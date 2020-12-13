The Rule Of 40 For SaaS Companies, Part 5 - Introducing The 'R40 Scorecard' To Beat The Rule Of 40

Source: Pixabay image, Author Text

In this series, we have been conducting research on software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, and the subset Rule of 40 (R40) stocks. With an emphasis on sales growth and scale in these businesses, the Rule of 40 essentially states that a SaaS company can be considered “healthy” if its sales growth and profitability are a combined 40%. This rule was first coined by Brad Feld in 2015, here is a summary of the rule from Feld himself:

So, if you are growing at 20% (sales), you should be generating a profit of 20%. If you are growing at 40%, you should be generating a 0% profit. If you are growing at 50%, you can lose 10%. If you are doing better than the 40% rule, that's awesome.

Our main focus has been on the viability of investing in Rule of 40 stocks as a quantitative strategy. To date we have covered a wide range of topics, our previous installments have included:

Part 1 - Rule of 40 as an investment strategy

Broke down the basics of the Rule of 40, tested variations of the "profitability" measure.

Showed the returns of software stocks and R40 stocks over the past 15 years, both of which have outperformed the broader indices nearly consistently (such as SPY and QQQ), and the SP1500-IT index over most periods.

Part 2 - The pitfalls of very high growth

The original intent of the Rule of 40 was a gauge to determine if a SaaS business was "healthy" or not;

our research has shown that very high rates of sales growth and/or profitability are mean reverting, with those SaaS stocks with more "middling" scores for R40 tending to outperform over time.

Part 3 - Valuation

On the conventional valuation metric of Revenue multiple (or Price to Sales, P/S) to sales growth, we found that over time, those software and R40 stocks with the mid to highest valuations actually continue to outperform (and the lowest valued tending to underperform), suggesting that the lowest valued stocks are priced so for good reason.

Part 4 – Key Factors for R40 Outperformance

We looked at key metrics that SaaS businesses track, and found three in particular that have resulted in outperformance: Quality of earnings (as measured by low accruals) Sustainable reduction/improvement in Customer Acquisition Cost Improving FCF profitability margin



For this series, I have also published a public screen in Portfolio123, a tool for readers to view the latest Rule of 40 stocks (accessible through a membership or free trial account):

Rule of 40 Stock Screen

A Quick Recap on Performance

In this series we have found that software stocks have outperformed broader indices over the last 15 years. The subset of R40 stocks have in turn outperformed software. The table below summarizes cumulative annual growth rate for various indices, ETFs over various periods in the last 15 years:

R40 stocks have generally outperformed, with the broader All Software Stocks universe and the Nasdaq (QQQ) a close second. Note the close performance between cloud ETF SKYY and the All Software Stocks universe. The S&P 500 (SPY) on the other hand, when compared to this group, has consistently underperformed in the last 15 years.

In this latest installment, we will start putting together all of our research to date into a comprehensive scoring system for R40 stocks.

Introducing The Rule of 40 Scorecard

With all of this research under our belt now, it is time to put it to work into a workable system to see if we can find the winners in the R40 universe.

I have developed The Rule of 40 (R40) Scorecard for this purpose. The Scorecard consists of a few components:

Ranking system to score all stocks in the R40 Universe based on our fundamental factors from Part 4

R40 stocks ranked on other key market factors, including Valuation Size Momentum



We will get into the details in this piece, but here is a sneak peak of the R40 Scorecard for some familiar names:

The R40 Rank - Fundamentals

Recall from Part 4, we took a deep dive into three key factors for SaaS businesses and their stocks:

Low cash flow accruals (proxy for quality of earnings)

Firms reducing their Customer Acquisition Costs, at a sustainable rate

Improving FCF margins (margin expansion)

As we saw, on their own these factors have shown promise in identifying outperforming R40 stocks.

With much emphasis on growth for these companies, we cannot ignore the financial strength of our target R40 firms. Whether or not these firms report fantastic growth, if they cannot pay their bills then we should not consider them an acceptable investment.

For our R40 Rank, we will include a factor for financial strength, considering both short and long term values.

The current ratio is simply the ratio of current assets (cash and equivalents, accounts receivable, etc) divided by current liabilities (such as accounts payable). The higher the ratio, the more liquidity the business has to cover its short term liabilities. There are many rules of thumb on what this value should be, generally a value of 2 or greater is preferred. We will rank based on the higher the current ratio, the better.

In terms of long term debt, we will look at those firms with the least amount of leverage, as defined by lowest long term debt to equity.

Sidebar: Screens vs Ranking Systems

In designing a quantitative system, there are two main routes to go. One can use a screener, or a ranking system (or a combination of both, but for this discussion we will look at them independently).

With a screener, we could assign minimum values for each of our factors that all R40 stocks must pass (i.e. minimum current ratio of 2). Stocks passing each of the rules would then be selected for the portfolio. I have found that screening this way can be very restrictive, i.e. if a stock fails on one rule, it is excluded entirely (and may have ended up being a winner due to another factor).

A ranking system on the other hand, takes all stocks in the testing universe and ranks on each factor. For example, the higher the margin expansion the better. This is repeated for the remaining factors, and a total, or composite rank is calculated for the stock. The top ranked stocks are then selected in the strategy (the number of which decided by the target portfolio size).

While I use screens often in overall strategy design to test factors, my preference for a final strategy is nearly always a ranking system for its flexibility.

This said, we are already incorporating a “screening” component in our strategy through the construction of our universe. Recall that all stocks must have a minimum R40 score of 40%; stocks with scores just less than this may still be strong performers, however we will not know. (Teaser: In a future installment, I will look at a strategy for SaaS companies that do not need to pass the Rule of 40).

For our R40 Scorecard, our fundamental score will be based on a ranking system with the following factors for all stocks passing the Rule of 40:

Cash flow accruals, lower the better

Sustainable improvement in Customer Acquisition Cost, higher the better

Free cash flow margin growth, higher the better

Current Ratio, higher the better

Long term debt to equity, lower the better

All stocks are ranked, and given a score from 0 to 100 (the higher the better).

For the Scorecard, we will assign R40 Star Ratings based on the fundamental rank, as follows:

5 Stars = Ranked 80-100

4 Stars = Ranked 60-80

3 Stars = Ranked 40-60

2 Stars = Ranked 20-40

1 Star = Ranked 0 – 20

Now let’s get into the performance of the R40 Rank over the past 15 years.

Rule of 40 Rank - Performance

As we have done in all of our research in this series, we will test our new rating system.

The basis of testing is the same as in previous installments, repeated here:

Portfolios include all stocks passing the given criteria (unless noted otherwise), with quarterly rebalance

All stocks must have minimum $50M annual sales, and have minimum $100k median daily trading volume

All Software Stocks universe consists of the RBICS codes corresponding to “software” (see Part 1

In an effort to obtain robust backtest results, several metrics are measured including CAGR, average monthly alpha and rolling period tests (quarterly performance with 1 month offset) over several time periods

Typically there are +/- 250 stocks in our All Software Stocks universe, roughly 50 of which that pass the Rule of 40 at any given time. Our target portfolio size is 20-25 stocks.

As always, all testing is done in Portfolio123, including universe construction, strategy and ranking system design, equity curve output, and all performance data.

Performance for Highest Ranking R40 Stocks

On a 10 year basis, here is the equity curve for the top 50% of R40 stocks by R40 Rank:

Source: Portfolio123

While CAGR was slightly higher than our SP1500-IT benchmark, performance over the period does not look that impressive, with the strategy lagging the entire period. The one risk of using CAGR is that it is highly sensitive to start and end dates. Average Alpha on the other hand, is positive for the period.

Performance for Lowest Ranking R40 Stocks

For comparison, here is the 10 year equity curve for the lowest rated 50% of R40 stocks using the R40 Rank:

Source: Portfolio123

The system did well keeping up with the SP1500-IT index for the first few years, however started lagging in 2018 (with negative average monthly alpha).

Here is the data on various periods and metrics for both high and low ranking R40 stocks:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

We can see compared to the All R40 Stocks universe, the top ranked stocks outperformed on nearly all metrics and periods (with slight lag on the 15 year period). The bottom ranked stocks however, consistently underperformed both groups.

Rule of 40 Star Rating - Performance

As described above, I have developed a Star Rating for these stocks, which allows us to breakdown all R40 stocks accordingly. Going forward, we will be looking at the top stocks (4 & 5 stars), and bottom stocks (1 & 2 stars).

Their respective performance is here:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Here we see a consistent outperformance of highly ranked R40 stocks compared to the low ranked stocks.

Recall that the R40 Ranking system is comprised only of fundamental factors (i.e. factors based purely on company performance, and data from financial statements). There are no technical or valuation factors included at this point. With this approach, we can independently test the fundamentals of our R40 stocks against other non-fundamental type factors.

This can then allow us to add different dimensions to our study of the R40 stocks when ranked against other factors:

Valuation

Is there opportunity to find under discovered, low valued and high ranking stocks?

and high ranking stocks? Or do the highly valued stocks keep outperforming?

The Size Factor

Do smaller R40 stocks outperform as the literature shows, or

Is “the bigger the better” in the race for market dominance more appropriate?

Momentum

As Rule of 40 stocks are high growth, how much of the returns are a result of momentum?

Are those low ranking but high momentum stocks to be avoided?

We will now re-test the R40 Rank, but controlling for the factors above. We can also then include a rating/score for each of the factors above.

The R40 Scorecard also includes a rating for each of these factors.

Rule of 40 Stocks and Valuation – Revisited

In Part 3 of this series, we looked at a common valuation method used on SaaS companies. This method assumes that the market assigns a valuation multiple (to sales), based on sales growth of the stock. The regression plot that we looked at in Part 3 is shown below for our All Software Stocks universe (plot shown for early November 2020):

Source: Portfolio123 data, MS Excel

The notion is then that those stocks with valuation multiples along the average (or trendline) should be fairly valued. Those with valuations above the trendline are receiving a higher valuation for a given sales growth, and those below a lower valuation:

Source: Portfolio123 data, MS Excel

In Part 3, we used a simple metric to classify stocks are fairly valued, undervalued and overvalued. Stocks were ranked simply on the value of the slope of valuation vs. sales growth ((Price to Sales)/sales growth), the middle third assumed to be fairly valued, bottom third “undervalued”, and top third “overvalued”.

Since then, I have been looking at this valuation method through a more statistical lens. Rather than grouping stocks into 3 equal buckets, we can assume that these valuations are normally distributed. Strictly speaking, many aspects of finance are not normally distributed per se, the impact of “fat tails” cannot be understated (this is a vast topic for another day). For our purposes however, assuming a normal distribution allows us to look at our data in terms of standard deviations.

On this basis then, roughly 2/3 of our stocks should have valuations within +/- 1 standard deviation of the mean valuation (or the trend line above). For a quick refresher, refer to the typical normal distribution curve shown below.

Source

We can consider stocks within +/- 1 standard deviation of the mean to be “fairly valued”. Those stocks with valuations 1 standard deviation greater than the mean would be considered “highly valued”, and “low valued” stocks more than 1 standard deviation less than the mean.

On this basis, we would end up with 3 valuation buckets:

68.2% of stocks considered fairly valued

15.9% of stocks considered “low valued”

15.9% of stocks considered “highly valued”

Let’s first look at these valuation group on our All Software Stocks and R40 Stocks universes before getting into our R40 Ranks.

For our broad All Software Stocks universe, there is a clear trend on returns as they relate to valuations, see below:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

As we found in Part 3, this would again suggest than those stocks with low valuations are valued this way for a reason, i.e. poor future prospects, ineffective management, recent scandal, etc.

Those highly valued stocks outperform the low valued stocks, but do underperform those with average valuations. This would then suggest that stocks with high valuations may be “overvalued”.

Looking now only at our R40 stocks in terms of valuation:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Low valued R40 stocks still underperform as we saw about with All Software Stocks. Interestingly there is not as clear a demarcation between average valuation and high valuation stocks over the various periods. In terms of alpha, the high valuation R40 stocks did the best, with variable performance in terms of CAGR (but only slightly less than the average valuation stocks). This would suggest that the jury is still out on whether high valuation R40 stocks are in fact “overvalued”, or instead “winners that keep on winning”.

Let’s now return to our R40 Rank and see how our R40 Ranked stocks vary by valuation.

Rule of 40 Rank and Valuation

To get an idea of how our stocks score on the R40 Rank versus valuation, below is a summary of average Star Rating for each valuation group on various dates.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

For these periods, the mid valued group tends to have the highest R40 Rank Star Ratings.

We can also test R40 rank performance by valuation. For example, is there an opportunity to find “diamonds in the rough” with the lowest valued stocks, but with the highest R40 rank?

Before we look at the results, bear in mind that we are starting to deal with some small groups of stocks. Recall there are approximately 50 stocks passing the Rule of 40 at any given time. Breaking it down by valuation, and then again by R40 Rank Stars results in only 5-10 stocks. With a small sample size, we do run the risk of losing statistical robustness. That said, looking at these results broadly we can hopefully find some important hints about the relationship between valuation and R40 Rank.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

In terms of low valuation stocks, over the longer periods the cheapest stocks with the lowest R40 Rank tended to outperform cheap stocks with higher R40 rank, but not consistently. The last 3 years however, there has been clear dominance of the higher ranked stocks within our low valuation group, suggesting that there may be opportunity to find “diamonds in the rough”. Keeping in mind this is a small sample size above, the key here is not necessarily the values, but the trends.

Now let’s flip things around, and think about high valuations. If an investor were looking for overvalued stocks with poor fundamentals as a potential shorting opportunity (or to just avoid when going long), we can see how low ranking stocks have performed in this group:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

For the past 5 years, low ranking R40 stocks in the highly valued group consistently underperformed those more highly ranked stocks on all metrics. It was only over longer periods that the low ranked stocks actually outperformed the more highly ranked stocks.

Combining all of our tests above, we essentially have a 3X3 matrix:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

This matrix contains a lot of information, but some of the trends are clear across time periods.

If we average values across the time periods per combination, we end up with a simpler summary:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Green cells highlight the highest average value per metric, red the lowest. The conclusions we can draw from this table are as follows:

R40 stocks with low valuations and low R40 rank are the underperformers of the group. Trying to find “diamonds in the rough” through low valued R40 stocks with a high R40 rank is admirable, however it has ended up underperforming just holding all R40 stocks on all metrics. The most highly valued R40 stocks with the highest R40 rank have outperformed the most on average, but with a lower rolling quarterly return

Now that we have looked at our R40 Rank in terms of valuation, we will move on to another interesting market factor: size.

The Rule of 40 and The Size Factor

The size factor (smaller market cap outperforming larger market cap) is a well documented market factor, first documented by Fama and French. Also known as the SMB factor (Small minus Big), this factor is one of 3 factors that drive stock returns, according to Fama and French and their 3 Factor Model.

There have been many theories on why smaller has been better in terms of performance. Efficient market disciples postulate that small cap stocks are naturally riskier, tending to be less financially stable, are more sensitive to changes in the business landscape and such. For these reasons, the EMH requires that investors be rewarded for taking this added risk. Beyond the efficient market theories, small and microcaps are able to fly below the radar with much growth potential ahead of them. For those that get noticed and take off, it is these stocks that can become the elusive 10X or 100X stocks.

As this is such a significant factor in the literature, how has it actually performed?

As we have done throughout this series, we will test on the broader universe of stocks, and then focus on our software and R40 stocks.

The Size Factor and R3000 Stocks

If we take the smallest 1/3 of stocks by market cap in the Russell 3000 universe and rebalance quarterly, the equity curve for the last 10 years is as follows:

Source: Portfolio123

The first few years the smaller 1/3 rd of stocks managed to keep up with the broader R3000 index, however has been trailing since 2013.

In comparison, here are performance values the smallest 1/3 of stocks, the middle 1/3, and highest 1/3 over our various time periods and metrics:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

For the R3000, clearly “bigger has been better” in terms of size between the three groups. Note that we are looking at the size factor in isolation; you will note that regardless of size, all groups returned negative alpha, suggesting that investing purely on the basis of size (even large caps) has not been a viable alpha generating strategy.

If we take another look broadly at size, but combine some growth, we see a different picture. The table below includes performance of various ETFs based on size, and with some growth:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Small caps and microcaps have still underperformed R3000 via IJR and IWC respectively. When growth is considered under small caps with SLYG, performance has still trailed R3000. Of the group, it is only the large caps with growth (JKE) where the R3000 has got a run for its money.

So far, prospects are not promising for our size factor. When we zero in on our All Stocks Universe, the trend above continues:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Once again, the largest companies have come out on top in our All Software Stocks universe.

If we breakdown our R40 stock universe into the smallest, middle and largest stocks, another pattern emerges:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

While the smallest stocks are still the underperformers of the group, the mid cap stocks tend to outperform the largest stocks, however not by a wide margin.

R40 Rank and The Size Factor

As noted above, the R40 Rank is based on business and accounting fundamentals only, and is therefore agnostic on size.

That said, we can see what size of stocks our R40 Rank is finding:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

With the exception of R40 stocks today, the higher R40 Ranked stocks tend to be those companies in the mid sized group by market cap. Interestingly the largest stocks are scoring the poorest with the R40 Rank.

One possible explanation for the low score of the large caps may have to do with limited room for improvement. Of the four main factors in our R40 Rank, recall that two of them are related to high margin expansion and high cost reduction (reduced Customer Acquisition Cost). It could be that our large cap stocks have little room for this type of improvement, whereas the midsized (and smallest by a close margin) are more able to achieve these results.

R40 Rank and Size – Performance

As we did for valuation, we can look at returns based on R40 Rank versus Size. We will look at low ranking and high ranking stocks (1 & 2 stars, 4 & 5 stars respectively), and compare to the smallest half and the largest half of stocks.

In our research so far, there seems to be little evidence of there being any opportunities in simply small stocks in the last 15 years (in isolation at least). Perhaps there is opportunity in high quality stocks (as measured by 4&5 stars from our R40 Rank) in combination with the size factor.

The table below summarizes performance of the smallest 50% of R40 stocks, on both low ranking (1 & 2 stars) and high ranking (4 & 5 stars) according to our R40 Rank:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Note the significant spread in performance, especially in the most recent years. Typically, a large spread in performance of a ranking system in strategy design is a good sign that the rank is finding (or has found) outperforming stocks.

This table shows that being a small R40 stock with poor fundamentals has resulted in underperformance, however those of higher quality have shown an opposite (and impressive) result.

If we look at size from another angle, we can compare R40 Rank against larger stocks, and potentially avoid or even short those larger stocks with lower R40 Rank.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

As it turns out, larger R40 stocks with higher R40 Rank have done better than those with lower scores, but not with the same spread as we found between the smaller stocks. In summary:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

This would suggest that the R40 Rank is more effective at finding R40 outperformers within the smaller group compared to the large cap group.

When we put all of these results into our 3X3 Matrix, the results are as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

And when we average the values our condensed table is as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

At a high level, our larger R40 stocks outperform when combined with a high R40 Rank star rating. Interestingly, in terms of average CAGR and rolling quarterly returns, the smaller stocks also do very well with a high R40 Star Rating. For low star ratings, the large caps still outperform the average, whereas smaller stocks underperform to the greatest degree.

Overall, this research is suggesting that our R40 Rank has been most successful at weeding out losers amongst the smaller R40 stocks. On highly ranked stocks, on average there is little difference between small and large caps.

We will now move onto our final factor, momentum.

The Rule of 40 and Momentum

The final market factor that we will look at with our R40 Rank is momentum. This factor should be familiar to most investors, especially within growth stocks. This phenomenon describes the case where those stocks increasing in price tend to continue increasing in price, and vice versa for stocks falling in price. Where the value premium has been attributed to investors taking advantage of those stocks where the market has overreacted to bad news or events, resulting in a depressed price, momentum can be considered the opposing soulmate of value. Instead of over-reacting to events surrounding a company, momentum is usually attributed to investors “catching up” to the under-reaction of previous news or results.

There are several ways to measure momentum; my preferred momentum factor is a composite rank of price increase over several periods in the last year. For example, a stock with sudden price momentum in the last 3 months but very little momentum in the previous 3 months will score lower than those stocks who have been experiencing more consistent momentum in the last year.

Simply taking the 50% of stocks in the R3000 with the highest price momentum and rebalancing quarterly over the last 10 years has resulted in the following equity curve:

Source: Portfolio123 data

This is not particularly impressive, however the lowest rated momentum stocks have fared considerably worse:

Source: Portfolio123 data

In summary for R3000 stocks:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Keeping in mind that we are looking at momentum in isolation, the highest momentum stocks in the R3000 have outperformed the lowest momentum stocks, however were not able to beat the R3000 on the whole.

Let’s now turn to our All Software Stocks universe to see how momentum has performed. With the high growth nature of these businesses, let’s see how the momentum factor has performed. The 10 year equity curve is shown below for holding the highest 50% of stocks based on momentum:

Source: Portfolio123 data

Over this period, the highest momentum stocks have outperformed.

Over our different periods and metrics, momentum and software have performed as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Whereas high momentum in the very broad R3000 showed no positive alpha compared to the broader market, there is clear alpha with high momentum in our software universe (and negative alpha with low momentum).

With R40 stocks, we have a similar result:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Other than some metrics over the 10 & 15 year periods, the highest momentum R40 stocks have outperformed the broader R40 stock universe (and consistently outperformed the low momentum R40 stocks).

With momentum being a positive factor in software (and SaaS) and R40 stocks, is the outperformance of our R40 Rank system due only to finding those high momentum stocks?

In order to test this, we will again compare R40 stocks based on high and low ranks according to our R40 Rank Score against momentum.

R40 Rank Score and Momentum

As we did with size and valuation, we can take a snapshot of median R40 Rank Star Rating in both low momentum and high momentum R40 stocks.

Using the same dates over the last 5 years, median ratings between momentum groups are as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Other than today and at the beginning of 2019, there was little difference in the median R40 Rank between the momentum groups.

If we take a closer look at returns of the two momentum groups based on R40 Rank, we can see if there is any significant differences in spread between the groups.

For low momentum:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

In the lowest momentum R40 stocks, the higher ranked stocks outperformed the lower ranked (save for alpha over the longer periods). There is also positive spread between the two momentum groups, at times quite significant.

For high momentum R40 stocks, we see the following:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

When controlling for high momentum, the higher ranked stocks still underperform those high momentum R40 stocks with lower R40 rank. Note the consistently positive spread of results between the two groups as well.

In summary, our 3x3 Momentum Matrix is as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

And finally, average values of the above 3X3 matrix comparing R40 Rank with Momentum:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

What the table above summarizes is that the differences in low and high momentum between low and high Ranked stocks is rather minor (other than the average monthly alpha for low momentum high R40 Ranked stocks, which is considerably lower than all high ranking R40 stocks).

What this tells us is that our R40 Ranking system has been rather agnostic to momentum; in other words, whether or not a stock has had high momentum, the Ranking system is finding outperformers based on its fundamentals. Any positive effects from momentum could then be considered a bonus.

Putting It All Together

In this series, we have taken a very close look at software, SaaS and the sub-group of those stocks passing the Rule of 40. As a group, these stocks have outperformed the market, with R40 stocks particularly outperforming software. We have looked at several factors that have driven returns in R40 stocks.

In this installment, we have taken all of these factors and combined them into the R40 Scorecard. The underlying framework is the R40 Rank System, which has historically selected the outperforming R40 stocks.

The R40 Rank System combines the factors of FCF margin growth, sustainable Customer Acquisition Cost reduction, high quality of earnings (through low accruals) and financial strength. The R40 Rank has been able to separate the winners from losers in our R40 Stock universe (those software stocks passing the Rule of 40, or a combined year over year sales growth and FCF profitability of 40%).

As the R40 Rank System is based on fundamental factors only, we have been able to compare effects between other market factors. In terms of valuation, very broadly speaking low ranking and low valued stocks are the poorest performing group. Using a value investor framework on R40 stocks by finding low valued, but high ranking stocks would have still underperformed the broad universe of R40 stocks. High ranking still matters, however those stocks that are most highly valued and highly ranked have tended to outperform the broader universe of R40 stocks. The ranking system has been able to find the losers within the highly valued group as well; those scoring low on the R40 score but highly valued have tended to underperform (suggesting they are “overvalued”).

We also controlled for the size factor. For higher ranked stocks, generally size has limited influence on returns (however with higher alpha on the larger group). The lower ranked stocks, on the other hand, we found the largest spread between performance of the small and large size stocks. This suggests that the Ranking system is quite effective separating winners and losers in this group.

And finally in terms of momentum, a very powerful factor for growth stocks, we found that our R40 Rank system is largely agnostic. The high ranking R40 Score stocks with high momentum did not show any significant outperformance compared to high ranking, low momentum R40 stocks. A similarly result was shown for the low ranking R40 stocks.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this series on The Rule of 40 so far. In the next and final installment, we will look at a new way to rank software and SaaS stocks, which does not rely on the Rule of 40 whatsoever. Stay tuned…

The R40 Scorecard for Today’s Stocks

Below are R40 stocks ranked by R40 Rank Stars, and their R40 Scorecard.

This Scorecard includes the overall R40 Rank, and the rank of each individual factor (1 lowest, 5 highest).

Also included are ranks for the other market factors we looked at in this piece, namely valuation, size, and momentum.

R40 Rank - 5 Stars

The stocks rated at 5 Stars today include CRWD, DOCU, ESTC, EVER, OKTA, RMBS, WORK, Z, ZM:

Source: Portolio123 data, Author Table

R40 Rank - 4 Stars

CASA, DDOG, MITK, RBBN, SCPL, SHOP, SMSI, TWLO, WIX, ZS

Source: Portolio123 data, Author Table

R40 Rank - 3 Stars

ADSK, APPS, COUP, DBX, IDCC, PFPT, TEAM, UPLD, VMW, ZIXI

Source: Portolio123 data, Author Table

R40 Rank - 2 Stars

CDNS, CSGP, DSGX, EA, DSGX, FB, NOW, QLYS, SPGI, XPER, ZNGA

Source: Portolio123 data, Author Table

R40 Rank - 1 Star

ADBE, AYX, CCC, CHKP, CRM, DT, MSCI, SQ, SWI, VRSN

Source: Portolio123 data, Author Table