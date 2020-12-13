Image source

Apparel retailers suffered predictably cruel fates earlier this year when their stores were forced to be shut down from COVID-19, and consumer spending dried up almost completely. Of course, thankfully, those conditions eventually abated, and consumer spending has returned in a big way. It isn’t necessarily intuitive that companies that sell work wear, formal wear, or shoes in this case, would see a big rebound in the top line, but for discount shoe legend Shoe Carnival (SCVL), that is exactly what happened.

Shoe Carnival saw its share price lose about three-quarters of its value in the space of a few weeks earlier this year amid panic selling. However, it has not only recovered those losses but also managed to make new highs, which is quite impressive.

We can see that Shoe Carnival’s peer group – apparel retailers – has underperformed the broader market by about 9% since the start of the pandemic-related selling. We can also see that while Shoe Carnival has underperformed its peer group for the past year, since the bottom back in March, it has produced outperformance of about 30%. That’s huge, and it means Shoe Carnival has the relative strength against its competitors that I want to see when evaluating a stock. Generally, that means institutions are buying, and that’s what sends stocks higher over time.

To my eye, Shoe Carnival still looks quite reasonably priced despite the move to new highs, and to boot, I see an ascending triangle being carved out with the top at $40 and the stock currently trading at trendline support. With short interest at 29%, this one will be volatile, but should it break out above $40 to complete the triangle, it could be off to the races as shorts scramble to cover.

The growth story remains

Many companies have had their growth stories either altered or erased completely by the unprecedented disruption seen in 2020. However, Shoe Carnival appears to not only have weathered the storm quite well, but is looking for an acceleration of growth in the coming years.

Shoe Carnival’s history with comparable sales isn’t spectacular, but is plenty good enough given the valuation of the stock.

The company has an 11-year streak of positive comparable sales, which is tremendously impressive in any form of retail. Obviously, that streak is going to come to an end this year, but the point remains that under normal conditions, Shoe Carnival shines. The decline this year will be meaningful, but not devastating by any means, that the rebound into next year is expected to retrace the decline, presumably getting Shoe Carnival back to normal.

I fully expect its historical growth rate of ~5% in the top line is achievable in the coming years once shopping habits get back to the way they were; children are in school, people are going to work, etc.

Apart from that, Shoe Carnival has room to grow its footprint in addition to higher comparable sales.

The company is only present in 35 states, and even so, many of those states only have a few stores in them. With the company’s value proposition, appealing to middle class consumers with children, its model works just about anywhere. I believe there is ample room for the company to continue to expand its footprint for years to come, which should power the top line higher. The near-term strategy is to fill out the markets it is currently in rather than expanding into new ones, which makes perfect sense from a supply chain and marketing leverage perspective. Shoe Carnival can get the full value from existing markets before expanding to new ones, but the top line growth should be there.

Part of the reason Shoe Carnival has been successful is that it latches onto the best brands in the footwear space and offers something for everyone.

One such example where Shoe Carnival has partnered with a leading brand is with its Nike (NKE) store-within-a-store format, which Shoe Carnival has about 100 of today, with plans for more than 200 total through the next three years. Nike is the undisputed leader in the space, and grabbing that advantage in a partnership that helps both brands shows Shoe Carnival is spot on from a strategic perspective to drive traffic to its stores.

Capital returns, a stellar balance sheet, and a cheap valuation

Shoe Carnival has a clear path to growth as far as I’m concerned, but it has plenty of other attractive characteristics as well. Net debt ended the most recent quarter at $182 million, but $179 million of that is in capital leases, which isn’t true debt in the sense that it hasn’t raised that $179 million in the capital markets; it is simply for accounting purposes to signify the value of the company’s lease obligations. In other words, Shoe Carnival has no meaningful debt to speak of, which means it generates plenty of excess capital it is happy to give to shareholders.

Shoe Carnival’s market capitalization, even at its highs, is still just over $500 million, so these capital return numbers are huge. This year has been disrupted obviously, but the company has shown the willingness and ability to pay a meaningful dividend to shareholders and buy back a lot of stock when the time is right. With the valuation as low as it is, and the return to normal looking more likely into 2021, I think Shoe Carnival will be happy to buy back more stock in the coming years, as it has before.

Speaking of the valuation, Shoe Carnival is cheap.

The rebound in EPS expected next year should see the company hit a new high in terms of earnings, and at just 10.5 times that number for next year, and just 9 times 2022 EPS estimates, Shoe Carnival is far too cheap. Those multiples should be reserved for mature or dying retailers, when Shoe Carnival is nothing of the sort.

This is a leading footwear apparel retailer with a clear path to growth, a model that works just about anywhere, no real debt, plenty of free cash flow, and a cheap valuation. With all of that, what’s not to like?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCVL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.