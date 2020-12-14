Article Thesis

Income is hard to come by in today's environment of ultra-low interest rates. There are, however, ways to generate attractive yields from one's investments, and PIMCO's Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) provides one such way.

The fund trades slightly ahead of net asset value, but that has been relatively normal for the fund in the past, thus there is no historical overvaluation. Its yield is at an above-average level, however. For those seeing income purely, PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund could be worthy of a closer look.

PIMCO: Experienced Asset Managers

When investing in mutual funds, a lot depends on the skills and expertise of the individual management teams. It is well-established that many mutual funds are underperforming their benchmarks, due to a range of reasons, including year-end window dressing, fees, etc.

Investing with large and established managers that have a solid track record is thus important. In that regard, PIMCO looks like a solid choice. The company is one of the largest bond and fixed-income asset managers in the world, managing around $2 trillion. Most of that is invested in corporate bonds, fixed-rate bonds, long-dated bonds, and similar funds.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund is one of the funds that PIMCO has created, and at $3 billion, it has a meaningful size. It is well-followed by investors on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, thanks to its track record of attractive dividend payments and its above-average yield of around 10% at current prices.

The track record for PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund is very solid:

Since its inception, the fund has generated total returns of 8.3% annually on a NAV basis. For a fund that is focused on income instead of total returns, that is not a bad performance at all. Over the last five years, total returns even were above 10% a year, although only marginally. 2020 has not been a good year for the fund, however, as total returns are marginally negative. Still, compared to many other income investments, such as mREITs, REITs, and many energy stocks, a -1% total return during this crisis year is not disastrous at all.

Investments In Mortgage Debt In This Environment

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund invests in a range of different assets, including mortgage debt. Most of those are non-agency, which means that they have, compared to other mortgage debt, above-average yields, and above-average risks. Nevertheless, mortgage debt currently is not an overly risky asset to be in, due to the strength of the housing market during this crisis.

People are staying home more often, as the pandemic forces them to do so, which means that they are inclined to live in the best house they can afford -- after all, that is the place they are working, living, spending their free time right now. This means that there is a large incentive to buy the biggest/best house one can afford. At the same time, record-low interest rates have increased the budgets of many households, as they can pay for a larger home at a similar mortgage rate compared to the past when interest rates were much higher. In combination, these factors have resulted in a housing market that is surprisingly strong:





In the above chart, we see that housing prices measures by the Case-Schiller index have risen 7% year over year, which means that, all else equal, that fewer mortgages will be underwater, as average home prices have risen quite a bit. Looking at the default index for first and second mortgages, we see that the reading is low on an absolute basis and that the index has declined compared to where it stood one year ago, before the current crisis. We can thus say that mortgages, including non-agency mortgages, are not a bad place to be in right now. It should, however, also be stated that the current very low interest rates will pressure returns on future mortgage investments. If PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund continues to invest in mortgages at similar risk ratings compared to the mortgages it invests in right now, the average yield of its portfolio will come down over the coming years, as older, higher-rate mortgages are rolled into newer, lower-rate mortgages. The current very low interest rates are thus a positive and a negative for PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, as this means that fewer mortgages will default, which is great in terms of risks, but low rates will also pressure the yield of the fund's portfolio in the long run.

Leverage, Risks, Fees

The assets PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund invests in are mostly not especially high-yielding, and yet the fund generates a dividend yield of ~10%. That is only possible thanks to the use of leverage. The fund borrows money cheaply in order to increase its investments, and as long as the spread between the rate it borrows at and the rate it lends money at is positive, that leverage increases the returns relative to NAV. The fund is doing this successfully, which explains how PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund has been able to generate total returns in the 8%-10% range in the past, despite investing in rather lower-yielding investments. Using leverage does also increase risks, however -- if assets the fund invests in lose value, then leverage increases the rate of NAV declines. That was visible during the spring-selloff when several mortgage-related investments declined in value. PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund's NAV took a meaningful hit during that time:





Had the fund not employed any leverage, the hit to its NAV would have been less pronounced for sure. NAV destruction has not been permanent, as the recovery of financial markets has led to meaningful gains in the fund's NAV from the nadir, but NAV is still not at the pre-crisis level. So Far, NAV is short by about 15% compared to levels seen in February.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund is an actively managed fund, and naturally, fees play a major role when evaluating these for investment. The fund's website shows that fees (Total Expense Ratio excluding interest expense) total 2.1% a year. That is not a low expense ratio, and less would be better. The expense ratio isn't extremely high, either, however, and due to the fact that the fund has still generated solid total returns in the past, expenses aren't a deal-breaker.

Yield And Valuation

Generating attractive income yields isn't easy in this environment, which is why income-focused funds such as PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund attract shareholders. This, in turn, means that valuations won't be low for these types of investments:





The fund trades at $20.40 at the time of writing, which means that it is currently valued at a 2% premium to its net asset value. On Friday, shares dropped by 3%, a couple of days ago the net asset value premium was at the high end of the recent range. Right here, however, the premium to net asset value isn't too high, compared to the fund's historic valuation.

The fund's trailing dividend yield is 11.1%, which includes special dividends. When we back those out, as it is not at all known whether those will be declared in the future, too, the dividend yield is still quite high, at 10.2%. In today's environment, that is definitely attractive from an income investor's point of view. Over the last couple of years, the fund's dividend has grown, by about 10% since 2016. That does not mean that future payout increases are guaranteed as well, however. Since interest rates are low, which will likely limit the returns on money that the fund invests in the future, it may very well be possible that there will not be any dividend increases going forward.

Takeaway

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund is managed by fixed-income experts, has delivered solid returns in the past, and offers an attractive dividend yield. On the other hand, NAV is down this year, and shares are trading at a premium to net asset value right now. Overall, PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund looks like a solid investment, but I would be more bullish if shares traded a little below net asset value. The fund looks like a reasonable investment here I think, for those that prioritize income.

One Last Word

