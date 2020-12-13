Operating consolidated revenues were $396.52 million in Q3, down 6.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 17.9% sequentially.

The Bermuda-based Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) released its third quarter of 2020 results on November 12, 2020.

These results included the company’s two publicly-listed consolidated subsidiaries, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) (Teekay LNG) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) (Teekay Tankers), collectively called the daughter Entities. Both are trading on the NYSE separately. However, Teekay, including its subsidiaries other than the daughter Entities indicated above, is referred to in this release as Teekay Parent.

In short, Teekay Corporation consolidates three separate shipping segments:

Teekay LNG Teekay Tankers Teekay Parent

Each segment earns revenues that are combined in TK Corp. balance sheet. You can also trade TK, TGP, or TNK separately. The company believes that TGP and TNK are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value.

Hence, Teekay represents an attractive and diversified way to participate in the potential appreciation in TGP and TNK, especially in 2021.

One important element is that the Teekay group has allocated a majority of its capital to the growing LNG sector over the past two decades as a cleaner-burning LNG displaces coal. CapEx for gas now represents 80% of the total CapEx, and Tankers get the remaining 20%.

The investment thesis that I recommend is to start accumulating the stock with a long time horizon.

The world economy will probably recover by H2 2021, and companies like Teekay will profit from it.

However, the road to recovery will not be easy, and while the general trend is up, there will be many ups and downs in between. Hence, the best strategy is to trade short term your long-term position.

CEO Kenneth Hvid said in the conference call:

"Over the past two decades, we have moved from 100% exposure to the crude oil shipping business to a more diversified portfolio with more than 80% of our investment capital in gas carriers with one of the world's largest LNG carrier fleets of 47 vessels today."

TK - The Raw Numbers: Third-Quarter Of 2020 And Financials History

TK Corp. (Consolidated) 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 425.84 570.29 574.05 482.81 396.52 Net Income in $ Million -198.18 11.34 -44.81 21.72 -35.41 EBITDA $ Million -31.48 275.01 191.23 230.51 79.84 Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 192.88 325.47 342.20 315.87 227.00 EPS diluted in $/share -1.97 0.11 -0.49 0.21 -0.35 Operating cash flow in $ Million 77.20 127.18 438.96 336.73 118.44 CapEx in $ Million 9.59 10.81 8.69 4.14 5.64 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 67.61 116.37 430.27 332.60 112.80 Total cash (not incl. Restricted) $ Million (three units) 293.36 627.23 645.12 476.07 391.25 Long-term debt (incl. current) In $ Million 4,720.38 4,702.84 4,430.62 4,014.02 3,829.43 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 100.79 101.43 100.89 101.20 101.11

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow

1 - Operating Revenues were $396.52 million in 3Q'20

Operating consolidated revenues were $396.52 million in Q3, down 6.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 17.9% sequentially. The net loss attributable to shareholders of Teekay was $35.41 million, or $0.35 per share.

Total adjusted EBITDA came to $227.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, up 18% over the same period of the prior year ($192.88 million). Consolidated net income was $15 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $24 million, or $0.24 per share, in Q3'19.

Highlight per segment according to the press release:

Teekay Parent is nearing completion of Phase I of the Banff FPSO decommissioning project according to plan. It repurchased $14.4 million in principal amount of its existing convertible bond and secured bond at average prices of $81.55 and $92.23, respectively. Finally, it completed $150 million refinancings of equity margin revolver.

Teekay LNG extended a charter contract to early-2022 for a 52%-owned LNG carrier; the LNG fleet is now 100% fixed for the remainder of 2020 and 96% fixed for 2021. Q3'20 Total Adjusted EBITDA was $187 million with adjusted net income of $59 million, or $0.59 per share, up 4%, 17%, and 7% from Q3'19, respectively. TGP has a strong liquidity position of about $431 million as of September 30, 2020. TGP’s average 2020 LNG fixed charter rate of $80K/day.

Teekay Tankers secured a new time charter-out contract for an Aframax tanker and currently has 20% of its existing fleet on fixed-rate charters at levels well above current market rates. The Q3'20 total adjusted EBITDA was $46 million, compared to $28 million in Q3'19. The Q3'20 adjusted net income was $3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $22 million, or $0.63 per share, in Q3'19. TNK reduced net debt by about $495 million, or 50%, since the past year. The company has a strong total liquidity position of $470 million as of September 30, 2020.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $112.8 million in 3Q'20

Note: Free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx

TK Corp. yearly free cash flow (TTM) is $992.04 million with a Q3 consolidated free cash flow of $112.80 million.

1 - TNK generated a free cash flow of was $37.14 million in Q3, and the company divested over $100 million. However, the tanker market has recently come under pressure. 20% of TNK’s fleet is currently operating under fixed-rate contracts at attractive levels, significantly reducing free cash flow break-even.

2 - TGP: Strong LNG demand leading to significant strength in LNG carrier spot tanker market. The additional earnings positively impacted free cash flow from the delivery and contract start-up of three 50%-owned LNG carrier new buildings in late-2019 and the commencement of terminal use payments to the Bahrain LNG Terminal in one of Teekay LNG’s joint ventures. Fewer off-hire days helped also. TGP is also paying a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share or an 8.1% yield. Free cash flow was $87.95 million.

The dividend makes TGP a better speculative buy than TK, in my opinion.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is estimated at $3.4 billion in 3Q'20 (consolidated and including current)

TK Corp. reduced consolidated net debt by $941 million, or 22% from the same quarter a year ago. Liquidity has increased to $1.1 billion this quarter.

TK Parent has no current debt and long-term debt of $346.18 million. In contrast, the bulk of the debt comes from TGP, with $363.161 million in current debt and $2,488.95 million in long-term debt.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Teekay Corp. has recovered strongly since its November low of roughly $1.80. This "shipping" company has succeeded in decreasing its leverage risk by securing a more stable contracted source of income.

LNG fleet is now 100% fixed for the remainder of 2020 and 96% fixed for 2021. TNK has 20% of its existing fleet on fixed-rate charters at levels well above current market rates.

This progress offers an opportunity for a long-term investment, adding stability to the whole edifice. As I have indicated in my article, the LNG segment is appealing and provides many unique financial advantages. Conversely, the Tanker part is more cyclical and volatile. It is clearly the weakest link.

I see TGP as an excellent alternative now, and I consider it my first choice. The stock presents financial stability, good liquidity, and, above all, pays a high dividend. However, TK is not far behind and may eventually appreciate faster due to its diversity.

Technical Analysis

TK forms an ascending triangle pattern called the apex, with strong resistance at $2.85 and higher support now at $2.65. We are approaching the end of the pattern, which suggests a crossing soon.

Generally, the descending triangle is bullish, which means that we may experience a breakout followed by a retest of $3.80.

The trading strategy is to accumulate cautiously between $2.60 and $2.30, waiting for a rebound as high as $3.75. It would be wise to sell about 50-60% of your position (assuming a reasonable profit).

