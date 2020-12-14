SVOD continues to grow faster than expectations, up 100% this year vs. only ~22% for Crunchyroll.

AT&T deal values Crunchyroll at $357 per subscriber. A comparable value for AMCX SVOD would be $1.8B vs. a total market cap of $1.3B.

AT&T's recent sale of Crunchyroll for $1.18B is a great comparable for the value of AMCX's Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) segment.

Note: This article is an update on an article I wrote in mid-October 2020 HERE. For a comprehensive look at why AMCX is undervalued, please read that.

Update on AMCX SVOD

Since October, AMCX has published their most recent quarterly earnings, where they announced that their streaming video on demand (SVOD) service was blowing away expectations. From CEO Josh Sapan:

We now expect to end the year in the 5 million to 5.5 million total subscriber range more than doubling our SVOD subscribers in just one year. And in terms of revenue, in 2020, our streaming business will generate approximately $200 million in revenue. That represents year-over-year growth of roughly 100%. So in just 12 months, we've also doubled the amount of revenue for our company coming from the streaming business.

Given that growth was so high in 2020, we can assume that run-rate revenue for the SVOD business is significantly higher than $200m. If they doubled their subscribers and revenue this year, it would imply a run-rate of more than $300m:

Source: Q3 Earnings call and author's estimates

Recent Comparable Sale: Crunchyroll

This week, AT&T announced the sale of its anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, to a subsidiary of Sony for $1.18B. This is one of the first and only potential comparables for AMCX's SVOD business as there just aren't many other niche streaming services of this size.

In the press release, AT&T noted that Crunchy roll has about 3m paid subscribers, which is the same as they noted in a press release in July, when they crossed the 3m threshold. However, based on this information, we can drill down to a more accurate subscriber number.

From the July press release, we can estimate the approximate growth rate of Crunchyroll based on the following information:

We launched in 2006 and it took us about 10 years to hit one million subscribers. It took us only two years after that to break two million, and even less than that to hit three million subscribers where we are today.

We can estimate that Crunchyroll by about 50% (2m subs => 3m subs) in two years, implying a yearly growth rate of about 22%. With another 5 months in the books since July 2020, at that growth rate, Crunchyroll would have about 3.3m subscribers.

Based on all the information we have, we can begin to piece together metrics that will help with our valuation of AMCX:

Source: Acquisition Press Release and Author's Estimates

Based on this information, we can do a similar process in reverse to determine an approximate value for AMCX's SVOD segment:

So, in a base case with the same revenue multiple, the SVOD segment is worth at least $1B.

Other Potential Valuation Factors:

1) Growth

AMCX's SVOD segment is growing substantially faster than Crunchyroll (100% growth vs. ~22% growth). This will clearly impact the valuation. Assuming a revenue multiple of 5x instead of 3.5x to account for the faster growth, we get a valuation of about $1.5B:

In addition, AMCX's services are generally around $5 per month vs. Crunchryroll at $8 per month. Assuming that prices can be raised to be comparable with Crunchyroll, that would imply a valuation of almost $1.7B:

If both these happen, it would imply a valuation of $2.4B:

Conclusion and Summary

AMCX remains very undervalued. Based on the recent transaction of Crunchyroll, the SVOD segment is worth somewhere between $1.05B and $2.4B depending on acquisition interest, growth, and pricing ability.

In addition, the legacy business remains consistent with my last writeup, where I valued it between $800m and $1.6B.

Combining these, the company should be worth somewhere between $1.8B and $4B, substantially above the current share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.