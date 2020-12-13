Introduction

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) is a dividend aristocrat. I analyzed the company two years ago, and I have found it to be a fantastic company with strong fundamentals and growth opportunities. However, I also found it to be overvalued which by itself posed a significant risk to investors who bought the shares at these levels. Since then, the stock price has risen and outperformed the broader market.

In this article, I am going to take another look at the company. The company is still in my wishlist, and if the fundamentals and growth opportunities are still impressive, and the valuation is more attractive, I will be interested in initiating a position in the company, assuming no major risks emerged.

In this article, I will analyze the company using my methodology as described in the graph below. I will put most of my emphasis on the valuation, as this is where I found most risks in the previous article. In addition to the valuation, I will also look at the fundamentals, growth opportunities and risks.

(Source: graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. company serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly.

(Source: Wikipedia.org)

Fundamentals

Revenue growth has been consistent yet not too impressive over the past decade. The company manages to compound its total sales at a rate of almost 3% annually. This is not a bad achievement, but I am being more demanding from the company as I am trying to understand its valuation. The company expects top-line growth to continue at the current pace.

Data by YCharts

The EPS growth rate has been more impressive. The company managed to compound the EPS at around 8% annually. It managed to achieve this excess growth by lowering cost and by lowering the number of shares outstanding. The analysts' consensus implies that the company is expected to keep growing its EPS by high-single-digit rate. I believe that this is a decent growth rate for a defensive investment such as Brown-Forman.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is a key element for every dividend growth investor, and the company has grown for over 35 years in a row. The dividend is extremely safe with payout ratio lower than 40%. However, the current dividend yield is lower than 1%. Brown-Forman was never a high-yield stock, but even during the past five years, it offered a yield 50% higher, and 100% higher in the past decade. The dividend growth rate is in line with the EPS growth, and therefore the yield on cost is forecasted to stay extremely low for decades to come.

Data by YCharts

Brown-Forman returns capital to its shareholders using both dividends and buybacks. I am a fan of both forms. In the past decade, the company lowered the number of shares outstanding by more than 12%. However, in the past several years, buybacks have practically halted. In this specific case, I find it to be a wise decision, as buybacks of an overvalued stock may be a bad capital allocation decision.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The current valuation is simply blowing my mind. In 2019, the forward P/E was 30, and I found it to be unjustifiable. Right now, the forward P/E is even higher at whooping 44, which is higher than most well-established fast-growing tech companies. I am very uncomfortable with investing in a defensive company at the current valuation even though the market obviously disagrees with me.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs also implies that Brown-Forman is extremely overvalued. The average P/E ratio is just shy of 24, and the average growth rate is around 8%. The historical growth rate is similar to the forecasted growth rate, yet the valuation is 88% higher. Even when we take into account the lower interest rates, I can't seem to justify it.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Brown-Forman is a great business with great fundamentals. It manages to grow sales, income and dividends consistently and create value to its shareholders while maintaining a healthy balance sheet. However, the current valuation cannot be justified by the fundamentals alone, and the company will have to offer fantastic growth opportunities and limited risks to justify the valuation.

Opportunities

Brown-Forman is an extremely diversified company. It offers various kinds of alcoholic beverages at various prices. It allows almost every person to find a brand he enjoys for a price he can afford. In addition, the company is allocating capital well and focuses on investment in its faster-growing beverages. The diversification allows the company to deal with ease with any changes in the consumers' taste.

In addition, one of the challenges with selling alcoholic beverages is that the market is regulated in most countries. Brown-Forman enjoys international diversification and sells its products all across the world. In this case, there is no one single market that the company is exposed to, and the company is mitigating the regulation risk this way.

Brown-Forman is selling an addictive product, which unlike other addictive drugs has better publicity. This makes Brown-Forman less sensitive to recessions like the current one we are experiencing. In the last recession, the company outperformed the broader market. The combination of strong well-known brands together with addictive products imply that even when the share price declines, it will outperform the market.

Risks

The first risk is that investors simply have no margin of safety. The company is priced for beyond perfection. The company's valuation suggests future growth that will outpace Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). However, the fundamentals or the growth opportunities are simply not there. The company is a great business that sells a highly regulated product, but I am struggling to understand its valuation.

The company reminds me of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in 1998. Coca-Cola was and still is a great business. Back in 1998, the share price reached an all-time high of $42. Since then the stock price has plummeted by over 50%, and only in 2014, the company reached the $42 price again. During this 16-year stretch, Coca-Cola was still a great business, growing its sales, income and dividend. However, the lofty valuation turned this great business into a bad investment.

Since I found the company overvalued, the overvaluation just increased as the fundamentals hasn't improved enough as the share price rose. The company is a risky investment as it offers low dividend yield, but doesn't offer a dividend growth high enough to compensate for it.

Conclusions

I wasn't sure how to call this one. I contemplated between hold and bearish, and I decided to go with hold. The reason for that is that the only major disadvantage is the valuation. Yes, valuation can be crucial as we have seen with Coca-Cola, but the quality is there just like with Coke. Therefore, I'd say it's a hold if you own, but I think there are better opportunities in this market.

I am not someone who is afraid to admit his mistakes. I even analyze them and share my insights with my readers. From a total return point of view, I was wrong about Brown-Forman in 2019, and I might be just as wrong again. However, it's not that I dislike the company's growth prospects or its fundamentals, it's just how uncomfortable I am with the valuation, and therefore how risky I believe this investment is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.