My advice would be to find another way to play the copper price, this might not be driven by the fundamentals for some time.

What will be one of the world's largest copper mines seems like a good way of playing the copper price thus explaining recent price movements.

Global copper prices

The global copper price is roaring ahead as we'd expect given the circumstances. As when talking about the related Rio Tinto (RIO) recently the Chinese market is now booming again and that's where a lot of the world's copper goes. We also have that more general recovery in the global economy. Plus, of course, everyone's favourite talking point, the replacement of the ICE automobile by the EV.

So, copper is booming:

(Copper price from the London Metals Exchange)From any specific deposit the price of extracting copper remains pretty much static whatever the market price of the production. So, rises in that market price feed through, pretty directly to the bottom line of the miner. We'd thus expect a copper miner stock to be rising.

(Turquoise Hill stock price from Seeking Alpha)

That's bourne out then. Copper prices rise, copper miner price rises. Thus we can assume that this is just a straight play upon that copper price.

Except that's not really true here. For this is a mine that still has development issues. Quite which way they're going to go is currently unknown. Therefore the advice is to find somewhere else to play that copper price.

Another way to put this is that Turquoise isn't, in fact a copper price play at all, it's a financing of the next phase of the mine play. A very different thing. We can play that issue if we wish but that is better done by those who know what's going to happen rather than us outside investors. If it's a copper play we desire then there are other pure miners out there we might be happier with.

The problem

The mine - Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia - has a lot going for it. It's a vast deposit which is a nice start. It's close to the China border so transport into a market desperate for the material isn't an issue. It's a rich deposit, Rio Tinto is involved so gaining finance - in the end that is, this being part of the problem - will happen and so on.

However, there's something of a cat fight going on over exactly should finance the next expansion of the mine. Even, how much that expansion is going to cost. The previous estimates looked to be $1.5 billion out which, even at this level of mining, is real money.

Someone, somewhere, has to finance this expansion. Turquoise Hill might, just about, be able to do it. The other major partner in the mine, the Mongolian Government, probably can't or won't. A rights issue is possible but unwanted. Maybe Rio Tinto, which owns much of Turquoise, would care to contribute? And so on around the argument.

Odey

This is all complex enough that the Odey hedge fund is short the stock and it's over this very issue. Who is going to finance this next expansion?

London investment firm Odey Asset Management has accused Turquoise Hill of destroying value through lack of action over problems at Oyu Tolgoi. In an open letter, Odey AM accused the miner of holding the “people of Mongolia… accountable for Turquoise Hill’s failings” after it called the Mongolian government’s $7bn equity stake in the copper-gold mine “worthless”. Turquoise Hill, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, owns two-thirds of the Oyu Tolgoi giant copper mine with the rest owned by the Mongolian government.

Well, there's also the slight issue of why isn't it already making as much money as it should be?

Turquoise, of course, says that everything is just fine and there's no problem at all:

“Odey’s letter to Rio Tinto contains a number of false assumptions and misinformation about Turquoise Hill and its funding plan. While Odey has a clear financial motive to depress Turquoise Hill’s share price, the Company is focused on executing its funding plan and maximizing value for shareholders.”

OK, well, that could well be true. It's also what we expect them to say - I've worked in PR and I could have drafted that phrase myself.

Then there's the bit where they sorta admit that something has to be done, just a few days later:

The Government of Mongolia and representatives of Canada’s Turquoise Hill have set up a special board committee to conduct an independent review into the cost overruns and delays at the Oyu Tolgoi underground expansion flagged by Rio Tinto last year.

OK, so there is a problem and something has to be done about it.

At one level there always are these sorts of arguments. We're talking about a lot of money in a risky business, sure there are arguments. But the bit I'd worry about most is that Mongolian government equity position. The argument in favour of their getting that equity stake - instead of merely some royalties - is that this is a major, project, something that's a major portion of the Mongolian economy. If it really is true that the equity is worth nothing - they'll only ever make back the loans they've put in so far - then I expect the agreement to change.

A government's just not going to put up with a world class non-ferrous project not paying them substantial sums. This might arise some years in the future but if the Odey claim is true it will, to my mind, arise.

That isn't my point

That the current equity holders aren't going to do well out of whatever happens isn't my point, not at all. Rather, there's a risk that they won't. Yet the stock is trading on the copper price without, I say, correctly taking account of that risk.

That is, Turquoise isn't a bad company or anything. It's just not risk adjusted priced correctly. Look again at the copper price and the stock price. Miners are geared to the underlying commodity price. So, that rise looks just fine. Except for these arguments about cost overruns, equity financing and all the rest which have popped up in these past few weeks. Those should be reflected in the price, they're not.

Of course, Turquoise could be entirely right here, the arguments are a nothingburger. Odey could be this could be very serious - if they are right I'd say this would lead to the Mongolian Government wanting a renegotiation.

My view

My view is thus that perhaps there isn't a problem here, perhaps there is. But the stock price should reflect that uncertainty. It doesn't therefore I'm nervous.

Of course, we still have that copper price roaring away and if that's something we want to play then we can do so but off in some other stock that doesn't have this uncertainty problem. Not that I am specifically suggesting this particular stock right now (unlike back in March, since when there's been 150% gain or so) But something like Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) gives us copper without the financing problems.

The investor view

The underlying point here is that risk is as important as reward. The stock price here is giving us the reward of the rising copper price but isn't compensating for the risk of the financing issue and cost overruns. Thus, if we want to play the rising copper price I suggest one of the other miners without such financing and cost overrun issues.

It's not even that something is wrong here, rather that elsewhere is better, given those uncertainties.

