Best Funds To Own In 2021
Over 300 no load mutual funds available to small investors, nearly 200 exchange-traded funds, and over a dozen closed-end funds representing 120 Lipper Categories are ranked.
The funds are ranked based on Risk, Risk Adjusted Performance, Momentum, Quality, Yield, and Consistency. They are divided into 15 investment buckets for risk, exposure, yields and trends.
The funds are reported by short-term performance including three-month returns and trends, ten-month moving average, fund flows, maximum draw downs, and yield.
The data is presented to build a storyline about whether a fund should or shouldn't be included in a portfolio.
With the uncertainties of recessions and COVID, I look for funds that perform well on a risk-adjusted basis following a bucket strategy to match withdrawal needs. Over 500 funds are selected for consideration using Mutual Fund Observer screens based on risk-adjusted returns, MFO Risk, MFO Rating, assets under management, and expenses. The mutual funds represent Fidelity (77), Vanguard (64), T. Rowe Price (29), Charles Schwab (19), PIMCO (10), American Century (8), and 37 more fund families.
MFO Great Owl Classification, Morningstar ratings, Fidelity Fund Picks, Schwab Select lists, and MFO Profiled funds were factored into selection. In other words, the funds are mostly quality funds with long histories, although some funds with shorter lives are included. Most funds have at least $100M in assets. The average age of the funds that I track is 17 years.
My rating system was updated and includes Risk (i.e., Ulcer Index, bear market performance), Returns (i.e. Martin Ratio, six-month returns), Quality (i.e. Fund Family Rating, Valuations, Bond Quality, expenses, Composite Ratings), Momentum (i.e. three-month trends and returns, fund flows), Yield, and Consistency (percent average annual returns or better over past 13 years).
The funds are broken into 15 investment buckets including, safety, income, sectors, international exposure and trends. Short-term data is presented to represent how the funds are doing after the correction earlier this year and low interest rate environment.
The funds are intended for investors that are in or approaching retirement. All investments involve some risk such as not meeting financial goals, inflation, and loss of capital. These funds are intended to be lower risk for the investment category that they are in. With the exception of trending funds at the end of the article, they are arranged from safest investment bucket with respect to loss of capital to the more risky. The final section includes funds that are trending, and are separated with respect to the ten-month moving average.
Storyline
I like to have a storyline for each investment that I buy or sell. Why should I own it or sell it now? Some funds are buy and hold. Allocations to others may be adjusted according to the business cycle.
There are five top rated funds for each of the 15 following investment buckets. Rank refers to my rating system from 1 (worst) to 100 (best). Maximum Drawdown (MaxDD), Annualized Returns (APR), and ten-month Smoothed Moving Average (SMA10) refer to the past two years. Three-Month Trends and Returns and Money Flows are shown to represent how funds are doing in the current investment environment.
Bucket #1: Safety (Emergency Funds)
In this low yield environment, safe bond funds have low returns. The funds in Table #1 have positive returns over the past three months, positive trends, money flows into the funds as investors seek safety, and yields near 2%.
Table #1: Safety
|Bucket 1: Safety
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|MaxDD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|PIMCO GNMA and Gov Sec
|PDMIX
|100
|-0.1
|6.7
|0.7
|0.3
|5.2
|2.6
|3.7
|Baird Interm Bond
|BIMIX
|99
|-1.7
|7.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.8
|2.2
|3.5
|Vanguard Short-Term Fed
|VSGBX
|99
|-0.2
|4.5
|0.3
|0.1
|2.2
|1.4
|2.5
|Vanguard Core Bond
|VCOBX
|99
|-1.1
|10.8
|1.1
|0.8
|4.5
|1.9
|5.2
|Schwab Short-Term Bond
|SWSBX
|98
|-0.1
|5.2
|0.1
|0.1
|1.4
|1.7
|2.6
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: Income
The funds in Table #2 are intended for investors (retirees) who are seeking safety with higher yields. For the most part, they are positive returns, positive trends, money inflows and higher yields than those in the previous table. They have slightly higher risk of drawdowns.
Table #2: Funds for Safety with Income
|Income with Safety
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Guggenheim Tot Rtn Bond
|GIBIX
|100
|-1.1
|9.9
|2.3
|1.5
|2.7
|2.5
|6.7
|Vanguard Interm-Term Corp Bnd
|VCIT
|99
|-7.2
|12.1
|1.5
|1.2
|3.5
|2.7
|2.2
|Columbia Dvrsfd Fixed Inc Alloc
|DIAL
|99
|-5.5
|11.0
|1.6
|1.6
|8.3
|2.7
|1.7
|PIMCO Mort-Backed Sec A
|PMRAX
|98
|-1.0
|5.9
|0.8
|0.3
|-2.0
|2.6
|2.2
|First Trust TCW Oppor Fixed Inc
|FIXD
|96
|-1.1
|9.9
|0.8
|0.6
|5.5
|2.0
|4.3
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: International and Global Bonds
The funds in Table 3 should benefit if the dollar continues to fall. Emerging market bond funds generally contain more risk than developed countries depending upon quality and duration.
Table #3: Global and International Bond Funds
|Global & International Bonds
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Vanguard Emerg Mrkt Bond
|VEMBX
|98
|-11.8
|15.6
|2.5
|2.6
|7.4
|3.5
|2.0
|Vanguard Total Intern Bond
|VTABX
|98
|-2.5
|6.6
|1.5
|0.3
|-0.1
|3.2
|0.6
|PIMCO Intern Bond (US Dol-Hdgd)
|PFORX
|96
|-3.7
|6.6
|2.1
|0.6
|1.1
|5.8
|0.7
|iShares Core Intern Agg Bond
|IAGG
|96
|-2.2
|6.7
|1.4
|0.3
|1.6
|2.0
|0.8
|Fidelity Series Intern Credit
|FCDSX
|96
|-8.0
|11.1
|2.8
|1.6
|0.0
|2.9
|0.2
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: Municipal Bonds
Table #4 contains municipal bond funds. Returns and trends are relatively flat. Inflows are positive and yields are moderate. The biggest attraction is the tax advantage.
Table #4: Municipal Funds
|Municipal Bond
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|IQ MacKay Muni Insured ETF
|MMIN
|100
|-4.1
|8.1
|1.4
|1.0
|26.0
|2.2
|1.9
|Baird Core Interm Muni Bond
|BMNIX
|98
|-3.6
|6.3
|1.1
|0.7
|2.8
|2.1
|1.0
|Hartford Tax-Aware Bond ETF
|HTAB
|97
|-2.8
|7.2
|0.7
|0.6
|5.8
|1.5
|1.7
|Baird Short-Term Muni Bond
|BTMIX
|92
|-1.8
|3.8
|0.6
|0.2
|5.2
|1.6
|0.8
|Vanguard Interm-Term Tax-Ex
|VWITX
|92
|-4.3
|6.3
|1.0
|0.8
|-0.8
|2.3
|0.6
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: Inflation
The iShares Gold Trust ETF is shown as a baseline for inflation resistant funds. It has had negative returns over the past three months, and is still much higher than its ten-month moving average. Inflation protected bonds generally are not increasing in value and yields are low. It may be too early to be adding inflation protected bonds.
Table #5: Inflation Protected Bonds, Gold, Commodities
|Inflation Protected Bonds, Gold, Commodities
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Baseline: iShares Gold Trust
|IAU
|63
|-10.3
|20.0
|-10.0
|-4.2
|0.2
|0.0
|12.7
|Schwab US TIPS ETF
|SCHP
|95
|-1.8
|9.3
|0.1
|0.5
|4.2
|1.3
|4.4
|Schwab Treas Infl Prot Sec
|SWRSX
|94
|-1.7
|9.3
|0.1
|0.5
|2.8
|1.3
|4.3
|Vanguard Inf-Prot Sec
|VAIPX
|93
|-1.3
|9.2
|0.2
|0.5
|-0.9
|1.4
|4.4
|Fidelity Inf-Prot Bond
|FIPDX
|91
|-1.3
|9.3
|0.1
|0.6
|2.7
|0.3
|4.3
|PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS ETF
|LTPZ
|90
|-4.4
|21.6
|0.9
|1.4
|19.4
|1.9
|10.5
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket #2: Conservative (Withdrawals 1 to 2 years)
Table #6 may be of interest to investors seeking some exposure to stocks or higher bond returns for moderate safety. Returns and trends are moderate, but money has been flowing out of these funds. With COVID cases rising, this may reverse.
Table #6: Conservative Funds
|Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Baird Core Plus Bond
|BCOIX
|97
|-3.3
|10.0
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|2.6
|3.5
|Vanguard Wellesley Inc
|VWIAX
|93
|-8.6
|10.6
|3.7
|3.3
|-6.7
|2.8
|-0.5
|Metropolitan West Tot Rtn Bond
|MWTRX
|89
|-1.4
|9.6
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|1.6
|4.1
|Vanguard Target Retire Inc Inv
|VTINX
|87
|-6.6
|9.9
|2.6
|2.5
|-5.3
|2.0
|1.1
|iShares Aaa - A Rtd Corp Bnd
|QLTA
|85
|-3.7
|12.0
|1.6
|1.4
|-6.8
|2.4
|3.8
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: Alternatives
The following alternative funds exhibit moderate safety, positive returns and trends with varying yields. Alger Dynamic Opportunities (SPEDX) is too far above its ten-month moving average to interest me. T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return (MUTF:TMSRX) is one of my holdings. Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation (CRAZX) is available through Vanguard and other investor share classes are available at other brokers.
Table #7: Alternative Funds
|Alternatives
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|T. Rowe Price Multi-Strat Tot Rtn
|TMSRX
|99
|-4.7
|8.9
|2.4
|1.2
|10.8
|2.3
|4.1
|Carillon Reams Unconst Bond
|SUBFX
|96
|-3.0
|9.0
|1.9
|1.5
|0.2
|2.3
|4.5
|Columbia Adaptive Risk Alloc
|CRAZX
|91
|-7.1
|10.6
|1.8
|3.6
|0.8
|2.5
|0.0
|Absolute Conv Arbitrage
|ARBIX
|84
|-3.1
|7.2
|2.0
|1.1
|6.2
|0.4
|2.5
|Alger Dynamic Oppor
|SPEDX
|83
|-6.9
|23.0
|7.5
|3.7
|7.4
|0.0
|15.7
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket #3: Moderate Risk (Withdrawals 3 to 4 years)
Columbia Thermostat (COTZX, CTFAX) recently changed its thresholds for allocation to equities and offers less downside protection than previously. It has attracted followers and is above its ten-month moving average. It remains one of my holdings as are Fidelity Multi-Asset Income (FMSDX) and Vanguard Star (VGSTX).
Table #8: Moderate Funds
|Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Columbia Thermostat
|COTZX
|90
|-2.4
|20.5
|3.5
|3.6
|3.6
|1.6
|13.7
|T. Rowe Price Capital Appr
|PRWCX
|90
|-13.7
|17.1
|7.4
|5.6
|0.4
|1.3
|0.2
|Fidelity Multi-Asset Inc
|FMSDX
|89
|-10.9
|15.7
|4.3
|4.9
|10.7
|3.3
|2.2
|Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL
|HNDL
|88
|-9.3
|12.4
|2.0
|2.9
|44.3
|6.6
|1.5
|Vanguard Star
|VGSTX
|84
|-13.2
|16.8
|6.6
|6.0
|-9.9
|1.7
|2.4
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket #4: Aggressive (Withdrawals 4 to 5 years)
The S&P 500 (SPY) is shown as a baseline fund for comparison purposes. Convertible bonds are too high above their ten-month moving average for my taste. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), as well as VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC), may offer the opportunity to buy on dips during the coming year.
Table #9: Aggressive Funds
|Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yld
|SMA10
|Baseline Fund: SPDR S&P 500
|SPY
|65
|-19.5
|16.7
|3.9
|6.0
|4.7
|1.6
|-1.0
|SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Conv Sec ETF
|CWB
|93
|-16.3
|28.6
|10.4
|8.8
|2.1
|2.2
|10.2
|iShares Conv Bond ETF
|ICVT
|93
|-14.5
|32.0
|11.0
|9.4
|15.1
|1.2
|14.1
|Fidelity Conv Sec
|FCVSX
|81
|-12.9
|27.6
|8.9
|8.1
|0.0
|1.8
|8.7
|Amplify CWP Enh Div Inc ETF
|DIVO
|77
|-17.4
|12.0
|5.3
|5.1
|18.6
|4.6
|-1.7
|VictoryShares US EQ Inc Vol Wtd ETF
|CDC
|77
|-15.2
|9.0
|8.7
|7.0
|0.2
|2.6
|-0.3
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: Sectors
Of the sector funds, Fidelity Telecom & Utilities (FIUIX) shows some recovery and is still well below its ten-month moving average.
Table #10: Sector Funds
|Sector
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|MaxDD
|APR
|Rtn 3 mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|T. Rowe Price Health Sciences
|PRHSX
|75
|-13.4
|19.6
|10.6
|6.3
|0.4
|0.1
|9.5
|Fidelity Select Health Care Portf
|FSPHX
|73
|-11.0
|19.0
|5.8
|4.3
|0.9
|0.3
|8.2
|iShares US Cons Goods ETF
|IYK
|65
|-19.0
|20.3
|6.5
|7.0
|1.2
|1.6
|1.6
|Fidelity Telecom & Utilities
|FIUIX
|63
|-19.1
|7.7
|8.3
|5.2
|-0.9
|2.4
|-10.5
|Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
|PGF
|60
|-10.0
|9.7
|2.0
|1.5
|9.8
|5.0
|-1.1
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: Global and International Equities
I like the Global and International Equities because they may benefit if the dollar continues to fall, returns and trends are strong, and they are well below their ten-month moving average.
Table #11: Global and International Equities
|Global & International Equity
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Vanguard Intern Div Appr ETF
|VIGI
|78
|-18.8
|15.6
|7.8
|6.3
|0.7
|1.6
|-2.8
|Vanguard ESG Intern Stock ETF
|VSGX
|77
|-22.9
|11.9
|8.5
|7.1
|5.1
|1.8
|-4.8
|Vanguard Intern Div Appr
|VIAAX
|75
|-18.8
|15.5
|7.8
|6.3
|0.7
|1.6
|-2.8
|Fidelity Series Intrinsic Oppor
|FDMLX
|75
|-26.5
|7.1
|12.0
|8.9
|-2.5
|2.3
|-5.6
|T. Rowe Price Global Stock
|PRGSX
|70
|-16.6
|34.0
|12.3
|9.2
|2.6
|0.2
|12.4
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Bucket: Trending Funds:
The Trending Categories represent more opportunities. I don't care for convertible bonds because they are too high above their ten-month moving average. The other funds in Table #12 have strong returns and trends, moderate to higher risk, and are below their ten month moving average. In researching these funds, the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) peaked my interest.
Table #12: Trending Funds
|Trending: Funds Trending Up with Money Inflows
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|iShares Conv Bond ETF
|ICVT
|93
|-14.5
|32.0
|11.0
|9.4
|15.1
|1.2
|14.1
|Amplify CWP Enh Div Inc ETF
|DIVO
|77
|-17.4
|12.0
|5.3
|5.1
|18.6
|4.6
|-1.7
|Vanguard ESG Intern Stock ETF
|VSGX
|77
|-22.9
|11.9
|8.5
|7.1
|5.1
|1.8
|-4.8
|First Trust Water ETF
|FIW
|58
|-20.8
|20.9
|15.1
|8.8
|4.5
|0.5
|-4.0
|iShares Edge MSCI USA Qual Fact ETF
|QUAL
|54
|-19.4
|17.5
|4.9
|6.3
|15.4
|1.5
|-1.4
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Table #13 is for investors who like to buy when a fund crosses above its 200-day moving average. These funds represent moderate risk, and have strong short-term returns and trends, with positive inflows.
Table #13: Funds Just Crossing the Ten-Month Moving Average
|Crossing: Funds just above the 10-Month Moving Average and Recovering
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Fidelity Series Intern Credit
|FCDSX
|96
|-8.0
|11.1
|2.8
|1.6
|0.0
|2.9
|0.2
|T. Rowe Price Capital Appr
|PRWCX
|90
|-13.7
|17.1
|7.4
|5.6
|0.4
|1.3
|0.2
|BlackRock Strat Inc Oppor Portf
|BASIX
|73
|-6.7
|6.5
|2.7
|1.9
|2.0
|2.4
|0.0
|iShares Core Mod Alloc ETF
|AOM
|68
|-9.0
|10.4
|2.7
|3.1
|4.6
|2.2
|0.1
|T. Rowe Price Retire Balanced
|TRRIX
|53
|-11.0
|10.6
|3.4
|3.4
|0.0
|1.4
|0.0
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
For investors who want to fish the bottom of the funds, Table #14 contains moderately risky funds that are still recovering and are well below their ten-month moving average.
Table #14: Funds Below the Ten-Month Moving Average
|Bottom: Funds Below the 10-Month Moving Average and Recovering
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Vanguard ESG Intern Stock ETF
|VSGX
|77
|-22.9
|11.9
|8.5
|7.1
|5.1
|1.8
|-4.8
|Schwab US Mid-Cap
|SWMCX
|70
|-27.1
|14.6
|12.3
|9.3
|0.6
|1.3
|-6.2
|Columbia Div Inc
|GSFTX
|64
|-19.4
|11.0
|5.6
|6.1
|2.2
|1.8
|-6.0
|FlexShares Morningstar Dev Mrkt ex-US Fact Tlt
|TLTD
|59
|-27.6
|6.4
|9.6
|9.2
|0.0
|2.9
|-12.0
|First Trust Water
|FIW
|58
|-20.8
|20.9
|15.1
|8.8
|4.5
|0.5
|-4.0
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Table #15 shows funds that have negative three month returns and trends and money outflows. They are well above their ten-month moving average and it appears investors may be reducing holdings.
Table #15: Downward Trending Funds
|Downward: Funds with downward 3 Month Trend & Return, and Outflows
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Fidelity Interm Gov Inc
|FSTGX
|84
|-0.7
|5.9
|-0.4
|-0.1
|-1.6
|1.2
|3.8
|Fidelity Gov Inc
|FGOVX
|75
|-1.6
|7.7
|-0.3
|-0.1
|-1.3
|1.2
|4.7
|Fidelity Interm Treas Bond
|FUAMX
|62
|-1.8
|9.5
|-0.5
|-0.1
|-0.5
|1.6
|6.1
|Invesco S&P 500 Dwnsd Hdgd ETF
|PHDG
|34
|-6.2
|9.0
|-6.2
|-1.1
|-9.1
|1.1
|11.5
|SPDR Portf Interm Treas ETF
|SPTI
|29
|-1.0
|8.1
|-0.4
|-0.1
|-2.5
|1.0
|5.3
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Closing
What we believe are the best funds for 2021 is based largely upon our views of the recovery, global economy, and impact of COVID. The funds in this article offer readers many quality choices.
Table #16 contains the lowest ranked funds in my portfolio. The storyline is that I own the three international funds expecting a lower dollar and short-term performance is good, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) to reduce risk, Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund (HSTRX) and Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) for downside protection.
Table #16: Lowest Ranked Funds in Portfolio
|Evaluation of Lowest Ranked Funds in Portfolio
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|SMA10
|Fidelity Global Credit
|FGBFX
|61
|-9.6
|11.4
|2.4
|1.6
|3.7
|2.3
|0.2
|Amplify BlackSwan Grwth & Treas
|SWAN
|45
|-5.0
|16.2
|0.8
|3.1
|0.4
|0.6
|5.1
|Hussman Strat Tot Rtn
|HSTRX
|41
|-2.0
|12.7
|-1.4
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|7.4
|Vanguard Global Wellington
|VGWAX
|30
|-15.6
|10.5
|5.1
|5.5
|-11.2
|1.6
|-4.1
|Vanguard European Stock
|VEUSX
|18
|-25.7
|9.3
|6.8
|8.4
|-6.2
|2.1
|-9.6
|Cambria Tail Risk ETF
|TAIL
|5
|-14.0
|1.7
|-3.5
|-2.3
|0.0
|0.8
|11.1
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
As a result of writing this article, I made no changes to my portfolio. I did set up a system that makes it fast and easy to track great funds.
Stay safe and enjoy the Holidays.
Disclosure: I am/we are long TMSRX, VTABX, COTZX, FMSDX, VGSTX, VWIAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.