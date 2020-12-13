CK Hutchison has multiple options to allocate its cash proceeds from the divestment of its tower assets; I will favor share buybacks, special dividends and deleveraging over acquisitions.

CK Hutchison recently announced that it is selling certain tower assets for EUR10 billion, which is equivalent to 44% and 15% of its market capitalization and enterprise value, respectively.

I have a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) [1:HK].

CK Hutchison recently announced in November 2020 that it is selling certain tower assets for a total consideration of EUR10 billion, which is equivalent to 44% and 15% of its market capitalization and enterprise value, respectively. The company has multiple options to allocate its cash proceeds from the divestment of its tower assets; I will favor share buybacks, special dividends and deleveraging over acquisitions. I will upgrade CK Hutchison's rating to Bullish if and when the company provides more details of how it plans to utilize its divestment proceeds. A larger-than-expected allocation of capital to M&A activities (as opposed to share repurchases and special dividends) will be perceived as less favorable in my opinion.

Readers have the option of trading in CK Hutchison shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker CKHUY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $55 million, and market capitalization is above $27.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own CK Hutchison shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, First State Investments, and Southeastern Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

CK Hutchison is a conglomerate with five core businesses in the areas of ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications, and it has a presence in approximately 50 countries globally.

The company derived approximately 39%, 25% and 13% of its 1H 2020 revenue from the retail, telecommunications, and infrastructure businesses, respectively. Its ports, energy and finance & investments and others segments contributed the remaining 8%, 8% and 7% of CK Hutchison's top line, respectively, in the first half of this year.

In terms of earnings contribution, CK Hutchison's telecommunications, and infrastructure business segments accounted for 35% and 29% of the company's 1H 2020 EBITDA, respectively. The company generated the other 21%, 12% and 10% of its 1H 2020 EBITDA from the finance & investments and others, ports and retail businesses, respectively. Note that the percentages do not add up to 100%, because CK Hutchison's energy business is loss-making.

Also, while CK Hutchison is listed and headquartered in Hong Kong, the company does not derive the majority of its revenue from the home market. Instead, Europe and Asia, Australia & Others (Panama, Mexico and the Middle East) accounted for 51% and 16% of the company's 1H 2020 revenue, respectively. CK Hutchison derived 10%, 8% and 8% of its 1H 2020 top line from Hong Kong, Mainland China and Canada, respectively. The remaining 7% of the company's revenue is attributed to its finance & investments and others business and not allocated by geographic market.

CK Hutchison's Listed Subsidiaries, Associates And Investments

Source: CK Hutchison's Corporate Website

Tower Asset Divestment

Similar to many other listed conglomerates, the sale of non-core assets and the reallocation of divestment proceeds in a value-accretive manner are the key drivers of value creation for CK Hutchison.

On July 13, 2020, Bloomberg reported that there was unconfirmed news that the largest wireless tower operator in Europe, Cellnex Telecom SA (OTC:CLNXF) (OTCPK:CLLNY) "is considering bidding for a stake in CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.'s European wireless tower business." This tower asset divestment transaction was finally confirmed on November 4, 2020, when CK Hutchison disclosed that it "is in an advanced stage of negotiations with Cellnex Telecom S.A. and has reached substantial agreement on the key commercial terms" of the sale.

CK Hutchison provided more details on the tower asset divestment in an announcement published on November 12, 2020. The company is selling tower assets comprising 25,000 sites in Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Sweden and the United Kingdom to Cellnex Telecom for a total consideration of EUR10 billion. More specifically, CK Hutchison will receive EUR8.6 billion in cash, while the remaining EUR1.4 billion of the remaining consideration for the deal will be paid in new Cellnex Telecom shares. Also, approximately 5% of the EUR10 billion consideration has to be paid to CK Hutchison's telecommunications partners in Denmark and Sweden.

This is also a sale-and-leaseback transaction, as CK Hutchison will subsequently sign 15-year leasing agreements with Cellnex Telecom for the company to provide telecommunications infrastructure services to its mobile businesses in the various markets that they operate in.

Details Of The Tower Assets To Be Sold To Cellnex Telecom

Source: CK Hutchison's November 12, 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

The sale of tower assets to Cellnex Telecom is a very significant transaction for CK Hutchison in quantitative terms. The EUR10 billion sale consideration is equivalent to HK$94 billion, or 44% of CK Hutchison's market capitalization and 15% of its enterprise value based on the company's share price of HK$55.85 as of December 10, 2020.

CK Hutchison also expects to recognize an accounting gain of HK$60 billion, upon the completion of the tower asset divestment. This is 1.5 times CK Hutchison's net profit of HK$39.9 billion for FY 2019. Nevertheless, CK Hutchison did highlight that the accounting gain associated with the tower asset divestment will only just "offset the anticipated cumulative non-cash accounting losses arising from the Group's share of Husky Energy's (OTCPK:HUSKF) non-cash accounting impairment charges and write-down of the Group's carrying value in Husky Energy." Husky Energy is a Canadian energy company and a 40.19%-owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison.

More importantly, there are strategic benefits associated with CK Hutchison's tower asset divestment. In the company's announcement with regards to this transaction, CK Hutchison stressed that the deal "would result in efficient capital allocation and enhance the strategic focus of the Group". Furthermore, CK Hutchison added that the divestment will "partially unlock the value of the Group's telecommunications division" and "materially reduce the Group's net financial indebtedness."

I discuss the company's capital allocation options post-transaction in the next section.

Capital Allocation

CK Hutchison is spoilt for choice, when it comes to a decision on how to utilize the EUR8.6 billion it will receive in divestment cash proceeds.

First and foremost, CK Hutchison has already noted that "a portion of the proceeds may be allocated to fund on-market share buyback programs", especially in consideration of "negating earnings per share dilution resulting from the transactions."

Notably, CK Hutchison has done share buybacks twice in the past five years. In September 2018, the company bought back 1.4 million of its own shares for HK$130 million, which implies an average purchase price of HK$90.41. Earlier in November 2016, CK Hutchison spent HK$506 million repurchasing 5.4 million shares at average price of HK$93.10. Given the company's current share price of HK$55.85 as of December 10, 2020 and the stock's P/B multiple of 0.45 times, share buybacks seem to be a reasonable way of returning excess capital to shareholders.

Separately, CK Hutchison could also potentially consider distributing special dividends. Sell-side analysts see CK Hutchison's full-year dividends per share declining by -23% YoY to HK$2.44 in FY 2020, prior to increasing by +15% YoY to HK$2.81 in FY 2021. Special dividends will be a positive surprise for the market, and could provide a boost to the company's share price. It is also noteworthy that CK Hutchison cut its interim 1H 2020 dividend per share by -29% YoY to HK$0.614.

Alternatively, CK Hutchison could deleverage by repaying debt with the divestment proceeds. The company had earlier guided that its proforma net debt to net total capital ratio will decrease from 25.6% to 15.2% following the tower asset divestment transaction, with its reported net debt almost halved from HK$206 billion to HK$119 billion. However, CK Hutchison's gross debt-to-equity ratio was relatively high at 74% as of June 30, 2020. Also, given that CK Hutchison has non-consolidated associates and joint ventures, the actual look-through debt position of the company is likely to be higher.

Things get trickier if CK Hutchison chooses to allocate a significant proportion of divestment proceeds to new acquisitions. In the company's November 2020 investor presentation, it did emphasize that the tower asset divestment "strengthens the Group's financial position to support its future growth and potential M&A opportunities."

The company also highlighted at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, that cash conserved acts as "the war chest for potential acquisitions." In addition, the company mentioned that telecommunications and retail are the two businesses where it sees room for growth. This suggests that CK Hutchison could potentially acquire new retail and telecommunications businesses and assets to drive future growth.

However, there is always an element of uncertainty when it comes to acquisitions. Overpaying for acquisition targets, lower-than-expected transaction synergies, and integration challenges are the common issues associated with M&A.

Valuation

CK Hutchison trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 7.2 times and 6.3 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$55.85 as of December 10, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 7.3 times and 8.7 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 0.45 times P/B versus its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 0.63 times and 0.72 times, respectively.

CK Hutchison offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 5.0%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for CK Hutchison are unfavorable capital allocation decisions that do not create value for the company and its minority shareholders, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in CK Hutchison shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.