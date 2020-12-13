I’m invested in a lot of battery companies – and there’s a lot that exists that I’m not in. – Bill Gates

The world of forklifts and warehouse management doesn’t excite many people, but Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is quietly shaking up the warehouse world and making it exciting. Flux Power designs and builds lithium-ion battery packs for replacement of lead-acid battery packs in industrial equipment. “Manufacturing in the United States is still expanding albeit at a slower pace lately. Industrial and factory activity will be factors to watch in the near-term, but I suspect investors are more focused on the long-term here, making industrials still look attractive,” as stated in the Lead-Lag Report this week. FLUX is one of those attractive industrial stocks that has long-term potential.

Flux Power just released first quarter earnings in November and showed tremendous growth in revenue and gross profit. Revenue was up 135% from the same period a year ago and gross profit margin increased considerably to almost 20%. Flux however has not charged up their income statement enough to get to a positive net income level.

From Flux Power Holdings Inc. investor presentation November 9, 2020.

Net income was a loss of about $4million. This is due to the large SGA cost associated with moving into a larger facility in California and Covid-19 related costs. The new facility has the capacity for $100million of revenue, so Flux is setting themselves up for future growth but is paying a price for it now. Flux has also been aggressively increasing their R&D efforts in warehouse management, warehouse robotic solutions, and solar energy storage. These areas work in connection with their main business of material handling in warehouses offering clients not just movement but analysis and data to improve efficiency. Flux is in generating many pieces to their business model and as they all come together could lead to higher revenues and income.

Flux started their lithium-ion battery business in 2009 and now has over 7000 of these battery packs in the field. They are the only lithium-ion battery maker to have a UL listing, which is a 3rd party safety certification. It is estimated that 242,000 lift trucks were sold in 2019. Lithium-ion batteries only have about 3% of the lift truck market, so there is tremendous room for expansion.

Given the new political control in the US and the number of “green” initiatives being talked about, FLUX fits well into that story. Lithium-ion batteries will last longer than the current lead-acid batteries in use, do not require water for maintenance, and can hold a charge longer. Over the course of 5 years lithium-ion batteries have proven to be cheaper and more cost-effective than lead-acid batteries, but the problem is the larger initial cost of them. From an environmental standpoint, the lead-acid batteries can leak acid, let off gases during charging, and consumer water.

Some of the biggest problems to Flux are in the supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19. Many of their parts come from China and there is the fear that there could be interruptions. FLUX also operates in the Airport Ground Support Equipment space which has been severely impacted by the pandemic.

FLUX is not for the faint of heart. It is a small-cap stock with the potential to gain market share from the replacement of existing technology and an effort by many corporations to improve their environmental image. Look for any pullback to add to this name to your growth portfolio.

