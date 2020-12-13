Moody's is slightly undervalued at the current market price, by about 4%.

The company has created a fantastic moat with its network effects, branding, and pricing power.

Moody's reported better than expected results in the quarter, with increases in revenues and margins.

Moody’s reported better-than-expected third quarter results, with increases across the board in revenues and margin growth as well.

The company has built a great moat with its network effects, branding, and pricing power that allows it to maintain and grow its margins.

As of this article's writing, Moody’s is slightly undervalued by about 4%, with plenty of growth prospects in the near term.

Let’s dive in and look at what is going on under the hood with Moody’s.

Overview

Moody's Corporation recently reported its third-quarter earnings, October 29, 2020. Moody's is one of the big three to offer credit ratings and assessment services, credit, capital, and market research and analytics tools.

Moody's operates through two segments:

Moody's Investor Services

Moody's Analytics

Moody's Investor Services segment produces credit ratings and provides in-depth research on various debt offerings. For example, if you want the skinny on the company's debt offering, Moody's is the place.

Moody's Analytics segment produces services that support financial analysis and risk management of institutional investors. The segment also offers subscription services that include research, data, and analytical products concerning credit rating and credit research.

Moody's, founded in 1900, currently carries a market cap of $53.18 billion and a current market price of $279.13, as of the writing of this article.

A few highlights from the third quarter of 2020:

Third-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion, up 9% from 3Q19 Investor services revenue of $825 million, up 11% Analytics revenues of $531 million, up 7% Third-quarter diluted EPS of $2.47, up 24% Third-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.69, up 25%

Okay, let's look next at the overall performance of Moody's for the third quarter. Any comparisons unless otherwise notated are to the third quarter of 2019.

As mentioned earlier, Moody's reported total revenues of $1.4 billion, up 9%, with foreign currency conversions favorable to the tune of 1%.

Moody's Investor Services

Revenue for Moody's Investor Services or MIS was up 11%, for $825 million. And corporate finance revenue was $461 million, up 18%, driven by strong U.S. investment-grade and U.S. junk grade issuance because of positive market conditions.

Moody's reported robust bond activity for the quarter, compared to a decline in bank declines, as with the second quarter of 2020.

Financial institutions revenues of $134 million, up 12%, driven by a favorable mix of U.S. banks issuing with less frequency than in the past. In specifics, many financials are seeking more opportunistic funding.

Public, project, and infrastructure increased by 11%, for a total of $133 million. And Structured finance revenue was $88 million, down 16% for the quarter. Driving the decline was the lack of new loan supply and wider spreads in U.S. and EMEA CLOs (collateralized loan obligations).

Moody's Analytics Services (M.A.)

As stated above, this segment's revenue was up 7%, for a total of $531million. Organic revenue for Moody's Analytics was $510 million, up 9% for the quarter. The increase excluded the divestiture of Moody's Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) and any acquisitions this year. The segment also reported an adjusted operating margin of 31.4%.

Research, Data, and Analytics (RD&A) reported an increase in revenues of 22% at $386 million. Of that, organic revenues were up 12% at $354 million. Also, Enterprise Risk Solutions (ERS) increased by 8% for $145 million, with organic revenues increasing by 7%, for $143 million.

The increases in subscriptions lead to increased ERS revenues to the credit assessment and loan origination solutions.

Operating Income and Expenses

Moody's third-quarter operating expenses increased by 3%, for a total of $714 million. The expenses were limited because of drops in lower travel and entertainment costs and continuing expense controls instituted by the company.

There was a $23 million restructuring charge during the quarter resulting from exiting certain real estate leases and higher incentive compensation expenses.

The company's operating income increased by 17%, for a total of $642 million. Adjusted operating income also improved by 17% to $721 million for the quarter, which excluded the one-time restructuring charge and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Moody's operating margin was 47.3% for the quarter, with adjusted operating margin clocking in at 53.2%.

Capital and Liquidity

For the third quarter, Moody's did not repurchase any shares but did issue a net 0.1 million shares as part of the employee stock purchase plans. Moody's also issued $105 million in dividends for $0.56 per share.

There was no meaningful debt issued for the quarter, while Moody's current debt-to-equity ratio remains high at 4.61.

Speaking of debt, the company had $6.4 billion in outstanding debt at the quarter's end, along with an undrawn revolving credit facility of $1 billion. Total cash and equivalents at quarter-end were $2.6 million and 36% from 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $1.5 billion, with the free cash flow of $1.4 billion. The current free cash flow per share is $9.89 TTM, which yields 3.6%.

Additional Financial Metrics

EBITDA $2,718 million EBITDA per share TTM $14.33 Return on Equity 147.20% Return on Assets 16.26 Return on Invested Capital 24.13% Gross Margin 73.16% Operating Margin 49.04% Net Margin 34.44%

Okay, that sums up Moody's performance during the third quarter of 2020. A lot of acronyms, I know, but that is how the company lays out its segments and divisions within the segments.

Overall, a good quarter and the continuation of strength to the strength for the company. Let's move on and look at the company's growth prospects for the future.

Growth Story

In my humble opinion, Moody's enjoys a wide moat, paired with its wonder twin power in the credit rating world, S&P. Together, the two of them cover approximately 80% of all bond ratings, and given that Moody's itself forecasts that corporate bond issuance is continuing to boom.

Moody's reported recently that the issuing of corporate debt increased over 70% year over year for a record total of $1.50 billion for the year-end August.

And the fact that rating fees cost about six to seven basis points of the total issuance of a bond, most companies are loath to bypass Moody's or S&P to ensure that the issuer's bonds are in demand upon issuance.

Of course, another brick in the wall for Moody's is the network effect. The company continues to issue more and more credit ratings and help companies with their debt offerings the broader the acceptance by investors. It becomes a cycle upon itself; the more debt Moody's rates and investors accept those ratings and purchase the bonds, the more companies will want to work with Moody's.

Moody's has also been moving towards providing credit monitoring fees instead of transaction fees upon debt issuance. All of which benefits the issuing company's because they are paying a fixed cost independent of the amount of debt issued, which allows them to issue as much debt as they like without incurring additional costs.

Let's look at Moody's ridiculous margins.

On a 10-year median basis:

Gross – 71.5%

EBIT – 42.4%

Pre-tax – 37.6%

Free cash flow – 30.3%

And then if we compare that to the latest TTM:

Gross – 73.26%

Operating – 46.71%

Net – 34.32%

Free cash flow – 35.30%

That growth in margins is amazing, especially for a "mature" company like Moody's. As the debt issuance craze continues in this low-interest-rate environment, Moody's will be able to use its operating leverage to grow those margins.

The operating margins for the last three quarters have expanded:

46.51%

49.34%

49.04%

And with the expenses not growing at the same rate, this allows Moody's to continue to grow its profits.

And don't forget the analytics division, regulators will regulate, and with the new administration taking shape, the likelihood of additional regulations increasing will bear a near-term boost in Moody's software.

The company expects revenues to increase in the mid-single digits for 2020, up from the previous low single-digit projections. Along with those increases, the company also expects adjusted EPS to finish in the $9.95 to $10.15 range, up from the previous expectations of $8.80 to $9.20.

Moody's, along with their network advantages, also holds a form of pricing power. Because of the power of its brand and reputation, if the situation allows, the company can raise prices, which will increase those margins.

Okay, let's move on and look at some of the possible risks facing Moody's.

Risks

As debt issuance goes, so goes Moody's. If the credit situation were to change, that would affect Moody's in the short-term. Given that debt issuance is cyclical, we have been in a largely low-interest environment for over a decade. There is a looming risk that the interest rates might rise in the future, which will hurt Moody's margins.

But during the last GFC (great financial crisis), Moody's adapted by increasing prices and finding new types of credit vehicles to offer ratings, thus ensuring more business.

Another risk Moody's faces are the potential loss of reputation. During the GFC, Moody's faced a lot of scrutiny because of the failings of many of its bond ratings. In fact, in 2016, Moody's paid $864 million and $16.25 million in different fines to settle charges of mishandling their credit rating symbols.

If there is another credit failing and Moody's finds itself to be in error with their ratings, we as investors should expect some sort of fallout in the form of additional fines.

Valuation

Now, moving on to the valuation of Moody's, my favorite part.

Let's use a couple of methods to determine Moody's value; first, we will look at the company on a relative basis, and then move on to the intrinsic valuation.

If we look at the company's current earnings on a TTM basis, Moody's is $9.61 per share. Next, looking at the current TTM GAAP P/E of 29.74, which is 116.61 percent higher than the sector median. But, the current P/E is lower than the 5-year average of 32.02, by 13.09 percent.

We are looking at the forward P/E of 29.98, 122.45 percent higher than the sector median of 13.48, and higher than the five-year average of 24.59.

If we take both the current P/E and forward P/E and multiply them by the current earnings per share, we get:

TTM – 29.74 x 9.61 = $285.80

Forward – 29.98 x 9.61 = $288.11

Okay, now let's move on and look at a discounted cash flow model to determine Moody's value.

I will layout the inputs so you can follow along at home. I will use the revenue from the latest TTM and assuming a few things:

Revenue growth rate of 7%

EBIT Margin – 46.71%

Tax rate – 20.03%

Cost of capital – 7.39%

Terminal rate – 3%

All the above gives us a per-share value of $286.58, and if we assume a growth rate of 12 percent, basing that on the revenue growth over the past year, we get a per-share value of $381.66.

We based the first calculations on the five-year forward average of 6.71%, which I rounded up.

Now, let's compare our valuations to the current market price and see where we line up.

The current market price is $273.98, as of the writing of this article.

Our P/E valuations yielded:

TTM - $285.80

FWD - $288.11

And our DCF model yielded a value of $286.58.

It appears that Moody's is slightly undervalued, by about 4%, and I would agree with those assessments, based on the conservative basis of the DCF and the historical averages and medians of the relative valuation.

Moody's is doing a great job and growing the value of the company rapidly, and it looks like Mr. and Mrs. Market is pricing it appropriately. As a value investor, I am looking for a deal; I like to buy my stocks, like my socks, on sale as per Warren Buffett.

Final Thoughts

Moody's is a great company, with a great moat from its network effects, branding power, and pricing power.

The margins the company earns, both in the past, as well as currently, are fantastic. The growth of the margins over the last three quarters is outstanding, especially for a "mature" company.

The company appears to be slightly undervalued at the moment, and as a value investor, it is just not quite enough for me if I make any errors in my value judgments. If the company drops into the $265 to $255 range, I am all over this. I have had Moody's on my list for a while, and I missed it during the March drop, but I won't again.

At this time, I would rate Moody's as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.