Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) is a holding company that earns revenue from two completely different segments: tobacco production and residential real-estate sales brokerage. Since we last published about the company in mid-September, the company’s stock has gone up 20% and on December 3, the company declared a $0.20 dividend which is to be paid on December 30. We still possess a bullish view of the company for the medium-term, as the dividend yield is still attractive and revenues have picked up much quicker than expected.

(Vector Group Stock Market Chart - Seeking Alpha, 2020)

The company’s most recent quarterly earnings were quite good

Q3/20 Earnings were announced in early November, and analysts predicted an EPS figure of 0.19 and a revenue figure of approximately $432 million. Vector Group posted an EPS of 0.25, and revenue of $547.83 million. Quarterly sales growth was 22.9% compared to the same period last year, which was partly boosted by increased real estate brokerage sales in the third quarter. Quarterly revenue from real estate is up 13% Y/Y.

(Wall Street Journal, 2020)

Cost of sales was tied very closely to revenue growth and it has been that way for the past 5 quarters, which suggests that the company has been able to scale efficiently without sacrificing gross margins and moving forward, the company should have no problem maintaining this figure. The EPS figure of 0.25 in Q3/20 represents the quick recovery progress for the company, as in Q1/20, EPS was (0.03), and in Q2/20, EPS was 0.16. Net change in cash was $-88 million in the quarter, as the company paid out $34 million in dividends and had a net investment of $36.5 million.

In terms of the big picture, the company’s 2020 total revenues could be the best performance to date. Market share has also increased slightly during the year.

(Vector Group Investor Presentation, 2020)

Vector’s real estate business has had a lacklustre performance this year mainly due to decreased real estate activity as a result of COVID-19. However, the closed sales figure is not far off all-time high revenue in 2019. We do expect further tailwinds in 4Q/20 as California and New York both still have strict coronavirus-related regulations, however positive vaccine news, including that the first person has received the Pfizer dose in the U.K., suggests that life could return to normal soon. This greatly helps Douglas Elliman’s momentum for FY 2021, considering that these two states account for 46% of all closed sales.

(Vector Group Investor Presentation, 2020)

A Look into the company’s balance sheet health

The company has $450 million of cash on hand, which more than enough to cover its current liabilities figure of $391 million. We believe that inventories will most likely not be subject to significant writedowns considering that there’s not necessarily a strict expiry window for cigarettes. With the full opening of the economy on the horizon, Vector Group should be able to empty its inventory quickly and can offer small discounts if necessary. The company also has $43 million in accounts receivable, but any write-down of this account will not have a materially impact on current assets.

(Vector Group 10-Q, 2020)

The company’s most notable item within the liabilities section is its ‘notes payable, long-term debt and other obligations’ account, which accounts for 66% of total liabilities. The company also has a notable payment obligation of $145 million that is counted as a current liability.

Although Vector Group’s debt will not mature for another few years, the company’s quarterly interest expenses have been hovering close to $30 million within the last year, which is a large portion of operating income. The company’s operating income within the last four quarters has been $97 million, $71 million, $54 million and $48 million. The company also currently has an accumulated deficit of $656 million.

(Vector Group 10-Q, 2020)

Re-assessing Vector Group’s Dividend

Total dividends per share in fiscal year 2020 was $0.80, which is obviously disappointing considering that the company had paid out $1.60 per share for each year between 2013-2019. The initial dividend cut was announced late in 2019 when management decided that paying such a high dividend was unsustainable as the company wanted to focus on repaying debt.

(Koyfin, 2020)

For years, the company’s dividend payout ratio has been unsustainably high. We believe that the company made the right decision to slash dividends for the time being, as although the company’s earnings per share figure have trended upwards since 2013, there has simply not been enough cash generated to service both debt obligations and shareholders. The current yield is still 6.49%, which is still quite strong for a company that is continuing to grow. Many potential investors are worried that the company is perceived as the opposite of an ESG company, but Vector Group can continue to grow its real-estate business to partly offset the long-term impacts of investor strategies as well as a decrease in cigarette demand.

Vector is undervalued based on earnings estimates

(Seeking Alpha, 2020)

If in Q4/20, Vector can post an EPS anywhere near the 0.25 EPS figure in Q3/20, the company’s forward P/E ratio would be close to 20x, which is a very fair multiple. Based on 2021 estimates of 0.81 EPS, the company would be trading at 15.22x, and we believe that this would suggest that the company is undervalued. We are confident that the momentum Vector Group has achieved over the past few quarters will carry out into fiscal year 2021. While assessing the current P/E ratio of approximately 28.00x, the company is trading close to its 5-year average.

(MacroTrends, 2020)

In summation, Vector Group has had a long history of revenue growth and has basically recovered from pandemic effects given its strong recent quarterly performance. We possess a bullish view of the company considering that analysts could actually be underestimating Q4/20 performance and that the stock is undervalued based on fiscal year 2021 estimates.

