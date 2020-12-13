Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) or Ennis for short is a company that manufactures and distributes print products within the United States. The company's broad line of offerings includes labels, tags, envelopes, and presentation folders. Around 95% of production is based on custom or semi-custom orders, and finished goods are primarily shipped to downstream independent distributors. The company also fulfills orders from direct competitors. Ennis "believes the company is the largest producer of pressure-seal forms, labels, tags, [and] envelopes (Ennis 10-K, 2020)" in the United States. Ennis has dozens of subsidiaries to complement its production process, and some include Block Graphics, Forms, National Imprint, and Wisco Envelope. In total, the company has 61 manufacturing plants across 21 different states.

The company's stock price declined sharply in March due to the market-wide sell-off and has climbed just above 10% since then. Overall, the company's stock is down 20.6% on the year, and the current dividend yield is 5.23%. We possess a neutral view of the company considering that the company is well-diversified and has a healthy balance sheet, but overall digitization trends may pose a threat to demand and profitability in the long run.

Ennis has been hit hard by the pandemic

The company's net sales for the quarter fell 20% compared to the same period last year evidently due to the impact of the coronavirus. We believe that since non-essential businesses were being forced to shut down in many regions of the United States, orders for Ennis' products were simply not coming in. Moreover, we believe that a notable portion of consumer demand is based on discretionary business expenditures, given that virtually all orders are customized. Therefore, consumer spending may have dropped in general as they prioritized COVID-related expenses.

The company's gross profit margin and SG&A expense margin were the same as compared to last year, which is a positive sign. The company was also able to post an impressive net earnings margin of 7.4% compared to 8.8% last year. The company posted an EPS of 0.25, which beat the analyst estimate of 0.22. EPS was 0.37 in the same period last year. Despite tailwinds within the last six months, Ennis has still been able to post positive net income figures, which speaks to its profitable business model and diversification. The company states that "no single customer accounts for as much as five percent of our consolidated net sales or accounts receivable (Ennis 10-K, 2020)." This also bodes well moving forward, as the company will not be materially affected if a few of its prominent customers went out of business as a result of COVID-19.

For the six-month period ending in August 2020, sales were also down 19%, and net earnings margin was 6.0%. Gross profit margin was slightly lower at 27.9% compared to 30% in the same period last year.

Ennis has a strong balance sheet

Currently, the company has $83M of cash on hand and $155M of current assets compared to only $34M in current liabilities. The company's accounts receivable balance represents 21% of all current assets and we believe it may be subject to further write-downs. For the six-month period ended August 31, the company recorded only $780,000 of bad debt expense. The allowance for doubtful receivables is still an insignificant portion of gross accounts receivable, but we believe that the company may be waiting to officially mark some accounts to be "uncollectible".

The company has $360M of total assets, including $233 of property, plant, and equipment assets.

In total, there are only $65M of liabilities, and obligations are spread across many different accounts. The company has $13M in accounts payable and $15M in accrued expenses.

We believe that the company's balance sheet health will allow it to perform acquisitions whenever a strong opportunity arises. The company will probably look to acquire businesses in relatively untapped areas to explore new customers in new markets. Ennis has acquired many companies within the past few years, including "The Flesh Company" for a purchase price of $10M, and "Integrated Print & Graphics" for $8.9M. Both of these transactions happened in the first half of 2019.

The long-term potential for growth isn't high

We believe that COVID has had a major impact on business trends in general, and the most important one is the shift towards digital processes. Whether it be employees working with spreadsheets instead of physical reports or contracts being signed electronically, there will inevitably be less print product usage in the future. Therefore, Ennis will need to fight for market share in a shrinking industry, or create additional value for customers, which means lowering prices and sacrificing margins.

This risk will not have an immediate impact on the company's ability to pay out its strong dividend, as the current yield is 5.23%. The payout ratio within the last quarter was 91.4%, and within each of the past three fiscal years, the payout ratio has been around 60%. It would be hard to imagine the company increasing its dividend, as the cash may be better used for acquisition purposes, especially in this particular environment. Ennis may be able to acquire distressed competitors at value prices considering that many print product manufacturers may be struggling financially at the moment.

In summation, we possess a neutral view of the company as Ennis is in a comfortable position financially and will look to grow both organically through customer expansion and inorganically through strategic acquisitions. However, it is unlikely that the dividend yield has the potential to grow, and the company's total addressable market will continue to shrink given digitization trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.