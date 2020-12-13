Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) is continuing to sport a deep discount of over 22%. After their transition earlier this year, the fund remains attractive at current levels. This transition saw them change their name and investment policy. The quarterly distribution that they switched to isn't exactly the most appealing though, relatively speaking.

The investment policy shifted to a focus on more renewable energy and dropped the main focus of midstream. However, there is still a lot of exposure to the midstream industry. In fact, the exposure has seemed to of increased since we last covered the fund and decreased from their "renewable" sleeve of investments.

This shift in allocation for KMF can be partially attributed to a rise in this beaten-down sector of the market. It can also be attributed to simply changing some labels. It appears instead of them labeling midstream and midstream MLP, they now just classify it as "midstream."

Admittedly, I'm not overly optimistic about the energy sector over the longer-term. Coal, oil and natural gas are obviously here to stay in the short and medium-term. Natural gas, in particular, has been touted as the 'bridge fuel' to cleaner energy. Many of the midstream held within KMF are natural gas-focused.

Though like any great controversial topic, there are those that also oppose giving natural gas this title.

I believe this is where a fund like KMF can fit in perfectly. They loosened up their investment policy to participate in the shift that will happen over time - while still keeping the flexibility to invest in "old" energy.

To be honest, I do find the allocation of a utility/infrastructure/energy fund more appealing than just a pure-energy fund at this point.

In particular, they place a focus on; "investments focused on "NextGen" Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefit from, the "Energy Transition" mega-trend." They define energy transition as "the global shift to a more sustainable mix of lower carbon and renewable energy sources aimed at reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses."

KMF is a fairly sized fund at $446 million in managed assets. They utilize leverage of around 27.22%. This leverage is through preferred shares, debt and borrowings. This leverage has hurt them in the past - it also isn't particularly a cheap form of borrowing as their preferred pays from 3.36% to 4.07%. The senior notes they have issued pay coupons from 3.34% to 4%. The hope is that as these debts come due over the next couple of years that they can get cheaper forms of financing or issue at lower rates.

Another area that might make investors flee and is certainly a negative is the high expense ratio they charge. This comes to 2.1%, with leverage expenses this comes to 4%. As we highlighted, their leverage is expensive but the most alarming part is the management fee of 1.8% that seems a bit unjustified. A silver lining, if there is one, in this case, is just how deeply discounted the fund is already.

Performance - Deep Discount, Poor Past Performance

The worst performing sector in the last 7 years has been energy 5 of those years. It enjoyed 1 year where it was the best performing sector, in 2016. And 2017, where it finished as the second worst-performing sector ahead of communication services.

So, it definitely goes without saying that KMF hasn't experienced the best track record.

In fact, since its inception in 2010, if an investor had bought, they would be at a loss. That is even on a total return basis, price and NAV.

Like any investment though, it does truly depend on when you bought it. While most any time pre-February 2020 is a loss - post-February 2020 you would have had a healthy gain.

This is only related to the fund's switch in investment policy but a booming market rebound.

That being said, it remains a value with a whopping 22.15% discount. Now, this discount has been quite persistent since March and that has led to its 1-year average discount of 21.33%. Longer-term, the 5-year discount is 11.33%. Again though, the fund has transitioned so the longer-term isn't as relevant.

There also aren't great comparables to track this fund as it is transitioning and still a hybrid of renewable energy/utilities and "old" energy. The most similar fund is another fund that I cover and also made the transition to this more hybrid allocation. That is Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC). They made their switch earlier this year as well.

KMF's transition officially took place on September 28th, 2020. So, we can compare them with several funds in the utility/infrastructure space.

To give us some baseline measurements for comparison, here are total price and NAV returns YTD comparing KMF with; Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF) and First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF). UTG and UTF are two of the go-to funds in the infrastructure/utility space. FIF is a bit closer in relation to what KMF has switched to now.

Since the transition date of September 28th, 2020 - we see that KMF is by far and away the strongest performer over this shorter time frame. Of course, that only is partially related to their shift in policy - it is mostly what hasn't shifted. It is that they hold the energy allocation still that has finally been getting a bit of life into it.

It isn't necessarily that the energy outlook for "old" energy is better over the longer-term, but that it was so beaten up that valuations are insanely low. Additionally, over the short-term, the vaccine news is great news for value stocks and these beaten-up sectors of the market.

Distribution - A Boost On The Horizon?

If the latest moves higher have any legs, then that means KMF is in a great position to potentially boost its distribution. During the collapse of their fund and the market and the energy sector earlier this year - the fund slashed the distribution to just $0.09 per quarter.

That currently means the fund is paying a 6.36% distribution rate. Which is still appealing to investors, no doubt. However, on a NAV basis - due to its extremely large discount - the fund is only having to 'earn' 4.95%.

Of course, this rate is relatively low in the land of CEFs. Its shift into assets with more growth potential means that it could possibly rely on capital gains in the future. Previously, their heavy allocation to midstream and high yield energy instruments meant most of the distribution would have come from net investment income or net distributable income, as they report it. NDI is a more appropriate term as they receive quite a large amount of return of capital from their underlying holdings. This ROC is just then passed onto investors, but for accounting, it is deducted from the "income."

This also isn't to say that their underlying positions now won't also pay a lot of dividends or interest, but some are firmly in the "growth" category.

A convenience for KMF holders is that they have quarterly reports. CEFs aren't typically required to provide these, so most do not.

(Source - Quarterly Report)

Another convenience is that for us, we don't have to worry about calculating out what the NDI is for coverage ourselves. They also provide this in their quarterly report. (Probably still doesn't warrant the excessive management fee.)

(Source - Quarterly Report)

In which case, coverage came to 100% for the prior quarter. This was also pre-transition so I will very much be looking forward to their next report. This will give us greater insights into what exactly is going on under the hood.

Holdings - Midstream Allocation Bumps Back Up

When looking at the fund's top ten holdings, it appears little has changed since we last covered the fund. Aside from shifts around due to allocation changes. As a whole, the top ten has increased in composition from previously; going from 39.6% to 42.5%. Increasing concentration in the top ten only a marginally.

(Source - Fund Website)

The Williams Companies (WMB) continues as its largest allocation. In fact, increasing from 6.4% to 6.7% allocation. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) makes an appearance on the list as the second-highest allocation. Previously, this wasn't listed in the top ten at all.

The other new additions were TC Energy Corp (TRP) and NextEra Energy (NEE). These three positions have overtaken or replaced Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP).

EPD operates in both natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation. However, they focus heaviest on natural gas, which plays well into the transition to cleaner energy. EPD is an MLP.

TRP is similar but they are also a c-corp. They operate a midstream infrastructure company with a network of natural gas and oil pipelines. They also have the greatest focus on natural gas with a 92,600 km network versus 4,900 km of crude oil pipes. They differ a bit in that they also operate power generation facilities. This can help diversify them further and has been evident in their share price performance - while down, not devastatingly so for the year.

Then NEE is almost synonymous with renewable at this point. They are the world's largest wind and solar renewable energy utility company. They operate through several subsidiaries. We also see that NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is included in KMF's top ten. This is a publicly-traded subsidiary, structured as an MLP to "acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flow."

Though all of these shifts haven't been particularly focused away from midstream positions. The portfolio turnover is 39.1% for the 9-months ended Aug. 31, 2020. Meaning that they are fairly active in trading around. However, the overall allocation of the midstream industry has been growing. Which we touched on the reasons above.

That they are simply rebounding at this time. When most everything else has already made significant moves higher from the lows in March. Additionally, that it appears they have lumped all midstreams together, instead of midstream c-corps and MLPs.

(Source - Fund Website)

The "renewable infrastructure/utilities" sleeve is now allocated at 30% of the portfolio. Previously this was 38%. When accounting for their change in labeling, midstream exposure would have only received a partial boost in allocation, so it wasn't solely attributed to midstreams outperforming the other utility sleeve.

Conclusion

KMF remains deeply valued and looking promising. However, there are risks here that they still hold a considerable amount of exposure to energy. Energy remains one of the more volatile areas of the sector. The shorter-term looks great as values are quite attractive and vaccine news has propelled this value plays to the forefront. However, longer-term KMF looks better positioned than others as they have already begun their transition to a hybrid allocation of including renewables. It also doesn't hurt that they have now swithe their policy to include some utilities. This should help dampen volatility overall and provide for a more stable experience.

Infrastructure and energy aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Even the shift to renewable energy is years away from being sustainable. Though every year dependence on coal is projected to decline, with oil demand not expecting growth - being in the right space can allow taking advantage of this shift. I believe KMF can be a great choice and such deep discounts to take advantage of this transition.

