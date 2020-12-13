Tesla's ZEV credits have negligible value because there are few customers and other manufacturers are likely to have surplus credits for sale in the future.

In fact, there has been only a limited market for ZEV credits in the last two years as other manufacturers have introduced their own electric vehicles.

Last week Seeking Alpha published an article from Elazar Advisors, LLC titled “Tesla Free Money ZEV Credit Math”. The article estimated the amount of ZEV credits that Tesla (TSLA) had accumulated and attempted to place a value on them. A ZEV credit was estimated to be worth $3,300, which placed a value of $2.1 billion on Tesla’s current ZEV credit balance in California alone.

I addressed this topic in an article in May of 2018, where I predicted that the market for ZEV credits would dry up as manufacturers introduced their own electrified vehicles and accumulated their own credits. This prediction turned out to be correct, sales of ZEV credits in the last two years have been negligible. Transfers of California credits in 2018 were 23,906 on a sale of credits from FCA to Honda and in 2019, the only sale was 6,000 credits from Tesla to Mazda.

I present here, evidence that an active market for ZEV credits in California no longer exists and in fact, Tesla’s accumulated credits are virtually worthless.

The ZEV credit requirements

To encourage the development and sale of low emission vehicles California and a group of ten other states have introduced a scheme where auto manufacturers need to accumulate a specified number of "Zero REmission Vehicle" or ZEV credits based on a percentage of their automotive sales. Automakers who do not meet the ZEV credit targets must purchase credits from those who have surpluses or pay a fine of $5,000 per credit.

The ZEV credit requirements increase each year up to 2025, and manufacturers must earn or buy credits according to the chart below:

Source: California ZEV credit tutorial

There are two types of credit, the ZEV credit which can only be earned by vehicles with a “zero-emission” designation (battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles), and TZEV credits which can be earned by vehicles such as extended-range electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

All high-volume manufacturers must earn credits as a percentage of the number of vehicles sold (including cars and light trucks). For example, a company that sells 100,000 vehicles in 2025 must earn 22,000 credits, which must include at least 16,000 ZEV credits. However, those credits can be earned with the sale of as few as 4,000 BEVs because each one can earn up to four ZEV credits depending on its range.

Intermediate volume manufacturers must also meet the total credit requirements, but they can earn all their credits from TZEVs.

The current situation

Surplus credits can be accumulated and used to make up for deficits in subsequent years. Most automakers have introduced, or intend to introduce, electric versions of their vehicles in the first half of this decade, and most of them have accumulated a credit buffer that can be used to avoid penalties until they reach compliance. The table below shows the accumulated credits as of the end of 2019.

ZEV credit balances as of 2019 Source: California air resources board

In the above chart, the light blue background indicates intermediate volume manufacturers (Subaru will likely move to the high-volume list before 2025)

Credits designated as BEVx (extended-range electric), NEV+ (Neighborhood electric, i.e glorified golf cart) and TZEV (plug-in hybrid) all qualify as TZEV credits.

The discount credits are credits given for ICE cars whose fleet range was more then 2gCO2/mile below targets. Those credits have been discontinued, their credit balances are discounted to 75% for future use and they expire in 2025.

Future ZEV credits required

In the table below I have calculated the minimum number of ZEV credits that each of the high-volume manufacturers will need to generate for the years 2020 to 2025, based on their 2019 sales. The last column in the table is the credit balance of each manufacturer as of the end of 2019.

Highlighted in a gold background are the years when each manufacturer would have to purchase credits if they do not sell any BEVs or FCEVs to generate their own credits. Basically, this shows the time cushion that each manufacturer has before it is compelled to earn ZEV credits, pay fines or purchase credits.

High Volume Manufacturers - ZEV credit required based on 2019 sales – Source: Calculated, (sales data from California air resources board).

However, that does not give us the full picture because most of the high-volume manufacturers are already making “zero-emission” vehicles. The table below shows the sales of vehicles that are eligible to earn ZEV and TZEV credits in California for the year 2020 up to the end of October.

California sales of BEVs, FCEVs and PHEVs, YTD to October 30th - Source: California energy commission

Likely buyers and sellers

Knowing each manufacturer’s credit balance, future requirements and current sales we can make an estimate of which manufacturers are likely to be buyers and sellers of credits.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is generating enough ZEV credits to cover its immediate needs and will very likely continue to earn its own credits going forward.

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), which includes the Mercedes Benz and Smart brands, can use its credit balance until 2023. Its electrification program is in its early stages but Daimler expects to have electric versions of all its cars by 2022 and is not likely to buy credits

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is lagging in its electrification strategy. However, it has sufficient ZEV credits to last until at least 2024. The company is merging with PSA next year, we will have to wait and see what that merger brings in the way of BEV technology and electrification strategy. There is a plan to electrify the Jeep product line and the RAM trucks, but no firm details have been announced yet. I put Fiat-Chrysler down as a possible buyer of ZEV credits

Ford (F) registered the first electric vehicle in California in 1998 but has done very little since. However, the Mustang Mach-E is set to hit the market in January, and I am sure Ford will send enough vehicles to California and the other ZEV states to cover its ZEV credit needs. I expect Ford to generate surplus credits as its electrification program is expanded.

General Motors (GM) is already generating surplus ZEV credits (a gain of 33,000 last year) and will very likely continue to do so as its electric vehicle program progresses with the Cadillac Lyriq in 2022, the Hummer and 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.

Honda (HMC) makes both electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars, but neither is selling enough to earn Honda its quota of ZEV credits. Honda will be using GMs “Ultium” electric vehicle in two new cars, but those are not due to hit the market till 2024. Honda will probably have to purchase ZEV credits.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) are already selling enough electric vehicles in California to generate their quota of ZEV credits. Sales appear to be supply-constrained with reports of long wait times and it seems that Hyundai and Kia are restricting supply to the quantity needed for ZEV credits. They will probably increase supply as the ZEV credit requirement increases.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) has been selling the Leaf electric car in California since 2011. Sales have been declining as competition arrives, but Nissan has earned enough ZEV credits to last beyond 2025 at the current rate of sales. I don’t expect Nissan to be a buyer of ZEV credits in the near future but they will have to come up with some newer products if they want to stay in the game beyond 2025.

Toyota (TM) has focused on hydrogen fuel cell cars instead of battery electric, but sales of the Mirai FCEV have been minimal. Toyota simply chose the wrong strategy preferring to hold back on the development of battery electric vehicles until they had better batteries. However, that strategy is being reversed with a Lexus BEV going on sale in China next year. Toyota has also announced the development of a solid-state battery which, if successful, will be a step-change in battery performance and will leap-frog Toyota to the forefront of electric vehicle technology. Toyota has sufficient ZEV credits to last until 2025 and I fully expect them to have electric vehicles on California’s roads before then.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is already generating enough ZEV credits with sales of the e-Golf, Porsche Taycan and Audi E-tron. Sales of the ID4 start next year with an American made version planned for 2022. Volkswagen has a very aggressive electrification strategy and will likely generate surplus ZEV credits for the foreseeable future.

Among the intermediate volume manufacturers, Jaguar/Land-Rover and Volvo are unlikely to purchase credits. Subaru sells a plug-in hybrid but not in sufficient quantities to earn its quota. However, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) does have a large bank of credits and a tie to Toyota for the development of electric vehicles which will probably arrive before Subaru has a need to buy credits. Mazda’s first electric vehicle goes on sale in Europe next year, but it may be some time before Mazda starts selling EVs in the USA. Mazda may well be a regular buyer of a small quantity of ZEV credits over the next few years.

Conclusion

The number of electric vehicles currently being sold in California far exceeds the number required for all manufacturers to meet their ZEV credit needs. In addition, most manufacturers have built up a balance of ZEV credits sufficient to cover their needs until they can start selling their own electric vehicles.

Tesla is generating almost 300,000 credits per year and will have a balance of more than 700,000 by the end of this year. Demand for purchased credits is unlikely to be higher than the low 10's of thousands per year, and there are other manufacturers who will have surplus credits for a potential sale.

Elazar’s article that placed a value of $2.1 billion on Tesla’s current holdings of ZEV credits and estimated a contribution of $1.86 billion to next year’s profits is simply wishful thinking on the part of a Tesla bull. The credits have negligible value because there is a huge oversupply and almost no demand.

I don't recommend either buying or selling Tesla, I have published this purely to counter some of the baseless and outlandishly overoptimistic projections made by Tesla bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.