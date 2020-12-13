Healthcare Stocks Join Buffett's Trove For December

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett/Berkshire-held December dividend dogs showed 1.86% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger (high-priced) Buffett-collected dogs dominated his December holdings.

Top ten of 31 Buffett-held dividend stocks ranged 11.54% to 24.07% in net gains calculated from broker targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

31 of (now) 49 Berkshire Hathaway-owned stocks pay dividends. As of 12/10/20, the top ten ranged 2.97%-5.25% by annual yield and ranged 21.07%-118.69% per broker-estimated price target upsides.

This Buffett holdings list from Kiplinger first appeared 11/16/20 online. YCharts and Dogs of The Dow also track this Buffett/Berkshire batch. Here is your update as of 12/10/20.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the December 10 data for 31 dividend paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 49 now owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) firm.

Another resource consulted for this article was dogsofthedow.com; they also keep an ongoing spreadsheet of the Buffett/Berkshire stocks updated quarterly per BRK SEC filings.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on Buffett's batch but made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares reflecting his collection more viable for first-time investors. This December update shows the following four stocks live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share price: The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), STORE Capital Corp. (STOR), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.54% To 24.08% Net Gains For Ten Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come December 2021

Two of these ten Buffett-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 20% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 10, 2021 were:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was projected to net $240.77, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) was projected to net $176.76, based on the median of target estimates from 18 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% greater than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $174.81, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% under the market as a whole.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was projected to net $142.39, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 77% over the market as a whole.

The Kroger Co. (KR) was projected to net $131.33, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was projected to net $126.06 based on a median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. was projected to net $123.02, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

Moody's Corp. (MCO) netted $122.61 based on a median of estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was projected to net $120.89, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 63% under the market as a whole.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) was projected to net $115.40, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 14.74% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Buffett-Held Dividend Stock To Show A 4.6% Loss to December 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

American Express Co. (AXP) projected a loss of $45.95 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 37% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: countryliving.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

49 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

31 Buffett Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 12/10/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place went to the first of three dogs from the healthcare sector, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [1]. The second healthcare representative placed sixth, Pfizer (PFE) [6]. The third healthcare representative placed ninth, Merck & Co. Inc. [9].

Two consumer defensive sector representatives placed second and tenth, The Kraft Heinz Co. [2] and Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [10].

A lone real estate sector member was third on the list, STORE Capital Corp. [3].

Three financial services representatives placed fourth, seventh and eighth, they were: U.S. Bancorp (USB) [4], followed by M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) [7], and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) [8].

Finally, fifth place was claimed by one representative from the energy sector, Suncor Energy Inc. [5], to complete the December Buffett/Berkshire top ten batch of dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten December Buffett/Berkshire Dogs Showed 9.81%-22.13% Upsides And (32) Four Downsiders Emerged at -0.66%-6.28%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 1.86% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To December 2021

Ten top Buffett/Berkshire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Buffet-chosen dividend dogs screened 12/10/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (33) Delivering 6.03% Vs. (34) 6.14% Average Net Gains by All Ten Come December 10, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 68.48% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced selection, Merck & Co. Inc., was projected to deliver the best analyst-estimated net gain of 17.48%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-Picked dividend dogs as of December 10 were: Suncor Energy Inc., STORE Capital Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., Pfizer Inc., U.S. Bancorp, with prices ranging from $17.99 to $45.85.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of December 10 were: Coca-Cola Co., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., M&T Bank Corp., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., whose prices ranged from $53.33 to $143.28.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of four stocks ready for pick-up at the start of the article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

This December update shows the following four stocks live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share price: The Kraft Heinz Co., STORE Capital Group, Suncor Energy Inc., and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo source: countryliving.com

Get The Entire Buffett-Berkshire Hathaway Held 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.