The Retail Sector (XRT) has been battered this year with the emergence of COVID-19, but the Internet-Retail names like Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) have been thriving among the disruption. While Chewy initially had a slow start following its IPO debut, the company has put an incredible return in 2020, up 190% year-to-date. This exceptional performance comes on the back of continued beats on both top-line growth and 40% growth in active customers year over year, ending Q3 with 17.8 million customers. However, while the company's growth has been exceptional, the stock is starting to get a little ahead of itself, trading at nearly 4.25x forward enterprise value to revenue. Therefore, while I continue to see long-term upside to the story, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $87.00.

(Source: Company Website)

Chewy released its Q3 results last week and reported another incredible quarter with net sales coming in at $1.78 billion, up 45% year over year, and active customers continuing to grow at a rapid pace. Meanwhile, the company's total pharmacy revenue is expected to hit $500 million this year, just two years after its initial launch, and Chewy's private label hard goods increased to 16% penetration, which will be accretive to margins long term. Finally, auto-ship as a percentage of total customers remained strong year over year, dipping by just 110 basis points despite the addition of 5.1 million new customers. This has set Chewy up for a massive beat in FY2020, continued growth at break-neck speed in FY2021, and positive annual earnings per share by FY2023. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Chewy has seen outstanding growth in active customers since it went public last year, with active customers up by nearly 60% since Q1 2019 (17.8 million customers vs. 11.3 million customers), helped by a global pandemic that provided a strong boost in Q1 and Q2 2020. However, even with COVID-19 fears subsiding in many states in Q3 as most states remained open, Chewy has continued to enjoy incredible growth, with 1.2 million active customers added in the quarter alone. Even more importantly, auto-ship as a percentage of sales has held up extremely well, considering the massive growth in the customer count. If we look at the chart above, we can see that auto-ship came in at 69.2%, its second sequential increase in a row, though it was down 110 basis points year over year. These are incredible results, suggesting that a large portion of new customers are opting in to auto-ship, and the market is typically willing to pay a higher multiple for recurring revenue of this sort.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While auto-ship numbers are already quite impressive, Chewy has now launched "Connect With A Vet" for its auto-ship customers, a telehealth service aimed at provided recommendations to pet parents from contracted and licensed veterinarians. These veterinarians are unable to diagnose or recommend treatments. Still, they can discern whether a matter is urgent and provide notes for the pet parent's veterinarian, which should save auto-ship customers money over the long run, as they will not need to go to typically more expensive urgent care with their pets for non-pressing issues. It also offers peace of mind, and an immediate solution if pet parents are concerned or wondering what's going on with their pet, a huge value add.

(Source: WashingtonPost.com)

The company stated that while this is not monetizable yet and it is still in the early stages of its learnings, Connect With A Vet has now been rolled out to 47 states. This is a brilliant move by the company because it should drive both increased conversion to auto-ship with this new offering and much stronger retention once a customer is already an auto-ship customer. It's quite similar to what Amazon has done with its Prime offering, where the main benefit of the membership was free two-day shipping. However, Amazon bolstered the offering with ad-free Prime Music, Prime Gaming with free games and in-game content, and Prime Video, with several movies available that you can't even find on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

(Source: Amazon.com)

While I can't speak for others, this has been the differentiator for me sticking with my Prime subscription, as I grew tired of constant ads on YouTube when listening to music, and also use Prime Video quite frequently for TV and movies. In summary, I believe this should lead to much stronger retention rates in the future when it comes to Chewy's auto-ship members, which gives analysts more visibility into future revenue and earnings. Let's take a look at the company's other growth metrics below:

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

Moving over to revenue growth, Chewy had another incredible quarter, with 45% growth year over year, maintaining similar strong growth rates during the height of fear surrounding COVID-19 even though businesses were open in most states. As shown above, Chewy reported record quarterly revenue of $1.78~ billion and has guided for $1.95~ billion at the midpoint for Q4, with analyst estimates currently sitting at $1.96~ billion. This would translate to another quarter of 45% growth, which is incredible considering that Chewy is lapping 40% annual revenue growth in FY2019. This suggests that the business is actually seeing an accelerating growth as it grows, which is quite rare for growth stocks. Typically, we see continued double-digit revenue growth rates but a slight deceleration as the company matures. While the pandemic was certainly a tailwind for this acceleration, this is incredible growth, nonetheless.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

Moving over to margins, the results are outstanding as well, with quarterly gross margins expanding by 180 basis points year over year to 25.5%. It's worth noting that gross margins would have been higher if not for higher promotions and freight costs in the period, with the company still working to optimize its supply chains. Meanwhile, when it comes to operating margins, the company is finally approaching the profitability level, with operating margins coming in at their best levels since 2018, at (-) 1.80%. At this pace, we could see profitability from an operating margin standpoint by the end of next year, which would be a very bullish development. Going forward, we should see further margin expansion as pharmacy sales increase and as the company optimizes its fulfillment centers.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the incredible revenue growth Chewy is enjoying combined with moderate margin expansion, it's no surprise that earnings estimates continue to climb. As shown above, Chewy is now expecting to reach positive annual earnings per share (EPS) by FY2023, with estimates sitting at $0.29. This is well ahead of prior estimates, which projected the company would not be profitable until FY2024. When it comes to demand for Chewy's stock, this is a huge deal, as some growth funds are only willing to invest once earnings are on the table. Therefore, Chewy is in the sweet spot for growth and increased fund ownership. We should see strong demand from new funds because there's finally visibility into positive annual EPS in FY2023, and potentially earlier.

So, why not buy the stock here with such a bullish outlook?

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Chewy is trading at more than 4x enterprise value to forward sales, based on an enterprise value of over $35 billion. Typically, the best time to buy the stock has been when it's below its medium-term trend line (green line), and not when it is above it, like when the company first went public. While this doesn't preclude the stock from going higher here, an enterprise value to forward sales ratio of nearly 4.20 is quite expensive, even for an incredible growth story like Chewy. In fact, Amazon has rarely ever traded above this valuation level in the past 15 years. When it has traded up to this level, like in August 2018, it has typically peaked shortly thereafter. Thus, I do not see enough safety margin to pay above $87.00 for Chewy.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Besides, the technical picture corroborates this view, with Chewy now more than 50% above its long-term moving average, an area that it's struggled with in the past. As shown above, Chewy has reached this level of extension twice this year already, and both times we saw 20% plus corrections in the stock. Some investors will argue that the stock went higher, and paying attention to this indicator was useless. While it's certainly true that the stock went higher, it made little sense to be chasing the stock with an average drawdown of above 20% in the next 60 trading days. Therefore, for investors looking to buy Chewy, I do not see this as an ideal entry point to start new positions or add to existing positions.

(Source: Company Website)

Chewy is an incredible growth story with sales growing at break-neck speed, recurring revenue increasing, and the stock set to generate positive annual EPS in FY2023. However, at the current valuation, the stock has gotten ahead of itself short term. Therefore, while it may be tempting to chase the stock up 200% year-to-date in fear of missing out on further gains, I do not believe it would be a wise move to pay above $87.00 for the stock. In fact, if we were to see the stock trade above $93.00 before its Q4 results, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

