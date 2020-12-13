Rotation The Theme For Next Year

Value sectors that have been badly hit by the pandemic might see a catch-up rally. Within the sectors, energy and commodities look the most attractive.

Equity markets are likely to be well-supported by central bank policies and the dearth of risk events on the near horizon, but the theme for 2021 may be rotation.

Vaccines will be a game-changer for the pandemic and financial markets. 2021 might actually be calm, a vast change from what we have seen this year in the markets.

Investors may get vertigo when they look at charts of the equity markets, but let us keep in mind also that no matter which date you might have bought the S&P 500 (SPY), you are at worst down 1.3% on the position.

With the calendar now looking devoid of risk events in the near horizon, and with central banks not interested in removing liquidity from the markets, the macro backdrop looks supportive for the equity markets.

What we might see in 2021 is calm, a far cry from the torrents of change we have witnessed this year. I believe we will not see the same sharp sell-offs in equities as we did this year, but what we may see is a game of musical chairs. The leadership might shift from the technology sector to those hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The game-changer in the markets right now are the coronavirus vaccines. Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have wasted no time in starting their vaccination programmes, and more will follow suit. We are even spoilt for choice, being able to choose between the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines.

The rollouts of these vaccinations will most likely lead to a catch-up rally in value sectors like energy, commodities, financials, travel, and hospitality. I still believe technology will be the best bet to outperform the other sectors in the long term, but near term conditions favour the value sectors more.

Biotechs and Technology lead, Value sectors still down for the year

From the chart above, the clear winners from the Covid-19 pandemic are Biotechs (XBI) and Technology (XLK). Value sectors have lagged their peers - Financials (XLF), Airlines (JETS) and Energy (XLE) are still down for the year, with the latter the hardest hit. To say that energy had a rough year would be understating things. Remember when WTI Crude Oil (USO) crashed below zero in May?

Chart of WTI Crude Oil

It then follows that if the vaccines are effective, we will see a reversal in fortunes for sectors which are the biggest losers from Covid-19. However, two things will continue to be mainstays even if the virus is eradicated.

First, central banks' almost-zero interest rate policies. Central banks around the world have made the unprecedented decision to slash benchmark interest rates close to zero in tandem. The Federal Reserve has assured the markets that interest rates will stay low till 2023 at the very least. This liquidity party will ensure the equity markets will continue to be well-supported. The central banks decide when the punch bowl will be taken away, and for now the party continues.

Second, habits. Habits are not easy to change, especially if they concern life and death decisions. I would not expect people to rush off for overseas holidays so soon. Economies around the world will re-open, but people will probably err on the side of caution in their lifestyle choices.

Hence, some value sectors may have the capacity to rebound harder than the rest. Low interest rates will continue to cap the upside for financials, and cautious habits may continue to hamper airlines.

My choice sector are energy and commodities, which should benefit from the re-opening of economies around the world, as well as a weak Greenback courtesy of the Fed.

If you are under-allocated to energy and commodities, that is very understandable. The wild swings this year in these sectors are enough for anyone to swear off investing in them, or even in equities for that matter. An old adage rings true in these times: "Buy when people are fearful, sell when people are greedy".

The oil and gas sector in the S&P 500 made up 25% of the index 25 years ago, and 15% a decade ago. Now, the sector is extremely under-represented at 3%. To say the sector has lots of catch-up potential to even reach its historical median would be a gross understatement.

My advice is to start investing in energy ETFs like the SPDR Select Energy Fund (XLE) or the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). Either ETF is diversified enough to take away specific stock risk on any name, which is what you want to do when buying into a distressed sector. You do not know which company might be in financial trouble, but the benefit of diversification ensures you participate in the cohort's upside, but weed out the risk of solitary black sheep.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.