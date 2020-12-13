However, I estimate that these sectors are consolidating and are near their bottom.

About 91% of the CEF’s total assets are parked in utilities, energy, and financial sectors, which witnessed substantial price erosion in 2020.

If you are an investor who's retired and hopes to live off the income that your portfolio is generating, then we would focus just on the dividend yield. - James O'Shaughnessy

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) invests at least 80% of its total assets in high-dividend-paying stocks in the utilities and financial sectors (as per the latest data available). There is one problem with the strategy - utility and financial stocks move at a slow pace and can end up giving negative returns because their price underperformance outclasses their dividend payouts. So, anything that has the tag of "utilities" and "financials" attached to it in a market that favors growth is likely to be avoided by most investors.

But there is some good news for the utilities sector.

Image Source: My Tweet

While researching for The Lead-Lag Report, I discovered that the utilities sector (represented by XLU) had quietly outperformed major stock indices in the period between August and October 2020. XLU is currently hovering around its mid-October 2020 levels.

I would say that the utilities and financial sectors are consolidating now and that the downside is limited. With that assumption, let us analyze HTD’s momentum vs. its yield:

An Ode to HTD’s Loyal Investors

Image Source: HTD v/s S&P 500 Comparison

History suggests that investors who jumped on HTD’s income bandwagon have lost out on other opportunities. Long-term investors who had been holding on to HTD for 10, 5, and 3 years gained a total return of 189%, 52%, and 5%, respectively - however, these returns pale in comparison with the total gains from investing in the S&P 500, which returned gains of 271%, 96%, and 49%, respectively, in the same periods specified above.

I am not even comparing HTD with other income funds that may have easily outperformed it on income metrics over the medium to long term. I mean, look, you can say no to growth and yes to income - but when the total returns on both metrics cannot outdo indices in the long run, loyal investors are bound to get disappointed.

Portfolio

Image Source: HTD’s Website

As of November 29, 2020, about 91% of HTD’s total assets were parked in the utilities, energy, and financial stocks. These sectors have underperformed in the medium to long term, though there were spikes here and there.

HTD’s portfolio turnover ratio is extremely low at 13%, implying that the fund holds most stocks for the long term. The fund is not quick to respond to changes because it is constrained by its goals. Plus, the market is massively disruptive and is favoring growth stories. These are the reasons for its underperformance.

The financial sector is not expected to outperform in the medium term because the Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until 2022. Despite the spike in XLU, the utilities sector is expected to chug along at a slow pace as industrial activity is low because of COVID-19, and it is going to take some time to repair the economy.

I estimate that HTD’s portfolio’s price momentum may not take off, nor will it slide to a great extent. So, HTD’s new investors can expect a period of steady momentum and dividends in the medium term.

Dividend History and Yield

HTD pays a monthly dividend and is estimated to pay a total dividend of $1.73 in 2020.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Its dividend payout in 2020 gives it an attractive yield of 8.92%. But wait - is the yield as attractive as it sounds?

Well, it hasn’t worked for HTD’s loyal long-term investors. Even investors who bought it in 2020 have experienced negative returns of about 22% year to date (as of December 10, 2020). However, I reckon that a lot of price destruction has occurred and that utilities and financials will not fall much from here on.

Summing Up

Note that I had stressed the word “new investors” in my opening paragraphs. That’s what I would like to stress in the conclusion too. The utilities sector has underperformed in the last 10 years and HTD’s loyal investors have plenty of reasons to be disappointed.

But there may be something in HTD for the new investors.

The fund’s NAV is $23.05 as of December 9, 2020, and it is available at a discount of 7.3% to its NAV. I believe that HTD’s fall in 2020 has been severe and the fund is not likely to experience a big slide from here on.

Therefore, new long-term income investors can consider adding HTD to their portfolio because its downside seems limited and its dividend yield of 8.92% is very attractive.

