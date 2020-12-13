Image credit

I have been critical of pasta peddler Noodles & Company (NDLS) before. The chain has struggled mightily in the past to stay relevant with consumers that have fickle taste, and its once grand plan for 2,500+ stores has become a long lost memory. However, Noodles has turned over much of its executive team and the new strategy is to optimize what it has, rather than to try to boost the footprint to Ludicrous Mode levels at all costs. That strategy is working, but as we’ll see below, the stock has already fully priced it in, and perhaps some on top of that.

Noodles has produced a massive rebound in its share price since the bottom back in March, and indeed, has outperformed its peer group in that time. Noodles has proven to be a leading stock in that since, recovering the outperformance it lost during the panic selling in the spring of 2020 to make new highs.

The problem as I see it with the chart is that after the initial new high in August at $9.31, subsequent rallies have stalled much lower, below $9 in each case. In addition, a lower low was made at the end of October, neither of which bodes well for bullish momentum.

Given this, along with the fundamental issues I’ll discuss below, Noodles is a stock I believe investors should sell.

A lack of evidence

While Noodles has done its fair share of turning the business around, primarily through some pretty innovative menu additions and subtractions, its history suggests that there likely isn’t a great deal of growth coming anytime soon.

Source: TIKR.com

Comparable sales have been lackluster for a long time, with the past two years showing upside surprises. Even so, these gains were quite small – in the low single digits – and they came only after years of negative comparable sales numbers, so overall, unit productivity hasn’t really improved. It's a bit like having your friend take away two apples, then returning them to you, and you feeling as though you're better off somehow.

This year is a disaster but that obviously isn’t Noodles’ fault; the good news is that a rebound is expected next year that should be pretty robust. However, given Noodles’ history on comparable sales – and the fact that the menu innovation seems to have produced the low-hanging fruit in terms of gains – I’m simply unwilling to see this as anything but a retracement of losses incurred in 2020. In other words, I need a lot more evidence that Noodles has produced sustainable gains in comparable sales, because that’s something it has never done before.

That’s not the only issue, however, as Noodles has struggled for years with margins. Below, I’ve plotted gross margins, SG&A costs, and EBIT margin to give us an idea of the profile for the past few years. Note that the data is trailing-twelve months and is depicted by quarter, which gives us a nice smoothed view of fluctuations in profitability.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have moved around quite a bit as Noodles has tried different menu configurations to drive traffic. The recent upswing in margins that began about three years ago was abruptly halted by COVID-19. We should see some of that retrace higher as conditions normalize, but after that remains to be seen. As I’ve said, I’m skeptical of lasting gains.

SG&A costs have also trended higher since the beginning of 2018, which has kept a lid on profitability gains. Of course, as a percentage of revenue SG&A costs are flying higher this year due to deleveraging from lower revenue. However, should Noodles be able to keep expense growth under control coming out of 2020, it has the chance to squeeze a bit of incremental margin if it can boost revenue.

The green columns at the bottom highlight the problem Noodles has had for many years; its profitability is razor-thin even in the best of times. EBIT obviously went negative at the beginning of this year and is likely to be negative for another quarter or two at least. What happens after that is key, but we can see that the peak for EBIT margin was less than 3% of revenue from last year; that’s abysmal and calling it a peak seems even a bit generous. The bottom line is that Noodles hasn’t figured out a way to operate profitably on a sustainable basis, and I have no reason to believe that has changed.

Too expensive

What has changed is that investors seem not to share my concern, and the valuation has soared.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Noodles producing a new high in terms of EPS next year, which seems awfully bold to me given where we are in the cycle, and how poorly Noodles has performed in the past with revenue and margins. Betting on this sort of thing as though it is an eventuality seems quite imprudent to me, to say the least.

In addition, I could see Noodles being bid up if the revision cycle was still working in its favor, but it just isn’t.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The upward revisions from the bottom ended several months ago, so it isn’t like the share price is trying to keep up with ever-rising estimates. If investors are overpaying for this stock because they see higher EPS targets coming, I think they are barking up the wrong tree.

Shares are going for an eye-watering 33 times next year’s earnings, which again, would be a new high in terms of EPS since 2014. We aren’t seeing beaten down expectations; analysts are already very bullish.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Overpaying for very bullish estimates seems like a fool’s errand to my eye, and with even more growth expected in 2022, the chance for Noodles to disappoint continues to rise. With a valuation that is pricing the stock for perfection, a dubious history on revenue growth and profitability, and what I see as overly bullish estimates, Noodles is a stock that needs to be sold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.