Deep Dive Into The Ex-Dividend Dates For The Upcoming Week

Ex-Dividend dates for the upcoming week

Company Payout Date Yield Monday, December 14, 2020 American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) January 11, 2021 0.70% Amphenol Corp. (APH) January 06, 2021 0.87% Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) December 30, 2020 9.30% Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) January 05, 2021 2.10% Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) December 29, 2020 1.24% Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) January 05, 2021 1.68% Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) January 29, 2021 11.17% Crown Castle Intl (CCI) December 31, 2020 3.36% Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR.PK) January 15, 2021 3.45% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) December 30, 2020 0.81% Ecolab (ECL) January 15, 2021 0.85% Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) January 15, 2021 2.38% Fortive Corp. (FTV) December 28, 2020 0.40% Sprott Focus Trust Inc. (FUND) December 23, 2020 7.87% Garmin (GRMN) December 31, 2020 2.04% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) December 30, 2020 4.47% Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) December 29, 2020 13.66% Hess Corp. (HES) December 30, 2020 1.85% Huntsman Corp. (HUN) December 31, 2020 2.47% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) January 06, 2021 8.15% Kaman Corp. (KAMN) January 14, 2021 1.40% KBR Inc. (KBR) January 15, 2021 1.40% Knoll Inc. (KNL) December 31, 2020 1.60% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) January 15, 2021 3.83% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) January 08, 2021 3.11% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) January 15, 2021 1.64% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) December 31, 2020 4.12% NXP Semiconductors N. V. (NXPI) January 05, 2021 0.95% Universal Display Corp (OLED) December 31, 2020 0.26% Public Storage (PSA) December 30, 2020 3.64% Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) January 15, 2021 0.92% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) January 15, 2021 0.19% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) December 30, 2020 2.38% Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Allegion Plc (ALLE) December 30, 2020 1.15% First Capital Inc. (FCAP) December 30, 2020 1.45% Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) December 30, 2020 2.00% Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) December 31, 2020 1.09% Vistra Corp. (VST) December 30, 2020 2.84% Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Ares Management Corp. (ARES) December 31, 2020 3.31% Global Payments (GPN) December 31, 2020 0.40% Hillenbrand (HI) December 31, 2020 2.17% Methanex Corp. (MEOH) December 31, 2020 0.35% Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) December 31, 2020 1.74% Thursday, December 17, 2020 Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) January 04, 2020 0.63% British American Tobacco plc (BTI) February 08, 2020 6.86% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) January 14, 2021 1.67% Prologis (PLD) December 31, 2020 2.41% Renasant Corp. (RNST) January 01, 2021 2.62% Friday, December 18, 2020 ADT Inc. (ADT) January 04, 2021 1.62% Apollo Invest (AINV) January 07, 2021 11.03% Buckle (BKE) December 29, 2020 2.79% DTE Energy Company (DTE) January 15, 2021 3.47% J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) January 12, 2021 1.52% Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) January 15, 2021 2.27% Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) January 15, 2021 2.94% Korn Ferry (KFY) January 15, 2021 0.97% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) January 05, 2021 3.39% Omnicom Group (OMC) January 11, 2021 4.04%

High Yielder

If we look at the high yielders, we see an old stock market wisdom confirmed once again: High dividend yields are usually a warning signal, which applies particularly strongly in the current market environment. Investors are hungry for a return. While the S&P 500 has an average return of currently 1.6 percent, the companies listed below have a multiple higher return. In these cases, the market makes a substantial discount. One reason is, of course, the sector in which the companies are active.

High Yielder Payout Date Dividend Yield Sector Harvest Capital Credit Corp. December 29, 2020 13.66% finance, investing Chimera Investment Corp. January 29, 2021 11.17% REIT Apollo Invest January 07, 2021 11.03% finance, investing Ares Capital Corp. December 30, 2020 9.30% finance, investing Iron Mountain, Inc. January 06, 2021 8.15% REIT Sprott Focus Trust Inc. December 23, 2020 7.87% finance, investing British American Tobacco plc February 08, 2020 6.86% NonCycl. Tobacco

Except for British American Tobacco, all companies are active in more cyclical investment/risk capital or real estate sectors. Dividend distributions are therefore uncertain. Chimera, for example, had to cut the dividend from USD 2 in 2019 to USD 1.40. British American Tobacco looks a little more solid. But it has the lowest dividend of these high yielders. Besides, the tobacco business is also a business that has a rocky road ahead of it. I am invested in the tobacco sector and have shares in Altria (MO) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). However, I take a rigorous risk limitation approach here.

But if I had to choose one of the high yielders mentioned above, my choice would be Iron Mountain, which is already in my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. Although Iron Mountain is also transforming the digital storage world, the business model itself, namely the storage of data, does have a future (digital and for the time being analog). What is crucial is that Iron Mountain gets its debts under control. In recent years, the debt ratio has risen continuously. It now stands at 92%. The market discounts Iron Mountain enormously. If we apply a multiple of 11.5 to the expected FFO for 2023, this results in an annual return of 16 percent.

The fair value calculation Iron Mountain Inc., source: DividendStocks.Cash

Of course, the risks are that Iron Mountain may fail in the transition or that it may take longer than analysts or investors expect. Also, it is hardly possible to increase the dividend significantly in the coming years. For example, the increase in 2020 was only 0.92 %. So overall, also Iron Mountain dividend yield has to be seen as an alarm signal.

Dividend Sprinters

Let's now take a look at three dividend sprinters, i.e., companies that are increasing their dividends at an enormous pace. Of particular interest are the following three companies, all of which are going ex-dividend in the upcoming week and whose payouts have all seen double-digit growth in recent years.

Dividend Sprinters 1 Year Growth Rate 3 Year Growth Rate OTC:CAGR) 5 Year Growth Rate (OTC:CAGR) Domino's Pizza Inc. 20% 19.59% 21.06% Motorola Solutions 11.91% 11.40% 12.57% Best Buy 10.00% 21.32% 23.31%

Such high raises naturally point to a successful business model. The share price is, therefore, in the opposite direction to the high yielders mentioned above.

Domino's Pizza

Look at Domino's Pizza. Domino's Pizza is one of the largest fast-food chains and pizza suppliers with over 12,000 stores. The company benefited from the lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, but it was already on an expansion course before the coronavirus pandemic emerged. The company will continue to grow strongly in the future. Analysts expect the company to increase revenues from USD 3.6 billion in 2019 to USD 5.17 billion in 2023. Earnings should also rise from USD 9.56 per share in 2019 to USD 17.03 in 2023 per share. However, a lot of future growth is already priced into the share price. If we assume an adj. P/E ratio of 20 as the fair value for the expected profits in 2023, then there is an upside potential of almost 10 percent.

Fair value calculation Domino's Pizza Inc., source: DividendStocks.Cash

The payout ratio of around 25 % of profits is outstanding and leaves enough potential for further high dividend increases. On the other hand, the yield of 0.81 percent is relatively low and only half as high as the S&P 500's yield. Overall, you only get the success of Domino's Pizza if you pay a decent premium price, and then you have to hope that the company will grow in the coming years.

Motorola Solutions

Our second nominee is Motorola Solutions, whose shares are still 5 percent below the pre-COVID-19 crash high. The company sells radios and radio systems and video security and video analysis solutions, LTE terminals, as well as related software and services to its customers, which are primarily public safety institutions and governments. Recently, fundamental data have improved somewhat. Over the last few years, sales and margins have increased again. The debt ratio has also fallen from 120 % but is still more than 100 %.

Conversely, the payout ratio is below 50 percent. It is expected to fall further over the next few years, making it possible for the company to continue to increase the dividend in double figures. Unfortunately, the company is currently still overvalued. But if we look at the expected earnings for 2023, we already have an upside potential of 12.5 percent.

Fair value calculation Motorola Solutions, source: DividendStocks.Cash

Motorola Solutions' dividend yield of 1.64% is twice as high as Domino's Pizza (0.81%).

Best Buy

Best Buy is probably one of the most exciting dividend sprinters this week regarding the risk/reward ratio. Best Buy was recently one of the best-performing retailers in the USA. The company sells consumer electronics and a wide range of different products such as computers, software, computer games, music DVDs, cell phones, digital and video cameras, and household appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and freezers, as well as automotive equipment. In recent years, the company has increased its revenues and profits significantly, even independently of Corona. Additionally, Best Buy reduced the number of outstanding shares massively. Outstanding shares have almost halved since 2005 from 504 million to 260 million in 2020.

Conversely, the debts are problematic. The debt ratio currently stands at over 80 percent. That is too high in my eyes. A glance at the balance sheet shows that Best Buy has total debt (including all liabilities) of USD 17 billion. Conversely, the company has an enormous free cash flow of currently over USD 4.28 billion, of which it only pays out USD 555 million in dividends. But you should keep in mind that Best Buy drew the full amount of its USD 1.25 billion revolving credit facility in April. Therefore, it is more realistic to look at previous years when cash flow was more likely to be around USD 1.5 billion. That is somewhat less, but it is not entirely unrealistic to address the debt.

The dividend scoreboard is very healthy at Best Buy. The dividend yield is over 2 percent. Besides, the payout ratio is extremely low, at just 32% (of profit) and 28% (of FCF). We can, therefore, expect further double-digit increases in the coming years.

Data by YCharts

Recently, the share price dropped somewhat and fell from its highs. One reason was a comment from Goldman Sachs, among others. Goldman Sachs criticized above all the recently sinking gross margin. The bank also saw a problem in the high valuation. But I am not sure about this. Assuming that the fair value of the share is at an adj. P/E ratio of 15, the company has an upside potential of more than 20 percent based on expected adjusted earnings in 2023. Therefore I can't see a real overvaluation. However, the price gains since March could lead to a correction in the medium term. Overall, however, I think the stock offers a reasonable risk/reward ratio in the long run.

Fair value calculation Best Buy, source: DividendStocks.Cash

Conclusion

As an investor with a focus on dividend stocks, it is good to have an overview of the developments in the world of dividend stocks. I hope you find what you were looking for in this article. Always remember to do your due diligence. Good luck with our investments!

