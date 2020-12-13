2021 Predictions For The Cannabis Industry

Investment deals remained largely sidelined during the first half of 2020 as companies waited to see if sales would be hit during an unprecedented pandemic.

Less than two decades ago, cannabis - in all its forms - was illegal in all 50 states. Today, there are significant tailwinds behind the industry, and cannabis as a sector of the economy is well-poised for 2021.

Part of the momentum behind the industry is political. The incoming Democratic administration has declared its intent to support facets of the industry. At the same time, more states have decided to legalize cannabis on their own - flexing their rights independently of the federal government. Add to that an industry that proved its mettle and matured during a pandemic, and you have a ripe opportunity.

Here’s what we predict will unfold in 2021 to cement cannabis as one of the strongest emerging industries of our economy.

Positive political climate

While the Biden-Harris White House will certainly be friendlier to cannabis than the Trump administration, full legalization is still unlikely. During the primaries, Biden was one of the only Democratic candidates that did not commit to federally legalizing cannabis. However, his promise to stop jailing people for consumption and possession could signal that the country is close to decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level.

That could be done through the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) which was passed by the House in early December. If the Senate remains in Republican control after the Georgia runoff elections, the bill is not likely to pass. Regardless, the historic vote on the House floor marked the first time the issue of cannabis decriminalization was heard in Congress and underscores the fact that federal lawmakers are paying attention to their constituents' demands

Regardless, there are other political paths to ease restrictions on the cannabis industry. The Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act (STATES Act) would give state-specific cannabis industries more protection. This would make banks more apt to serve cannabis companies that are in compliance with state laws, without fear of federal reprisal which would not only give the industry access to financial growth instruments, but also make it more secure. Given that Republicans favor state rights, this could be a preferred avenue towards giving the industry some concessions.

The other legislative bill that has garnered much attention is the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act), which also provides banks and insurance companies that work with the industry federal protection. Despite being passed by the House in 2019, the bill stalled in the Senate and was never brought to the floor. Language from the SAFE Act has been included in recent coronavirus relief packages that have worked their way through Congress, and the bill could get a second look if it includes policies that support hemp businesses explicitly, a central issue for Senator Mitch McConnel (R-KY) who pushed the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill and is bullish to legitimize the hemp industry.

Outside of the U.S., there is also a softening of restrictions occurring. In the midst of numerous countries taking up the debate over cannabis legalization, the United Nations moved this month to reclassify cannabis from being included in the same category of the world’s most dangerous drugs. The move not only strengthens the case for nationwide legalization, but it also paves the way for an expansion of cannabis research and medical use worldwide.

The domino effect

Despite the fact that federal laws typically trump state laws under the Supremacy Clause, courts have not viewed the relationship between state and federal cannabis laws in such a manner. Because of the green field given to states in regards to controlled substances, cannabis legalization laws have flourished.

This past November, five additional states voted in favor of cannabis legalization ballot measures, bringing the total number of states with legal medical markets to 35 and adult-use markets to 15. Several other states are now poised to pass measures of their own this year. With one in three Americans living in a state where adult-use cannabis is legal, the issue is proving to be like a set of dominos. Indeed it makes little sense for states to cede tax revenue to nearby states operating adult-use markets. New Jersey, which passed adult-use in November will be an important lynchpin in the Northeast. New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and the legislature will take up adult-use legalization in 2021, where it is fully expected to pass. Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland are other states in the region where the dominos seem likely to fall.

At the heart of the issue is money at a time when state coffers have been depleted due to COVID-19. Several cash-strapped states are eager to create new revenue streams and job opportunities by legalizing cannabis. Consider that in 2019, Colorado passed $1 billion in marijuana state revenue since its legalization in 2014, according to CNBC. California blew past $1 billion in marijuana tax revenue a mere two years after statewide legalization. Those tax dollars could help fund or revive several state initiatives that were slashed due to pandemic-related budget cuts.

Increased consolidation

Dealmaking in 2021 is looking strong. After the 2018 frenzy of M&A activity, private equity investments and companies going public on Canadian exchanges, much of the excitement had tapered off by mid-2019 as company balance sheets came under scrutiny and numbers just didn’t add up.

Investment deals remained largely sidelined during the first half of 2020 as companies waited to see if sales would be hit during an unprecedented pandemic. They were - at first. Cannabis-related companies completed or announced 124 deals in the U.S. or Canada during the first seven months of 2020, less than half of the prior year's total for the same period and even further behind 2018's total, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

However, thanks to its status as an essential business, cannabis didn’t suffer the same fate as the rest of the retail industry and sales actually grew. Retail sales of medical and recreational cannabis in the U.S. are on pace to eclipse $15 billion by the end of 2020, an increase of approximately 40% over 2019 sales figures, according to Marijuana Business Factbook (purchase required). In response to that positive news, cannabis stocks have grown steadily at the end of this year and the industry, having emerged from this crisis largely unscathed, looks more mature and stable.

This environment will create a renewed appetite for M&A deals in 2021 - especially in the newly-legal or soon-to-be-legal states. MSOs that bided their time throughout 2020 and put money in the bank will look to acquire regional cannabis operations that can cement their dominance in key markets.

Rise of brands

The maturation of the marketplace coupled with more states selling cannabis will finally give rise to national brands. To date, states have seemingly cultivated a portfolio of home-grown brands, known only within their borders. Brands - even the ones that are well-known and well-received regionally - have been hesitant to invest in multi-state expansion given the cost of opening cannabis operations in each state. That has resulted in a retail experience where a consumer can feel lost each time they enter a dispensary located outside of their home state.

But with favorable business and political tailwinds, brands will see an opportunity to strengthen their reputation and gain a needed head start over the competition in the race to enter markets. The rise of national brands will further glue the industry together, creating a more cohesive retail and consumer experience overall.

While 2020 has been a year in which we have come to expect the unexpected, it has at the very least aligned the stars that will spell the successes to come for the cannabis industry. The right political environment, sustainable financial growth and strong consumer acceptance have set the stage for 2021 to be a highly anticipated year for multiple stakeholders in the industry.

