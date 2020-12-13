I think that the business is better run than its peers, yet valuations have priced in too much good news for too long.

DoorDash (DASH) overnight turned into a $60 billion valuation after its public offering, as investors are jumping onboard on the back of spectacular growth driven by the pandemic. The growth rates comfortably beat the numbers posted by its peers. While break-even results demonstrate great operating leverage, as the company is operating in a Goldilocks scenario, the risk-reward not necessarily looks very compelling to me here.

Power Local Economies

The title above is the mission of DoorDash which started operations in 2013 when its founders launched a website that displayed menus of restaurants in Palo Alto. In the seven years that followed, the company now connects nearly 400,000 merchants with 18 million customers and over a million Dashers in the US, Canada and Australia. Many brick-and-mortar business have been able to thrive under this model with nearly a billion orders completed through the platform since its founding.

In essence, DoorDash offers a connection between multiple trends. The rise of e-commerce, certainly in a COVID-19 world, is very prolific, while consumers value authenticity and local communities move in this world as well. This is only the case if they can obtain frictionless shopping experience, and that is what has been relatively difficult for local businesses.

Besides the delivery aspect, DoorDash has tackled other mission-critical challenges which make it hard for merchants to serve their customers themselves on the back of the scale argument. Other services include customer acquisition, insight, analytics, payment processing and even customer support. The company has gradually grown its market share to 50% of its relevant category, having gained market share from the likes of Uber Eats (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB).

The opportunity is huge with $1.5 trillion spent on food each year in the US, of which $600 billion is spent in restaurants and food services; this percentage of 40% has been on the increase over time. A greater demand for convenience and improved logistics means that this number is on the increase.

The greater delivery options might actually make this market larger, with the optionality to order and eat from home having large potential post COVID-19 as well.

A typical and nice example of the business model was shown in the filing on the back of a consumer order with a value of $33. These proceeds will largely benefit the merchant of course (in this example, $20 per order), with approximately $5 for DoorDash and the remaining $8 benefiting the Dasher.

Valuation & Offering Proceeds

DoorDash sold 33 million shares at $102 per share to thereby raise nearly $3.4 billion in gross proceeds. With 317.6 million shares outstanding, the company supports a $32.4 billion equity valuation at the offer price. On top of the existing net cash holdings around $1.3 billion, I peg net cash around $4.6 billion, for a $28 billion equity valuation.

Growth has been quite impressive and more recently operating leverage as well. The company generated $291 million in sales in 2018 on which it reported a substantial operating loss of $210 million. Revenues nearly tripled to $885 million as operating losses roughly tripled as well to $616 million, with relative losses being largely stable.

The real breakthrough came this year as revenues more than tripled again from $587 million in the first nine months of 2019 to $1.92 billion this year, yet operating losses narrowed significantly from $479 million to $131 million, which by all means is a very impressive result.

If we dive into the quarterly results, it is very obvious that the pandemic is driving the results. The number of orders hit a record of 103 million in the first quarter and nearly doubled to 204 million on sequential basis in the second quarter, after which it grew further to 236 million. In the most recent quarter, gross order value surpassed the $7.2 billion mark, as great operating leverage has been delivered upon.

These results have been achieved through the fulfillment of 543 million orders so far this year with a value of $16.5 billion, for an average order value of $30 on which the company generates revenues of approximately $3.50 per order.

If we zoom in on the latest quarters, we can see the real pace of expansion, as well as operating leverage. Second-quarter sales are up 215% to $675 million as the company actually reported a small operating profit of $27 million. Growth accelerated to 267% on an annual basis in the third quarter as revenues hit $879 million. Higher general and administrative costs resulted in an operating loss of $35 million, which nonetheless is modest. Based on the current run rate, revenues trend around $3.5 billion with nearly a break-even result being reported.

The $28 billion enterprise valuation mentioned above was based on the offer price of course, as this was ahead of the opening day pop. Shares nearly hit the $200 mark and now trade at $177, which translates into an enterprise value of around $56 billion. This translates into a 15 times sales multiple which looks low given the spectacular growth rate and revenue multiples of some other technology names. The question is if this really is as much of a technology play and how high margins could develop at a more mature stage.

Some Thoughts

The biggest risk in this offering is the valuation of course. Losses are no longer very substantial and can easily be financed with a solid net cash position. The real risk is the 15 times sales multiple for a business with potential low margins, as the company does not have that much of a moat other than its scale.

Furthermore, "solving" the pandemic might actually be a negative for the firm (in the near term) as other (regulatory) risks relate to that of changing labor laws, among others. If we look at some peers, the valuation looks lofty as well. Uber trades near its highs around $55 per share, as its sales were down 17% in the most recent quarter, although delivery growth came in at 124% with sales of the core mobility service down of course.

With an enterprise value around $90 billion, the company trades around 7 times declining sales, which marks quite a valuation discrepancy, although the pace of growth and the pace of delivery growth of DoorDash is much more impressive. Of course, Uber is the buyer of Postmates which it acquired in a $2.6 billion deal earlier this year, valued at around 4 times annualized sales. Grubhub, in the process of being acquired itself, trades as at similar multiples, although its growth rates around 50% are less impressive, with margins essentially coming in around break-even as well.

Needless to say, while I am very impressed with DoorDash and recognize that the company is doing things better than Uber, Grubhub and Postmates, the valuation differential is great as a resolution of the pandemic might actually be a negative for the business, for obvious reasons.

Given all of this, I am very cautious, although I recognize this is not a very different opinion from most articles on this platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.