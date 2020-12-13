Increases in patient card holders and new releases of products should propel the company's earnings higher in the future;

Cost metrics are strict, and the company can figure on continued profitability with this level of cost structures.

Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) is a chain of dispensaries that sells premium brand cannabis in Florida. The company just printed positive earnings to what may be very, very little fanfare. Despite the company's metrics, the stock is undervalued and moved little after the news. It may be that so many players have gotten burned by so many other stocks in the industry that no one wants to step back into the arena and take another chance.

However, Liberty Health Sciences operates entirely in Florida, which is a very positive environment for the medical cannabis industry. The number of cardholders is continuously increasing and consumables are now available in dispensaries; the state has been liberalizing the rules that cannabis operates under.

At the same time, I can also see the potential that even more changes will occur in Florida and the legalization levels will move towards more access to more individuals, if not a Colorado-like effect. Given that, Liberty Health Sciences has a long-term framework for a long-term investment.

But, despite positive news on the company, the stock has gone nowhere. This begs the question why? And should you buy now?

Medical Cannabis Sales

Medical cannabis was the first thing legalized back in the 1990s in California. This laid the framework for what is happening here throughout the United States with the moves towards total legalization.

Unfortunately, we do not know the actual number on total medical cannabis sales, but have a pretty decent range. Here is a look at that range and their future projections for medical cannabis over the next few years:

(Data Source: Statista)

Medical cannabis is a smaller part of the cannabis industry here in the states relative to the entire cannabis industry. With more and more states legalizing cannabis in either medical form or adult-use/recreational form, the expectation is that total sales of cannabis will continue to climb from sales of ~$16B to ~$19B annually here in the States.

Here is a look at the projected sales of cannabis from another source inclusive of the totals for adult-use:

(Chart Source: Marijuana Business Daily)

Both of these charts project future growth for both medical and adult-use/recreational. However, both of these charts were created with research prior to the latest election whereupon additional multiple states just legalized cannabis on different levels.

So, I wonder if this chart will need a considerable adjustment. Look, if the calculations above are not inclusive of the recent election results, which these would not be, then the numbers are going to be higher. All good for the overall industry and the nation's acceptance of cannabis.

From that, I can say cannabis is being more and more widely accepted. Companies should continue to increase their revenues over the course of the next few years.

Specifically, Florida medical cannabis numbers should be impressive. The numbers for medical licenses from Florida started the year at ~299k. Now, they are reported to be ~400k already and the year is not quite done yet. And there are likely to be far bigger numbers coming in as edibles are now on the shelves at dispensaries.

There is a significant number of people who have no interest in smoking products and so an edible as a method of ingestion is more palatable to some of these less hard-core customers. In Colorado, the edible market is said to be about 15% of the total market. It might be that the Florida market alone could increase from these users of that amount.

At the same time, I also see that many states continue to make changes to their cannabis laws. I consider Florida to be a bit restrictive. More changes could mean more access to far greater numbers of people, and given that, Liberty Health Sciences has a massive foothold in the industry already.

So, let's see how revenues are doing at Liberty Health Sciences, the medical cannabis dispensary company out of Florida.

Revenues

Here is the chart of Liberty Health Sciences' recent earnings release:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author's Chart)

There was strong growth throughout 2019 as the dispensary ramped up stores and sales. Lately, revenues are increasing but slightly muted. You have to consider that the recent quarterly releases were during COVID so a slight pause in the revenue growth is warranted on some level.

What I found interesting was the news release just two days before the earnings release. On October 28th, the CEO announced he will step down from his post, just two days before the earnings release. It makes me want to dig a lot deeper into the numbers to see what's up.

If you look into SEDAR, you start seeing some interesting things that when I look through my own data points start answering a lot of questions. Yet, there are more questions.

First up is the Revenue. Please note, for purposes of this section, all of these numbers below are going to be in CAD since SEDAR is a Canadian reporting entity (All of the charts here in this article are in USD).

Revenues were ~$18.2M Cost of Goods Sold were ~$7.2M Gross was then ~$11M Realized Fair Value was ~$20M making the total now for gross $31M Change in Unrealized Gain was ~($11M) This made Gross Profit then $19.5M

So, basically, the company sold $18M of product and factored out costs, then adjusted costs and revenues and came up with gross profits higher than revenues at $19M. This will make for very interesting analysis… and be time-consuming.

My first question was: How long can it keep that up having gross profits higher than revenues? Feel free to click the SEDAR link I have up above. It did the same thing the year before as well. Maybe it can keep this up for a while.

There should be continued growth with revenues in Florida, as I mentioned above. Consumables are a niche market that brings in new customers and revenues. Plus, MJDaily stated that its findings have premiums on consumables upwards of 20%. That will be solid for margins.

Plus, you have continued increases in the numbers of individuals who have been getting their prescriptions for medical cards in Florida allowing more people to consume cannabis in one form or another in the state.

Operating Efficiencies

Operating expenses really pop out at you. Here is a chart of the company's efficiencies:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author's Chart)

Retail sales are a tough business for any company. One of the key factors are costs outside of cost of goods. Keeping costs in check is a sign of excellent management and when I am evaluating a potential company to invest in, I want to see how they are keep costs in check. At 38.8% operating efficiency, that is outstanding for a cannabis company running retail outlets. Period.

I have been systematically working through about 250 stocks I have marked as a potential investment. They are all in the cannabis industry; I've started at the bottom of the pile and am working my way upwards with market capitalization as the measuring stick. So far, from a metrics standpoint, I have not found a company printing efficiencies in a downward slope and attaining these levels. With continued prudence the company should continue to do well with its earnings.

Net Income

As stated earlier, Liberty Health Sciences has positive net income for the quarter and has maintained that for two consecutive quarters so far:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author's Chart)

Here is where things get difficult because of the factoring out that the company does with its metrics. Revenues, cost of goods sold, and operating efficiencies were relatively flat on a QoQ basis for this quarter. So, how did the company achieve $1.8M more in net revenues? The reason why you want to know this is to see where there have been improvements in the company's numbers to see if there could be consistency moving forward.

As it turns out, when you compare last quarter to this quarter, the numbers remain fairly consistent except with non-operating income where there were improvements from last quarter to this (In their SEDAR numbers there was a difference from last quarter of -C$2.382M to this quarter's -$C400K for a loss of -C$1.9M. If the company can move income from non-operations to positive for the next quarter this should pop earnings much higher).

Going forward, while I see continued revenues and profits, unless this line-item does not improve to at least zero, there may not be an improvement in earnings from a cost basis. That being said, however, with Florida's version of its Cannabis 2.0, I expect increases in revenues for Liberty Health Sciences.

Book Value

When you look at Liberty Health Sciences from a book value perspective, regrettably, its share price is dead on:

(Data Source, Company Data - Author's Chart)

Book value has maintained a steadily increasing route over the past year. Both assets and liabilities are increasing as the company continues to build up a business, but, as the chart above of total equity and book value shows that Liberty Health Sciences is increasing in a positive manner.

However, as I mentioned, from this perspective, the company's stock is priced in line with this metric. That being said, in order to value this company, we would have to look at earnings - shown above, and use multiples based upon that.

LHSIF Stock:

Here is a look at LHSIF stock:

(Chart Source: Trading View)

The problem is that so many individuals have lost their shirts in the cannabis industry and no one wants to jump in and start buying anything. There are very few companies with momentum in the cannabis industry. Although the companies that do have momentum are moving fast. So, I see the potential for spill-over effects and LHSIF to finally… budge a little?

The company is posting $0.02 per share in earnings. That is $0.08 per year. The current multiple on the S&P 500 is about 30x future earnings. That would be $2.40 per share. If all else were equal in the world, Mr. Market should be pushing this stock price upwards to achieve that level. The reason is simple: Interest rates are extremely low and this is a positive earning investment.

With interest rates as low as they are, an investor would want to maximize their potential for return. If you invested in this company and their stock in fact was trading at $2.40 per share, you would receive the earnings as your return on investment of $0.08 for that year. That is about 3% return on investment for the year; far above the yield on the US 10-Year. And if Liberty Health Sciences actually performed that way, this would be a fairly solid investment.

But my expectation is that Liberty Health Sciences will outperform these metrics.

The Take Away: Is Liberty Health Sciences A Buy?

The fact that it is impossible to understand the variables that Liberty Health Sciences uses to factor out revenues, costs and earnings is something that I am a bit leery on. However, the company is very likely to maintain a consistency with its reporting throughout. Because of that, I think working with these numbers will mean that we can have some amount of faith in them.

Given that, the momentum with consumables and the positive increases in the number of people with their medical cards in Florida means that the company has a lot of opportunity to increase revenues - it has a cookie product that just got approved. The overall growth in the state is a positive development. Also, the lull in the revenue increases is likely to have been from COVID, and with a vaccine being released in the coming months, again I think this will be positive for the company.

But the metrics on which the company operates and its prudence with costs are something very noteworthy. Operating efficiencies are exceptional and with gross profits trending towards the company being profitable, this lines up very well. Also keep in mind that liabilities while increasing are increasing at a lower rate than assets. Debt service will not hinder future prospects for the company.

But then there was the management change at a time that seemed a bit, well, timely. The CEO is staying until the end of the year so there does not appear to be harsh feelings. In fact, since last October when the CEO was appointed, Liberty Health Sciences has printed continuously improving numbers.

The potential for a new CEO opens doors, as far as I am concerned. I am seeing a lot of companies focus on their branding instead of wholesale cannabis sales. I am not aware of any wholesaling done by Liberty Health Sciences; it does not operate any grow facilities as far as I am aware. So, with the industry's continuous focus on branding of premium brands, Liberty Health Sciences bringing in a top-tiered branding CEO may improve the company's ability to capture new customers. That is not to say that Victor Mancebo was not capable of that. But a focused approach on branding, along with continued legacy focus on cost multiples, will mean that Liberty Health Sciences could do exceptional.

Given the environment and the momentum of the industry, and the cost metrics Liberty Health Sciences has focused on and achieved, as well as the undervalued - or underappreciated - price of the stock, I am bullish on Liberty Health Sciences. In fact, very bullish; this will go into my portfolio. Quickly.

