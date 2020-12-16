2 REITs To Buy Before The Vaccine Changes Everything

Even then, some remain priced at less than half of their normal valuations. We present two of them that we are buying before the vaccine changes everything.

This is very good news for the most covid-sensitive businesses.

The vaccine is now approved and we have a clear end in sight to this crisis.

As I write this article, the trending news on Seeking Alpha is that Pfizer's vaccine (PFE) got the FDA clearance for use. The agency clarified that it is not only an "approval" but that the vaccine held promise to:

"Alter the course of this pandemic in the United States."

This is very big news for the most covid-sensitive businesses. Think about:

Airlines

Hotels

Movie theaters

Cruise ships

Shopping malls

Restaurants

.... And I pass many others.

source

The companies that operate these businesses saw their share prices collapse in early 2020 when the pandemic forced them to shut-down.

Since then, we have gradually reopened the economy, but restrictions on these businesses have remained in-place, leading to great losses and pessimism in the stock market.

But now, the vaccine is approved, shipments are on the way, and millions of vaccinations are getting started.

Put simply, we now have a clear end in sight to this pandemic, and even then, the stocks of these companies continue to trade as if their businesses were headed for failure.

We believe this is a historic opportunity for contrarian, long-term thinking investors who can ignore the short-term pain, and focus on the potential reward over the coming 3-5 years.

Many of these beaten-down stocks have the potential to double, triple, or even quadruple in a fairly short amount of time, but the market is still sleeping on them due to its excessive focus on short-term results and the fear of uncertainty. source

But let me be clear: not all these businesses are worth buying.

Picking investments solely based on their valuations is a sure way to failure.

Some companies deserve to trade at low valuations because their balance sheets put them at risk of bankruptcy, they are poorly managed, or their businesses are on the decline.

What we want to buy are businesses with lasting appeal and sufficient liquidity to ride out the storm to bounce back on the other side of it.

With that said, below we discuss two REITs to buy before the vaccine changes everything. Right now, they remain deeply discounted, but as the world returns to normal, we expect them to appreciate very significantly.

EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR Properties (EPR) is a net lease REIT that specializes in experiential properties such as movie theaters and golf complexes. As a result, it has been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic:

To this day, a large portion of its properties remain fully or partially closed, and even those that are open, are significantly impacted by state/local restrictions.

Tenants are not able to properly operate their businesses, and therefore, more than half of them are deferring rent payments to preserve liquidity.

As if that wasn't enough bad news, the survival of the movie theater has now been put in question. A large portion of EPR's portfolio is invested in movie theaters and many believe that these properties are doomed for failure.

So with all that considered, it is really not surprising that EPR is hated today. There is a lot of uncertainty, which is precisely what the market hates.

source

Even then, we are bullish on the company. We think that covid crisis is a severe, but temporary setback, and priced at a large discount to normalized NAV, it now offers great risk-to-reward as we roll-out the vaccine.

Before we discuss the future of movie theater, let us first correct three important misconceptions:

(1) EPR is the landlord, not the operator: A lot of investors fail to appreciate the difference in risk profile between the movie theater operators like AMC (AMC) or Cinemark (CNK) and their landlord. The landlord has a >10-year lease and collects monthly rent payments that are pre-agreed for many years to come. Therefore, as long as the tenant can turn a profit, the landlord gets paid first, even if the profits are low. Before the crisis, the rent coverage ratio was nearly 2-to-1 for EPR's movie theaters. It suggests that there was good margin of safety.

(2) EPR does not own only movie theaters: The market sees EPR as a movie theater REIT, but in reality, most of its properties aren't even movie theaters. Today, 46% of the company's revenue comes from theaters, and since these are higher cap rate properties, they represent somewhere between 30-40% of the company's net asset value. At today's share price, the market has discounted these assets down to zero, which provides even more margin of safety for EPR shareholders going forward.

(3) EPR is not* a poorly managed REIT: Finally, many assume that the recent poor performance is indicative of poor management. Quite the opposite: this was a black event, and EPR has been one of the strongest performers in the entire financial market over the past 20+ years:

source

Now that you better understand EPR, let's discuss the future of movie theater.

Are they doomed for failure?

We see no clear evidence of that.

Most major studios are delaying releases to 2021 and 2022, and theatrical exhibitions remain by far the preferred distribution method. Even Warner Bros (T) made it clear that sending the 2021 movies to HBO max is only a "unique one-year plan" because of the pandemic.

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do," says WarnerMedia's Ann Sarnoff

It is a temporary solution to a temporary crisis, but in the long run, this is not a viable alternative to monetize blockbuster movies that have very high production costs.

source

Are movie-going habits changing significantly?

Again, no clear evidence of that. China's box office is today already approaching that of 2019 with only local content.

The US box office has grown by 3.2% per year on average over the past 25 years, with some volatility caused by the timing of blockbuster movie releases:

source

Now, we have a significant backlog of blockbuster movies waiting to be released and significant pent-up demand. We think that well-located movie theaters will bounce back quickly once the vaccine is deployed and people forget about the pandemic.

With that, EPR's rent collection rates will return to ~100%, up from ~43% today. As rent collection rates recover, EPR will also reinstate a dividend that won't be as high as in 2019, but still very high relative to the current share price. Finally, as yield-starved investors return, they will push the share price back closer to where it was in 2019. We estimate that it has 50-100% upside potential.

Macerich (MAC)

Early into this crisis, mall REITs were forced to close properties, tenants stopped paying rents, many retailers filed for bankruptcy, and valuations crashed to historic lows last seen during the great financial crisis:

But to the surprise of many, retail sales have already fully recovered and even surpassed pre-crisis levels.

A V-shaped recovery? For retail sales, yes:

This is despite:

Not having a vaccine.

Suffering high unemployment.

Lacking international tourism.

And having many older people still locked inside their homes.

What does this tell us?

Clearly, people have not changed. We remain social creatures and some of our favorite social activities are to shop, dine, play, meet, and connect with others.

It also tells us that the "retail apocalypse" narrative is misleading at best. Yes, retail properties suffer today, but the long term prospects of Class A properties remain mostly intact.

A V-shaped recovery in Class A Mall REITs?

If you look at their share prices, the answer is a clear no.

Macerich (MAC) is still down by nearly 60% since the beginning of this crisis:

But if you look at its fundamentals, it has "almost" enjoyed a V-shaped recovery:

Rent collection rates have bounced back from below 50% in April to ~80-90% today.

Average sales per square foot have already recovered to 80-90% of pre-crisis levels.

The average rents per square foot are up by 2-3% as compared to last year.

Occupancy was maintained at above 90% and leasing volume is strong.

So malls are taking a big hit, but it is temporary, and by now, fundamentals have already recovered to 80-90% of pre-crisis, even before a vaccine is deployed.

What this shows is that Class A malls are vastly superior to other malls, and the highest quality properties aren't dying. In fact, they even benefit from the pain of lower quality malls because it leads to traffic consolidation.

Today, only ~25% of malls are considered to be Class A. You could close most malls, and Class A properties would still remain:

Despite the rapid recovery in fundamentals, MAC is priced at just 3x normalized FFO and less than half of its 2019 valuation.

We believe that it was undervalued before the pandemic, and it is even more discounted today. According to our analysis of the risks and reward potential, MAC is set to triple in the recovery.

Closing Note:

EPR and MAC are just two examples of REITs with significant upside potential that we recommend to buy before the vaccine changes everything.

At High Yield Landlord, we have identified ~25 similar opportunities to maximize gains in the recovery, and this is where we are allocating most of our capital in today's market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.