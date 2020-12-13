The CEF also compares favorably to its peers like BXMX, CII, and ETB on parameters like dividend payout consistency and yield.

Its portfolio turnover ratio is high at 57%, which is a good thing because passive investing in this disruptive market can be counterproductive.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a consistent dividend payer and its 8.29% yield makes it a very attractive CEF to invest in.

When yields on corporate bonds are lower than dividends on stocks, that unnerves me. - Lloyd Blankfein

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) is available at about $12 as of December 9, 2020, a price that offers a monster forward dividend yield of 8.29%. ETY distributes dividends every month and is currently quoting at a 2.80% discount to its NAV. After COVID-19 struck the economy in March 2020, and the Fed drove down interest rates to near-zero percentage, global investors have been chasing quality income securities like ETY.

Image Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

ETY generates income from dividends on its holdings and options premiums (call writing). It invests at least 80% of its total assets in domestic and global dividend-paying stocks, and the rest in other common stocks. The fund writes call options of most of its holdings.

Here is my take on whether it makes sense for income chasers to invest in ETY:

Dividend Consistency and Growth

Since its inception in November 2006, ETY has been consistently paying dividends to date - and I estimate it will continue doing so in the medium to long term. For those who are curious, ETY's inception share price was $20 and it is now at about $12.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Though ETY's dividend distribution hit a small speed-bump for about five months in 2019, it is now back on track and its forward annual dividend payout is pegged at $1.01, giving it a dividend yield of 8.29% at its current price of about $12.

ETY's dividend payout consistency is excellent and one of the main reasons why investors are attracted to the fund.

ETY's Portfolio

As of October 31, 2020, about 99% of ETY's total assets were invested in 61 stocks.

Image Source: CEF Connect

About 42% of its total assets are invested in growth (sensitive) stocks like technology and healthcare, 30% in the cyclical sector, and 27% in defensives. About 37% of its total assets are invested in 10 holdings, which include the usual suspects like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), along with every investor's favorite defensive, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

ETY anyway churns 57% of its portfolio every year, which implies that it is more about market timing than long-term passive investing, a good strategy in these disruptive times.

Momentum Performance

Investors need to understand ETY's long-term momentum and the kind of yield they are chasing, and what they can forgo in case the price falls.

Image Source: Trading View

Between 2011 and December 1, 2020, ETY has moved in a range between $8 and $13. Even during the March 2020 COVID-19 crash, it tested $9 for a brief while and bounced back.

So, let us just say that an investor is looking at a price range between $9 and $13 in the medium term.

As of December 9, 2020, ETY is available at about $12, with a dividend yield of 8.29%. If bad things, such as a U.S.-China tariff war escalation, happen going forward, ETY's price will fall, but its yield will increase because it is likely to keep making money writing call options while earning the same dividend. So, it will most probably maintain its dividend payout, give or take a little bit here and there. However, investors who enter at its current price may feel a tad bad because they bought it when the dividend yield was lower.

Summing Up

ETY's dividend yield of 8.29% compares favorably to its peers like the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX), BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:CII), and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB). Its payout consistency is another plus.

The fund's high portfolio turnover percentage of 57% can help it manage volatility in this disruptive economic environment triggered by COVID-19.

If I were an income investor, I would without any hesitation park a part of my funds in ETY. However, I would buy it slowly in a SIP because there is a possibility that it can test its March 2020 bottom in case some sort of global protectionism frenzy catches on or if there are issues connected to the presidential transition.

In any case, ETY's dividend yield is too good to miss out on.

