The Global Digital Payments sector is forecast to grow from US$4.9 to US$8.2 trillion, at a CAGR of 13.4%, from 2020 to 2024. US to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Digital payments have been growing fast, boosted by COVID-19. This should continue as consumer habits accept this change. Mobile Point of Sale (POS) payments set to grow the fastest.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on Nov. 11, 2020 when the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) was at US$58.18 and has been updated for this article.

The digital payments sector has done very well during COVID-19 as many consumers switched from using cash to card or smartphone payments. My view is that post COVID-19 consumers will continue to prefer to use digital cashless payments both for safety reasons and also as new habits will have been formed during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. One of the best ways to play the digital payments boom the next decade is via the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF.

More consumers than ever are choosing to go cashless - Making payments using their card or smartphone

Source

A brief look at the digital (cashless) payments sector

As discussed above, the world is moving to online technology (digital). COVID-19 has most likely changed many consumers' habits forever. To quote the Global Online Payment Methods 2020 and COVID-19's Impact report:

Consumers’ payment behavior is changing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the report. Nearly 50% of global shoppers were using digital payments more than before the pandemic, and the majority plan continues doing so after the virus is contained. E-Wallets and contactless cards are the top payment methods benefitting from this change, as consumers use less cash and make more purchases online. In an international survey cited in the report, close to three-quarters of respondents found that contactless was a cleaner way to pay.

The digital payments sector essentially clips the ticket of every sale, paid for in most cases, by the seller. While it is only a very small percentage, it starts to add up when trillions of dollars of e-commerce occur.

Forecasts

Statista - Global Digital Payments total transactional value is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2024, or from about US$4.9 trillion to US$8.2 trillion.

Mobile Point Of Sale (POS) payments are forecast to grow much faster than digital commerce from 2020 to 2024 (combining both they are forecast to almost double from 2020 to 2024)

Source

US digital payments forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2024

Source: Statista

Note: Digital commerce (D-commerce) is the buying and selling of goods and services using "digital" channels such as internet, mobile networks and commerce infrastructure.

Note: Mobile payment is an umbrella term for payments via smartphones and include mobile wallets, Bluetooth and QR codes.

Future drivers

Consumers' habits are moving away from cash and towards digital cashless payments. Fear of getting COVID-19 or other diseases via cash will persist for many years. Millennials prefer to do business online.

Shop keepers and businesses have transitioned to receiving cashless payments, with some ONLY accepting cashless.

Governments may encourage the use of cashless payments as a way of cutting down on the cash economy.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF - Price = US$62.78

The IPAY fund is up 29% in the past one year and has had a strong recovery from the March COVID-19 lows at US$30.56. Daily average volume over the past month is ok at 145,861.

Source: Y Charts

About the IPAY ETF

ETFMG (ETF Managers Group LLC) is the IPAY ETF provider/manager. It focuses on "developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets." The IPAY fund is a passive fund that tracks the Prime Mobile Payments Index.

From the ETFMG IPAY website, it states:

"The first and only ETF to target the mobile payments industry.

Capitalizes on the transition taking place from cash/physical credit card payments to a mobile/digital system.

Benefits from the increasing use of smartphones, e-commerce and the need for hassle free transacting."

"The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Prime Mobile Payments Index. The index provides a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the mobile and electronic payments industry, speciﬁcally focusing on credit card networks, payment infrastructure and software services, payment processing services, and payment solutions (such as smartcards, prepaid cards, virtual wallets)."

The Prime Mobile Payments Index stocks are screened for liquidity and weighted according to a modiﬁed linear-based capitalization-weighted methodology. The Index generally is comprised of 25-40 securities. The index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities of companies across the globe that (1) engage in providing payment processing services or applications, (2) provide payment solutions, (3) build or provide payment industry architecture, infrastructure or software, or (4) provide services as a credit card network.

The IPAY ETF currently holds 41 stocks and has an expense ratio of 0.75% pa with a 0.18% pa yield. As of 10 Dec. 2020, IPAY traded on a 0.07% premium to net asset value (NAV).

The top holding Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is also the top holding in the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF). Square Inc. is a fast growing American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company. The company markets software and hardware payments products as well as small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is a global provider of financial services technology. The company's clients include banks, thrift banks, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

The top three US credit card payments companies, American Express (NYSE:AXP), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are also in the IPAY ETF as is payments legend PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) provides payment processing services to merchants, allowing customers to use credit and debit cards, along with other payment types. In return, it receives a percentage of the transaction value (usually about 1-2% for credit cards).

Adyen NV is a Dutch payment company that allows businesses to accept e-commerce, mobile, and point-of-sale payments including using credit cards, debit cards, bank transfer, and real-time bank transfers based on online banking. Adyen has more than 3,500 customers and is listed on the stock exchange Euronext.

For now, some companies that offer payment services such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Samsung Electronics [XLON:SMSN] (OTC:SSNLF) are not in the fund. These could be added later as they gain market share. Also many payment apps use other companies in the IPAY fund for their back end processing.

In the case of the Venmo mobile payment service, it is owned by PayPal.

Top 10 holdings

Source

IPAY Country and Sector breakdown as of 30 September 2020

As shown below, the IPAY fund has a heavy US country exposure at 75.9%, this will be based on the company's headquarters. Most of the US companies have global operations.

Source: IPAY Factsheet

Valuation

The IPAY fund trades on an average weighted PE ratio of 36.7 which is certainly not cheap (the US S&P 500 PE is 24.8). I think if the sector's revenues can almost double from now to 2024, then the valuation is not unfair. Global digital payments transaction value revenues are forecast to nearly double from 2020 to 2024 as discussed earlier. Most of the additional future revenues should flow through to the bottom line.

Risks

A US or global slowdown could reduce payments activity.

Government legislation change or regulation could be negative to the digital payments sector. The US government could increase taxes. Biden plans to increase company tax rates, but it is questionable if he will be able to get this through the US Senate.

Competition risk - New or better technology may take over from the current technologies. One example would be if consumers choose to operate in a cryptocurrency world and don't use conventional digital payment companies. Conventional banks may also be stronger competitors in the future.

Sovereign risk. The IPAY fund is 75.9% in US companies and mostly in safer countries so sovereign risk is low.

The usual business risks - Management, debt, liquidity, currency.

The usual stock market risks - Liquidity, valuation, sentiment. The IPAY fund appears to have adequate liquidity for now.

Further reading

Conclusion

The digital (cashless) payments sector is set to boom this decade as COVID-19 has accelerated a change in consumer behavior. We are still at a relatively early stage of this transition "globally" (excluding China and a few countries), so long-term investors can look to accumulate now and allow the digital payments trend to act as a strong tailwind this decade.

For digital payments, the IPAY ETF is a good choice as it covers all the main players and is well diversified. Valuation is not cheap, but the sector has a strong runway of growth ahead.

Risks are relatively low being an ETF rather than a single stock. Best to read the risks section.

I rate the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as an accumulate for investors taking a long-term view. I would consider taking an initial position now and be prepared to buy further if any large dips occur.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.