Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is a company that aims to treat chronic eye diseases with sustainable novel therapies. The company focuses on glaucoma, corneal health, and retinal disease markets and its technology offerings include micro-surgical devices and pharmaceutical solutions. The company’s global opportunity within these three markets is worth tens of billions of dollars, especially in America where tens of millions of people have serious eye issues. COVID-19 has had a major impact on the company’s revenues, as American governmental restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic have curved regular elective eye procedures and therapies. The company notes that it saw an increased trend towards normalcy beginning in May and continuing through the beginning of October.

The company’s stock price hit a low of $23.31 during the March crash but has climbed all the way up to $68.19 at the current moment. The company’s stock is up 23.5% on the year, signaling that investors are confident that it has mostly bounced back from COVID-19. We hold a neutral view of the company, as although it is a notable player in a growing market and has innovative technologies in the pipeline, the path to profitability seems like a very long one.

The company’s recent earnings suggest that its customers are back on track

The company’s most recent sales figure is on par with pre-COVID revenues, and cost of goods sold actually went down compared to the previous quarter. GKOS makes most of its revenues from iStent products, which are intended to “reduce intraocular pressure safely and effectively in patients diagnosed with primary open-angle glaucoma, pseudo-exfoliative glaucoma, or pigmentary glaucoma (Glaukos, 2020).”

Although the popularity of iStent products is growing, the company conveys that current production volumes are relatively low, and per-unit costs are being mainly driven by overhead expenses. Therefore, moving forward, we believe that as long as the company can expand internationally at a solid pace, it will be riding a downward cost curve as production ramps up. This is important, because, in the most recent quarter, total operating expenses represented 91.3% of net sales, and this is not considering cost of sales itself.

The company posted a net loss of $15.7M and an EPS of $-0.35, which is similar to quarterly figures in the previous year, where for the period ended September 2019, it posted a $13.5M loss and $-0.37 EPS. R&D expenses continue to be a notable portion of the company’s expenses, as in the most recent quarter alone, it spent $20M on R&D.

The company has had the first-mover advantage in the micro-surgical device market for quite some time as “for several years we had commercialized our products in the U.S. with few or no direct competitors (Glaukos 10-Q, 2020). We believe that despite the rising competition, the company’s established reputation within the industry is key to creating new partnerships with end-users such as surgery centers and physician private practices.

The company has many new technologies in the pipeline and can take advantage of a growing disease market

Following the success of current iStent products, which again make up most of Glaukos’ revenues, it is looking to get FDA approval for three new micro-surgical devices, including two alternative versions of the iStent product.

The company is also looking to get FDA approval for iDose TR within the next few years. iDose TR or iDose Travoprost for long aims to reduce intraocular pressure, and within phase two trials, “the iDose Travoprost achieved an approximate 30% reduction in mean [intraocular pressure] vs. baseline [intraocular pressure] (Glaukos, 2020).”

Since the diagnosis of glaucoma within the United States is growing at 3-4% a year (Glaukos Investor Presentation 2020) and international glaucoma diagnosis will grow as patients’ access to physicians becomes more advanced, the company can take over significant market share of a $13B global opportunity. Moreover, once the company’s sustained pharmaceutical products get approved, including the iDose TR, it can increase the average revenue per end-consumer as “approximately half of all [glaucoma] patients require 2 or more meds (Glaukos Investor Presentation 2020).”

The company continues to be unprofitable and debt may hurt future income

The company’s interest expense in the quarter was $5.7M and the long-term portion of convertible senior notes is valued at $186M. We believe that it is still far away from reaching sustained profitability, and even if Glaukos were to replicate its best performing year in 2019, interest expense would still represent a significant amount of operating income.

The company’s best performance was in 2019 when it posted a $15M net income and 0.37 EPS. However, due to COVID, EPS is estimated to be -1.37 for fiscal year 2020.

Based on several analysts, fiscal year 2021 and 2022 EPS figures will be nowhere near positive, and one analyst predicts that Glaukos may not be profitable for another five years. This may be mainly due to the fact that the company has a lot of technologies in the pipeline awaiting FDA approval, including the Santen Preserflo, iStent Infinite, and iStent SA. The costly process of getting new products into the market will hurt the company’s ability to pay down debt and return value to shareholders.

In summation, we possess a neutral view of the company for the time being. We are concerned about earnings estimates for the long term, as the continuation of cash burn will only increase net debt. The seamlessness of FDA approval for technologies in the pipeline is not guaranteed, and new foreign competitors pose a significant threat to the company’s international expansion. However, if Glaukos can take over a significant portion of the glaucoma market in the long run, sustained profitability is possible as the company drives down average costs.

