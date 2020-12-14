Next year’s financials should aid investors in understanding the impact of the service agreement on the income statement.

Zovio Inc. (ZVO), formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, is up approximately 116% year-to-date, appearing to break a long secular downtrend that began in 2011 when the stock reached a high of $30 per share.

The stock also trades under the radar, with only one analyst following the company. Trading volume is also low, with 144,000 shares traded, or approximately $630 thousand in market value exchanging hands. The micro-cap status of the stock also keeps the big funds away, which could benefit the small investor.

We believe the market is not paying attention to Zovio’s business model transformation towards a tech-driven education service company with the separation of Ashford University. That said, it is not a clear-cut situation and the company’s Pro-forma statements continue to show operating losses. Although 2021 is going to show a declining top-line, management expectations are for high-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margins for fiscal 21’ and subsequent revenue growth in the high-single-digits thereafter.

While it is too early to tell if the transformation would create shareholder value, we are keeping Zovio on our watchlist waiting for more clarity on the story.

Ashford University and the University of Arizona deal

The transformation of Zovio began when the company decided to change the for-profit status of Ashford University, an online educational institution, towards non-profit status. The change in status was a strategic one, as for-profit institutions became the subject of heavy government scrutiny under the Obama administration, causing the industry to experience a secular downturn in enrollments as it became harder for students to become eligible for federal financial aid and recruiting techniques were put under the scope:

Under the updated federal rules, schools can no longer pay recruiters bonuses based on the number of students they enroll. The government has vowed to cut funding to academic programs if their graduates don't find jobs that pay well. – chicagotribune.com

Heavy scrutiny, bad press, lawsuits, and overall bad practices led to the collapse of ITT Technical Institute, one of the largest for-profit educational chains.

Ashford University was also caught in the middle of the storm, with enrollments declining from a peak of approximately 85,000 students in 2011 to 34,700 students as of the end of 2019. With that said, the decline in enrollments started to slow down and reached an inflection point during the most recent third quarter, with enrollments up in the low-single-digit compared to its prior-year period and student retentions at levels not seen since 2016. The company guided for mid-single-digit enrollment growth in Q4 of 2020.

The recently completed acquisition of Ashford University by the University of Arizona marks a milestone for Zovio to become an educational technology service company and take part in the growing Online Program Management (OPM) market. With the acquisition, Ashford became a nonprofit and was rebranded University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), and a strategic long-term service agreement with Zovio was put in place. Under the service agreement, UAGC acquired Ashford for $1 dollar but Zovio would get 19.5% of revenues plus been reimbursed for costs associated with running the online school. Zovio would be responsible for running the marketing, financial services, student recruitment and retention departments, and technology support. The service agreement is 15 years long with an initial term of 7 years. UAGC will get $225 million in guaranteed revenue over 15 years, including a $37.5 million upfront payment from Zovio.

The deal is not without controversy, however, as many faculty members opposed the acquisition highlighting the lack of transparency and the impact on the brand image due to the association with Ashford, which had a controversial past and was accused by the state of California of misleading students about its tuition costs.

On the other hand, we believe the deal reached with the University of Arizona is beneficial to the company as they exit a heavily regulated industry while signing, what appears to be, a lucrative deal. The business model transformation would also allow the company to leverage its platform to pursue service agreements with other institutions. In that regard, we believe the new business model is highly scalable and could turn to be highly accretive to shareholders.

Still, the success of the business model relies on student enrollments and a growing acceptance of online universities. The current trend appears to be heading in that direction due to disruption caused by the pandemic, but the acquisition of Kaplan University by Purdue University, in a very similar transaction about three years ago, shows us that it is not smooth sailing from here. Risks are still high and the service agreement might not work out for Zovio as planned.

Fullstack, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes are growing

Zovio doesn’t disclose revenues for Fullstack, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, so we believe there are not meaningful revenue contributors yet. That said, the three divisions showed strength during the third quarter by adding new partners.

Fullstack added the University of Illinois, Colorado State University, and Emory University as partners during the third quarter. Management expects to end 2020 with 12 partners, which is double what management first expected when they acquired Fullstack, and by 2021, the company expects to end the year with 22 to 25 university partners.

TutorMe was awarded HowtoLearn.com’s 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice award in September. With remote learning on the rise, TutorMe provides an important tool to support students. During the quarter, TutorMe announced an alliance with the Allendale County School District, which will provide over 1150 students with access to free online tutoring. The total number of partners increased to 176, including 60 during the third quarter, or an increase of 280% year-over-year.

Learn@Forbes ended the quarter with 2,700 active subscribers, a sequential increase in the high-teens from Q2.

The Bottom Line

We believe it is too early to invest in Zovio. Next year’s financials should aid investors in understanding the impact of the service agreement on the income statement.

With the divestiture of Ashford University, the company got rid of a headache but still depends on the success of the newly formed UAGC to create shareholder value. The backlash from faculty members of the University of Arizona opposing the merger is a serious issue, which could cause the integration of Ashford into the curriculum harder than expected.

We feel ok waiting for more clarity. Right now, the situation involves too many moving pieces that for us are hard to understand. With no margin of safety, we believe Zovio is a pass for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.