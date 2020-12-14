The Long Leading Indicators Are Roaring For An Economic Takeoff In 2021

That data confirms what the “high frequency” data has indicated - i.e., the economy’s engines are revving at high speed and ready for takeoff, once cleared of the pandemic.

In this post I use more reliable monthly and quarterly data to examine the long leading indicators, which give us indications of what the economy will look like in one year.

For months, I have written that both long and short leading indicators have been positive.

In my “Weekly high frequency indicators” posts, I update data that is reported weekly - but a drawback is that this data can be quite noisy.

Introduction

Last week when I wrote that substantial backward revisions to adjusted corporate profits had intensified concern about the short-term forecast, I mentioned that I wanted to update two things: (1) how the producer side of the economy would have to play out, and (2) the short leading indicators.

The first part I posted earlier this week. Today I am examining the second part.

Geoffrey Moore, who for decades published the Index of Leading Indicators, and in 1993 wrote "Leading Economic Indicators: New Approaches and Forecasting Records," identified 4 long leading indicators, and 11 short leading indicators.

In this post I will examine the long leading indicators.

They are:

Housing permits

Corporate bond yields

Real money supply

Corporate profits adjusted by unit labor costs

What we see is that all of them are positive, and several are at *extremes* of positivity.

Corporate bond rates and the yield curve

Underlying most of the other indicators is the fundamental background of interest rates. In particular, going back 100 years, only once (the 1937-38 fiscal contraction recession) have corporate bonds not increased off their lows more than one year before the onset of recession. They have also always rebounded before the upturn. Below I show their past 50+ year history:

By 2019, they had failed to make a significant new low in 6 years. Then, this year, they have made repeated new all-time lows, including 3.12% on August 6, and just two basis points above that, 3.14%, this past Tuesday.

The other interest rate indicator, the yield curve, as just about everyone remembers, did invert in 2019. With the rate cuts and fiscal and monetary stimulus this year, it has resumed a normal positive slope:

Housing permits

Interest rates are one of the primary drivers of the housing market as well. Here is the latest version of a graph I have run many times - the YoY change in mortgage interest rates vs. housing permits:

It is easy to see that housing follows interest rates with a lag that varies, but is typically about 3 to 6 months.

As of last month housing permits made new 10+ year highs:

Real money supply:

The Fed has stimulated via money supply like never before, even dwarfing its efforts during the Great Recession. The below graph shows real M1 and M2 YoY:

Corporate profits

Profits, deflated by unit labor costs, also typically peak more than one year before a recession, and bottom out either the quarter of or the quarter before the end of a recession. I’ve divided this into two time series since after 2000, profits completely blew out to the upside vs. history:

After tanking in Q2, corporate profits deflated by unit labor costs made a 5 year+ new high in Q3 of this year.

Credit conditions

Finally, although not included in Moore’s list, the Fed and several other sources have demonstrated that the ease or restrictiveness in credit conditions generally leads economic conditions by more than one year. The Chicago Fed has tracked these for over 40 years. Since a negative number indicates loose conditions - a positive for the economy - I have inverted their index, below:

After severe tightness during the brief period of spring lockdowns, credit has again eased up and is as loose as it would normally be during an expansion.

Conclusion

*All* of the long leading indicators are positive. Not just that, but consider:

Corporate profits adjusted by unit labor costs are at 5+ year highs

Housing permits are at 10+ year highs

Real money supply is expanding at an all-time record rate

Corporate bond yields made all-time lows 4 months ago, and were only 2 basis points higher within the past week.

If the constriction of economic activity due to the pandemic disappears, those tools which enable us to see a year or more into the future show an economy whose jets are roaring for takeoff.

