structure like this one, I get a tingly feeling around my lower spine and one of the magnificent George Orwell's more famous quotations pops instantly into my head. "All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others." Of course Orwell was critiquing the odious "class-free" society created by the communists in Russia. Eerily enough, a similar complaint can be leveled at some publicly traded corporations today. This is one of the reasons I approach dual share structures with an extreme degree of skepticism.

It's the Class A shares that trade. There's no public market for the Class B shares. Class B shares can be converted into A shares on a 1-for-1 basis. A class B share does not get a dividend unless it's paid to Class A also. Whenever a cash dividend is paid on a Class B stock, there must be declared and paid a dividend on the shares of a Class A stock equal to 110% of the amount paid to Class B shares.

Of course, this prompts the question, if a Class A share receives 110% of the dividend of a Class B share, why would any Class B shareholder not simply convert? I'm ecstatic that you asked that dear reader because it gives me yet another opportunity to blather on about share classes.

Class B common stock owners (i.e. the Johnson family) are entitled to elect 75% of the company's Board of Directors. Class B shareholders also exert 10 votes per share with respect to matters other than the election of directors. The Johnson family holds approximately 75% of the voting power of both classes of stock. I've pulled the following off the pages of the latest 10-K for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers.

So, in sum, when you buy this stock, you're buying a business essentially controlled by a single family.

This all prompts me to wonder aloud why the Johnson family would keep this company public. Having shares trade on an American exchange involves copious regulations and filing requirements. This can't be enjoyable. The family needs to answer to the small shareholder. Worse in my opinion, they need to talk to analysts...in theory. The last few earnings calls have been attended by only one, lone analyst. The questions from this person have been poor to middling in my estimation. Then, when things seemingly couldn't get more annoying, along comes myself comparing the whole enterprise to something off the pages of "Animal Farm." Why put up with all of this? I can't find an answer to that question, and for that reason, I think there's a reasonable chance that the family may move to take this company private over the next decade. Doing so would free them of the many downsides of being a thinly traded public company and would allow them to run this excellent business in peace.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past five years, the financial performance here has been impressive. For that reason, I've labeled Johnson Outdoors a "growth" business. Specifically, over the past five years, sales have grown at a CAGR of ~6.5%, and gross profit and net income have grown at CAGRs of 8.5% and 32.5% (!), respectively. I like the fact that the company manages to wring ever greater amounts out of $1 of revenue.

I'm also impressed by the fact that management treats shareholders well, as evidenced by the fact that it's paid ever growing dividends. In fact, dividends to the publicly traded Class A shares have grown at an eye-watering CAGR of ~17% over the past five years.

Finally, the balance sheet here is one of the most rock solid that I've come across recently. The company has no debt, and an enormous cash hoard, suggesting that the dividend is very well covered. Specifically, there's cash on the balance sheet of ~$212.5 million at the moment, with zero debt.

On the most recent conference call, the CEO had this to say, hinting (I think) that the company is very open to making acquisitions.

Well, let me just say that, we are just constantly looking at what's available out there. With our industries being--in--the demand in our industries, obviously, didn't make this not a buyer's market and there's a lot of companies that are doing very well. There's also a lot of cash digging in private equity companies. There's a lot of cash and not a lot of opportunities to buy. So I would say, it's a very difficult market. Source

I think this is yet another company that has managed to avoid the problems caused by the pandemic. It's clear that the onset of the pandemic, and the subsequent stay-at-home orders significantly impacted the company's business during the second and third quarters, which are traditionally the strongest selling season. Given the performance over the fourth quarter, though, it's obvious that this demand was simply pent up and never went away.

All of this poses an interesting question. Is it reasonable to buy a stock when a small group of individuals basically controls that stock? I think it's reasonable to assume that the Johnson family would not do anything to harm their own interests, so put another way, are the interests of the small investor and these large investors aligned? In my view, they are, given the history of financial rewards that have been enjoyed by the small shareholder here. As a small investor myself, I've never been under any illusion that my votes matter much anyway. For that reason, I'd be willing to buy these shares at the right price.

The Stock

The phrase "at the right price" is one that my regular reader-victims are familiar with. I always take pains to point out that a great company like this one can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. The reason is simple enough. The more an investor pays for $1 of future earnings, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Thus, we need to look at the stock as a thing wholly distinct from the underlying business. For the record, when I write "right" price, I mean "cheap" price. I want to buy shares when they're inexpensive because I think these represent the best combination of risk and return. They offer lower risk because any bad news the company may offer up in future may already be "priced in", and thus the shares may not drop as a consequence. In other words, cheap stocks are good because they keep the world's expectations nice and low. As I've quipped more than once, I've employed this philosophy to guide my romantic, academic, and business lives with predictable results. I think cheap stocks offer higher return potentials because of something I refer to as the "prodigal son phenomenon." When a company that's disappointed for years suddenly shows signs of life, the shares may pop. To continue the belaboured analogy of my romantic life, this might be analogous to the pleasant surprise that someone might feel when they realise that I know how to use a knife and fork.

I judge "cheapness" in a few different ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. To repeat, the more an investor pays for $1 of future earnings, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Ideally, the shares are trading at a discount to both the overall market and their own history. On that basis, I'd say that Johnson Outdoors is fairly expensive, per the following.

I'd note that over the past three years, when the company trades around the current price to free cash flow level, the shares subsequently underperform. When the shares trade near a PFCFPS around 16, they subsequently do well. This is obviously no guarantee, but the weight of probabilities suggests to me that now is not a great time to buy the shares.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some economic benefit, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about a given company's long-term future. If the market is too optimistic, that's bad in my estimation. In order to try to determine this, I turn to the work done by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula - along with the magic of high school algebra - to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future. According to this methodology, the market assumes a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~6.25% for Johnson Outdoors. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, but not egregiously so. After all, the company does have a decent track record of growing earnings and dividends.

Conclusion

On balance, my nervousness about the overall health of the stock market, and the stock's relative valuation will keep me away for the moment. I think there's great opportunity here, but I think investors must remain disciplined about never overpaying for growth or sustainable dividends. I like this business a great deal, and the family that dominates the shares seem reasonably fair minded in their dealings with smaller shareholders. Further, the dividend is very well protected in light of the large cash hoard and absence of debt. Normally, I'd sell some puts on this name, but that's not an option in this case. I'll put in an order to buy at a price about 18 times free cash flow ($71) and wait for what I think will be the inevitable drop in price.