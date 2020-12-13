Ride Through Another COVID Wave With These 5 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks

Here are 5 for 5. Five companies that are resilient and cheap, but that also offer yields of 5% or more. Companies whose dividend payouts should be able to weather the storm and grow over the long run.

However, most Dividend Growth Aristocrats only yield 1-3%, which is not enough to meet most investor's needs, nor safely support a 4% withdrawal rate.

Dividend Growth Stocks have historically offered reliable income that can see you through tough times. They have a history of outperforming during recessions and market troubles.

Another wave of COVID wave is upon us, with cases in various states rising to new record levels and shutdowns proliferating.

COVID:

Infections and hospitalizations stemming from COVID-19 have been on the rise in the US again. The near-term path of the pandemic appears to be a rocky road, but promising new vaccines are right around the corner, and we just need to ride it out from here, to there. For updated information on COVID I suggest you read, “COVID, The Next Wave Is Upon Us”.

For those investors who want to be prepared for this challenge and whatever else the market throws at us, it makes sense to look for reliable, defensive, crisis-proven dividend payers that are diversified across different industries. Companies that offer a decent dividend yield and cover it well. Companies whose underlying cash flows will help us sleep well at night, while also offering significant promise for the future. In this analysis, we take a look at 5 stocks that fit the bill, stocks that can make it through this final wave of COVID and thrive in the world beyond.

5 Dividend Growth Stocks That Are Still Good Long-Term Buys

Midstream Energy DGI Pick: ArchRock, 6.4% Yield

How could we write an article about dividend growth stocks without including our favorite Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) stock, ArchRock (AROC)? Archrock is a bit smaller ($1.4 billion market cap) and much less well known than the other firms we will cover here, but in our opinion, it is also the best choice of the bunch.

Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas contract compression services in the US. This may sound like a boring business, but if you like strong and resilient cash flows that cover the dividend very well, boring is beautiful.

The simple fact is, whether the current challenge is COVID, recession, or oil price war, we are still going to use natural gas to heat our homes, cook our food, and produce electricity. In fact, natural gas consumption is forecast to only be down 1.8% this year due to COVID. Natural gas consumption didn’t decline during the Great Recession and even increased slightly during the 2015 oil price shock.

If you follow me, you’ve heard about Archrock before, so I won’t belabor it too much here. The simple fact is, natural gas demand isn’t going away, and compressors are needed to move natural gas from here to there. So, I think this well covered dividend payer a great long-term buy and hold stock. Our last full article on the niche compressor sector is, “The Spice Must Flow: ArchRock And USA Compression Partners”. Whether you prefer dividend growth, high yield, or a potential microcap rocket, there’s a compression company for you.

Archrock is my favorite of the three firms analyzed in the article linked above, and it currently offers a 6.5% dividend yield covered a whopping 3.5x. That’s not a typo, Archrocks pays out less than 30% of its distributable cash flow and yet the stock remains overlooked enough that this minimal payout still yields 6.5%. The low payout means the other 70% of cash flow can be used to reduce debt, fund growth, buyback stock, or further increase the dividend. However, Archrock already tried increasing the dividend significantly for a few years without its’ share price responding accordingly.

Thus, this may be part of the reason why the firm hasn’t done another big dividend increase in 2020 so far, or it may be due to excess caution over COVID. Admittedly, in the last conference call, management statements were relatively noncommittal:

“We strongly believe reducing debt and paying a dividend are key value drivers for Archrock, and we're confident in our ability to do both in the current environment.”

However, I note the firm is already pretty close to achieving a 4x leverage ratio, and with 17% of their compressors currently idle (83% utilization rate), there is little need to buy more in 2021. Thus, Archrock has plenty of cash to work with and can choose to allocate between increasing the dividend, paying down debt, and buying back shares. Afterall, buying back shares with a 23% distributable cash flow yield provides a much higher rate of return than paying down debt when the cost of debt is 6.2%.

Paying down debt until the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio is firmly below 4x and refinancing existing debt at ~4% isn’t a bad choice either. What they will do with all the cash after that is accomplished, well let’s just say it’s a nice problem to have, and I’ll still be here to enjoy the answer.

Telecommunications DGI Pick: AT&T, 6.8% Yield

AT&T (T) is a leading telecom company that moved into the content business via its takeover of Time Warner in 2016. Some investors point to AT&Ts issues such as a high debt load or subdued growth over the last couple of years, and those are valid points. The company indeed has a whopping $188 billion of debt on its balance sheet, and neither its share price nor its profits have grown very much over the last decade. However, while I think we may be on the verge of a turnaround in AT&T’s prospects, I think it important to point out that isn’t necessary for investors to get a good return.

Currently AT&T is a solid valuation play, minimal growth is necessary to generate solid returns. Indeed, the firms pending auction of Direct TV for about $15 billion in proceeds and debt transfer should go a long way towards quelling near-term investor concerns. This by itself could lead to a multiple increase. That transaction is expected to close early in 2021. It should help T to reduce debt a bit and focus on what it considers its future: wireless (half of pretax profits), broadband, and video streaming.

The $15 billion plus the $10 billion of cash the firm already has on hand could help them return to growth by allowing them to participate in a new wireless spectrum auction which launched this week. Additionally, AT&T owns HBO Max and has announced it will be streaming first run movies at the same time they are released in theatres. This is almost certain to both increase subscriptions to that service, and encourage people to step up to AT&T’s high-end phone and internet packages, where you get HBO Max and these first run movies included for free. We know we are looking forward to seeing the remake of Doom. Doing so from home sounds like a great excuse to have a few friends over, pop some popcorn, and celebrate the end of COVID.

AT&T trades at less than 8 times its free cash flow, well below its 10-year average of 12.2x.

The dividend, which currently yields 6.8%, is well-covered, thanks to a payout ratio (53%) which is also towards the low end of its historic range. Thus, an eventual return to 12 times free cash flow multiple would equate to a 50% share price upside.

Do I think the once mighty AT&T will return to its prior dominance and solid growth in the next year? Probably not, but at the current valuation, T’s dividend seems worthy, and over the long run there is some pretty meaningful potential price upside.

AT&T’s total return has been pretty flat over the last 5 years:

But with all our investments, we try to look more to the future than the past. In hindsight, buying T 20 years ago at a yield below 3% and an earnings multiple in the high teens was a mistake. But buying at the right time matters, and for someone who buys here, the story is quite different. The yield stands at 6.8%, and the forward earnings multiple is at just 9.7x.

AT&T's business is relatively recession-proof, as consumers will still want their smartphones and content streaming. Cutting back in these area’s is not the priority, especially when consumers are forced to spend more time at home due to lockdown measures. Indeed, we have all seen streaming becoming more popular during COVID, not less.

AT&T's track record may not be great, but more recently with the DirectTV sale and HBO Max move, management seems focused on cleaning up the balance sheet and growing the core business. The combination of a "sticky" product/service, even during recessions, combined with a very low valuation, a high yield, and a low beta that promises low volatility, makes AT&T a solid long-term pick for uncertain times.

Consumer Staples: Altria, 8% Yield

Altria (MO) is the leading tobacco company in the US and owns the most popular cigarette brand, Marlboro. However, the firm has also ventured into other sin products that can benefit from its core competencies in marketing, distribution, and navigating regulation. Those products include wine, beer, smokeless nicotine products, and cannabis.

Altria's business has historically proven highly recession resistant. Studies show that people smoke more when unemployed, and more people continue smoking right through recessions. Altria weathered the Great Financial Crisis well, and in fact is expecting to grow earnings 3% in 2020 to $4.34 despite various challenges. This covers the firm’s 8.2% dividend yield by a respectable 1.26x (79% payout ratio) thereby leaving some cash on the table for growth and other capital needs.

Cash Flow Kingdom last wrote a full public article on Altria with, “Controversial Altria Promises A Safe And Growing 9% Dividend Yield”. However, for an alternate viewpoint we also encourage you to read the more negative, “Altria Is Collapsing”. We disagree with the authors central theme that their payout ratio is “highly unstable”, instead pointing to the fact that it is if anything, a bit lower than its historical norm.

However, we welcome alternate viewpoints especially when they are backed up by solid data and analysis. Afterall, since we at Cash Flow Kingdom eat what we kill, exposing us to something we may have missed and thus potentially saving us from losses, is greatly encouraged and appreciated.

After having considered the author’s thesis however, we still think Altria investors will not only enjoy a growing dividend but also some price upside. Shares trade for 9.9 times 2020's expected earnings, while the long-term median earnings multiple is much higher.

An expansion back to the 10-year mean would amount to 86% price upside on top of the firm’s high single digit dividend yield. In our opinion, Altria needs to show more success in alternative products like IQOS, Juul, and/or cannabis, to get there. However, this firm has been counted down more than once only to revive itself. In the process, it has provided investors one of the best long-term returns of any publicly traded stock (+18,711% since 1980). So, counting Altria down and out, is not something we would recommend.

Finally, Altria's beta of 0.57 should mean its shares will be less volatile than the market in downturns. Something we appreciate while the uncertainty of COVID still exists.

REIT: Simon Property Group, 5.9% Yield

Simon Property Group (SPG) is the only REIT on our list, and as a Mall REIT it might be more controversial than other names. I last covered it in back on May 25th with, “Fear Creates Opportunity: Simon Property Group”; however, Jonathan has covered it more recently in, “Simon Property: 100%+ Long-Term Upside, Lock In This Safe 7%+ Yield Now”.

SPG currently yields 5.8% and covered that dividend with FFO 1.6x last quarter, despite COVID. Indeed, some may find it surprising that 91.4% of SPG’s mall space was leased at the end of Q3, with 85% of Q3 rent collected as of November 6th. And adding to that surprise, the average rent per square foot is up 2.9% year-over-year.

As they say, the three most important things in real estate are location, location, and location. Simon is posting decent numbers despite COVID because it owns some of the most attractive urban mall locations in the US, including, 5 of the 10 most valuable malls in the country.

Simon is doing OK, but the reality is the “death of brick and mortar” has resulted in a lot of malls closing forever. The US does have far more retail locations than it needs. However, what is frequently missed is that it’s poorer locations that are typically closing, with some of that business transferring to higher end malls that continue to prosper. Again location, location, location. If you are in the best location, a retailer closing up shop typically results in being replaced by another retailer, or even an alternate higher demand use. Good locations are still prized by retailers looking to maximize brand awareness and sales per square foot.

Good overall mall locations are also transforming themselves from retail-only malls to highly popular mixed-use town centers, an upgrade which if anything commands higher average rents. Here’s one of the first examples of such a transformation.

Before: Town and Country Village. a tired old mall with a great location in San Jose, California.

After: Santana Row is a vibrant town center built on the location by Federated Realty (FRT) sporting $600 sales/sq ft retail, $900 sales/sq ft restaurant and bar, plus additional rent from highly sought after second and third floor apartments, a luxury hotel, an office tower, etc.

Thus, high-end malls, or whatever you want to call them, are not dead. In fact, Simon Property investors enjoyed growing FFO per share prior to COVID.

In my opinion, FFO will grow again once COVID is over. However, the key to surviving and eventually thriving is a healthy balance sheet. Simon enjoys such a balance sheet and garners a near the top of the investment-grade range, A- rating. This not only allows it to survive shutdowns, but to also be opportunistic in acquiring other business during COVID (JC Penny, Taubman, etc.). Indeed, it is this ability to transform existing locations and buy new real estate cheaply during a challenging time which will allow Simon to resume FFO and dividend growth over the long term.

Health Care and Drugs: AbbVie, 4.9% Yield

AbbVie (ABBV) is a spin-off of Dividend Aristocrat Abbott Laboratories (ABT) which Cash Flow Kingdom has covered regularly; last with the full-length article, “5%-Yielding AbbVie: Double-Digit Dividend Raise And A Buffett Endorsement”.

Its lineup of drugs does not follow the typical business cycle, but rather, grows and wanes as it develops new drugs or sees them come off patent. AbbVie's blockbuster drug Humira, is one of the world's best-selling drugs; however, it comes off patent in 2023. Fortunately, the company owns a portfolio of other attractive assets as well, especially following its recent takeover of Allergan.

During the third quarter, AbbVie raised its 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance from $10.40 to $10.53 and its dividend by 10%. That new $5.20 dividend (4.8% yield) is therefore covered 2x. This shows company's business is highly resilient, despite the current crisis, and AbbVie remains on a growth trajectory for now. Its cash cow Humira will eventually lose its patent protection, but sales will not drop to zero. Internal replacement drugs for Humira, targeting the same indications (e.g., RA), continue to gain approvals. Also, a new Biden administration is likely to quietly cancel Trumps most favored nation drug pricing executive order. This would be good for the entire sector. This combination of reasons has led analysts to expect continued strong growth in revenue and earnings, despite the upcoming Humira challenges.

Thanks to the recently closed Allergan merger, AbbVie has become one of the biggest players in the biotech/pharma industry with sales forecast to hit $57 billion by 2022. AbbVie is now in the same league as pharma giants Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK), yet its shares trade at a much lower multiple than its’ peers.

According to current estimates, AbbVie trades at 10.4x forward profits. If AbbVie traded at the level of its’ peers (14.3x average), it would equate to a 38% price gain from here. At the same time, investors also get a growing dividend currently yielding almost 5%. To top things off, AbbVie's beta of 0.82 makes it likely that its shares would decline less compared to the broad market in case of another equity market drop.

Resilient Dividend Aristocrats That Were Not Included

What about companies such as Walmart (WMT), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Colgate (CL), or Procter and Gamble (PG) you might ask? These are also recession resistant firms very likely to continue growing their dividend. However, as long-established, well-known Dividend Aristocrats, they also only offer dividends in the 1-3% yield range. They are fine firms and some might prefer them, but investors with modest accounts won’t get the income they need from such companies.

Additionally, I’d point out these names all currently trade above their 10-year median P/E ratios.

For this article, I’ve tried to pick firms which can produce sufficient dividends to at least fund a 4% safe withdrawal rate plus offer probable growth that exceeds the rate of inflation. Most of these firms will almost by definition be less popular, others may have current challenges. However, they are also firm’s we think can make it through these challenges and thrive over the long run. We’d all like to have large enough portfolio’s that we can fund our needs with a T-bill; unfortunately, I don’t think the likes of Bill Gates or Warren Buffett follow my articles.

Even though an underlying business should perform well during this final COVID wave, buying at expensive valuations is not a solid long-term strategy. Price matters.

Market Risk

No investment is without risk, and that holds true for the companies mentioned in this article. Share prices can always decline, but due to the low betas, resilient business models, and strong underlying cash flows, we think these firms will eventually rebound.

Apart from the latest COVID wave, other potential near term market risk factors include higher tax rates or more regulation under a Biden-Harris Presidency, and/or higher inflation rates due to the unprecedented increase in the money supply.

Diversification helps to alleviate risk, but the names above are really only diversified among dividend paying stocks. Additional non-equity investments, such as bonds (TLT), cash, gold, etc., may help to further weather crises, but are beyond the scope of this article, and typically come with much lower long-term income potential. Similarly I can’t help but suggest an ultra-low rate mortgage fixed for 30 years can be your best friend if we experience a higher rate of inflation in the future. If you are fortunate enough to have the ability, such a loan with most of the proceeds invested in adjustable rate preferred would be a particularly strong inflation hedge.

Takeaway

Hopefully, we deal with this latest wave of COVID better than the last, and vaccines are distributed quickly and efficiently. However, even if that does not end up being the case, we think the company’s mentioned here enjoy resilient business models, low beta’s, and strong underlying cash flows that will see them through. Additionally, they offer relatively low valuations that could not only fulfill the need of a 4% withdrawal rate growing at the rate of inflation, but potentially outperforming over the long run. Let us know what you think!

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. Happy investing!

