The Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has had a rough few quarters with a weakening gold price, and Golden Star Resources (GSS) is one of the names that's taken a significant beating during the correction. Since August, the stock has fallen nearly 35%, and Golden is now hanging onto its positive year-to-date return by a thread. In the past, I have avoided Golden Star as it's had two massive flaws: ultra-high costs and unattractive operating jurisdictions. However, in a rare instance where 2 (-) 1 = 2, Golden Star has divested its Prestea asset, giving it just one mine, but simultaneously improving the investment thesis. Despite this, the stock has slid to barely 6x FY2021 earnings. While I don't see enough of a margin of safety baked in yet, I believe Golden Star is a name to watch if we see further weakness.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Golden Star Resources released its Q3 results in late October and reported an exceptional quarter operationally, but it didn't look all that impressive if one focused merely on the headline numbers. This is because gold production was down 2% year over year to ~48,400 ounces, the 2nd weakest quarter for consolidation gold production in the past three years. However, the company divested its underperforming Prestea Mine in the quarter, so investors should instead focus on continuing operations. When it comes to continuing operations, Golden Star's Wassa Mine had an exceptional quarter with its third-best quarter for output in three years and a new 3-year high for mining rates. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown above, consolidated gold production for Golden Star has been going in the wrong direction for years with a steady trend lower since Q3 2017. However, this is because the company's Prestea Mine has been unable to deliver on expectations. This has overshadowed what's otherwise been a profitable operation at Golden Star's Ghana Mine in Wassa. Fortunately, the divestment of Prestea has allowed investors to finally appreciate Wassa, and we can see that the mine is performing solidly. In Q3, the mine produced 41,600 ounces of gold and saw mining rates coming in at 4,960 tonnes per day, a 12% increase from the Q3 2019 mining rate of 4,420 tonnes per day. However, lower grades weighed on performance, in what otherwise would have been a new multi-year high for gold production for the mine.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The good news is that while feed grades were lower in Q3 2020 (2.8 grams per tonne gold vs. 3.5 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2020) due to impacted development rates, recovery rates remained strong at nearly 95% despite processing lower-grade stockpiles. If the company can start benefiting from grades above ~3.10 grams per tonne gold going forward and maintain similar mining rates above 4,600 tonnes per day, we should see stable production above 40,000 ounces per quarter going forward. This would allow Golden Star to enjoy only slightly lower production to what it had before the divestment of Prestea (~200,000 ounces per year), but at significantly lower costs. This is because it looks like Wassa should be able to produce 168,000 ounces of gold per year going forward at all-in sustaining costs of $980/oz. In summary, this is a rare occasion where a gold producer is actually a better investment by dropping a mine because it's shifting from negligible free cash flow to strong positive free cash flow from now on as Golden Star won't have to funnel cash into Prestea, which is where capital has been going to die. In FY2019, Golden Star produced ~203,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,157/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at quarterly free cash flow over the past three years, we can see that Golden Star is finally cash-flow positive, generating $16.2 million in free cash flow the past two quarters and a new multi-year high in free cash flow in Q3 2020. This has been helped by the gold price, which hit a record high in Q3, but we should see significant margin expansion going forward with Golden Star no longer being dragged down by high-cost production from Prestea. This is a big deal as it means that Golden Star can now invest in growth and exploration at Wassa, which already has a significant resource and several exploration targets that have received limited drilling to date.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

One of the more exciting targets is Father Brown, where the company currently has a measured & indicated resource of 254,000 ounces at an average grade of 8.67 grams per tonne gold. These grades are more than 250% higher than the current mineral reserve grade at Wassa of 2.38 grams per tonne gold, and more than double the mine's trailing-twelve-month mined grades. Currently, the company has an 85-kilometer haul road built from Wassa to Father Brown, and it could look at trucking some of this ore once it has higher confidence in the Father Brown resource.

(Source: Company Website)

Meanwhile, the company plans to drill up-dip extensions from its previously mined pits and near-mine targets with four anomalies identified within 10 kilometers of the current mining area. With plant capacity at Wassa of 7,800 tonnes per day and only 60% of this capacity utilized (4,450 tonnes per day over past 12 months), there is significant potential to increase production if the company has exploration success. The problem has been that Golden Star has been busy wasting cash on Prestea in the past, but this will no longer be the case following the divestment of the asset.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, why even bother with a single-asset miner in a Tier-3 operating jurisdiction like Ghana? Let's take a look below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While there's been little to write home about for years with Golden Star, the earnings trend is finally improving, with annual earnings per share [EPS] expected to move back to positive levels in FY2020. Meanwhile, FY2021 annual EPS estimates continue to rise and are currently projecting 83% growth year-over-year ($0.66 vs. $0.36). This is a dramatic improvement from the net losses per share in FY2018 and FY2019, and this is due to the divestment of Prestea, projected lower energy costs going forward due to the Genser facility expected to be completed in Q4, and the paste plant that's finally completed which will support increased mining rates. Finally, the gold price has helped considerably, with these estimates projecting a gold price above $1,750/oz for FY2021. Assuming that Golden Star can meet or beat these annual EPS forecasts, the company is on track for an earnings breakout year, a very positive development. Earnings breakouts occur when annual EPS hits a new high after stagnating for several years, and this is precisely what we see in the chart above.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Besides, this recent correction combined with improved earnings forecasts has led to a significant improvement in Golden Star's valuation, with the stock currently sitting at 6.0x forward earnings. Given that Golden Star is a single-asset miner in a Tier-3 operating jurisdiction, my conservative fair value for FY2021 annual EPS is 7.0x. This means that there is not enough of a margin of safety to buy the stock at current levels. However, if we were to see Golden Star drop below $3.40 where it would trade at less than 5.20x forward earnings, this would be enough of a discount to make the stock a Speculative Buy. I have arrived at this calculation by dividing a share price of $3.40 by annual EPS estimates of $0.66.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Meanwhile, the technical chart is also trying to turn around after a multi-year bear market. As shown above, Golden Star is finally starting to find support at its monthly moving average (blue line) after years of trading below this level. We've also seen significant accumulation in the past two months, with two quarters of much higher than average volume. Therefore, as long as the stock can stay above $3.20, where this moving average lies, I would argue that sharp pullbacks are likely to be noise and potential buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Golden Star Resources is hardly a top-20 name in the mining sector, but I have finally taken the stock off my Avoid list due to the divestment at Prestea and a focus on its better-performing Wassa Mine going forward. While the stock is much riskier than its peers, given that it relies on only a single asset, it looks like we could have annual production of more than 165,000 ounces per year from Wassa going forward at costs that are slightly below the industry average of $1,000/oz. This is leading to a significant improvement in annual EPS estimates and a transition from a high-cost Tier-3 producer with negligible free cash flow to a slightly below average cost Tier-3 producer with free cash flow and a focus on growth. Therefore, if we were to see a pullback below $3.40 and the stock trade closer to 5.2x FY2021 annual EPS, I would view this as a buying opportunity. However, this is a much more speculative name in the mining sector, so if I start a position, I will be using less than 2.50% of my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.