I focus on TYG and why it might be worth taking a chance on at this point.

TYG, along with other Tortoise funds; NDP and TTP, are going through some changes.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

ESG/renewable investing is continuing its momentum. The fund sponsor, Tortoise, is now making some changes to their energy-related closed-end funds. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) are looking to merge. The new fund will then be the Tortoise Energy Evolution Infrastructure Fund if approved by shareholders. Stanford Chemist has gone into more detail on this subject in his recent Weekly CEF Roundup.

Along with that transition, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) is also making a shift. They are going to put a greater emphasis on increasing exposure to renewables and power infrastructure companies. This policy change will also eliminate the requirement to invest a specific percentage of total assets in MLPs and midstream equities.

This will be similar to what we saw with Kayne Anderson funds; in particular, the newly named Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Inc (KMF). This is one that I owned the pre-2020 crash and averaged down as they shifted policy. I continue to monitor the fund on an ongoing basis.

Holders of The Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) have also undergone this investment policy change and name change as well. Another fund that I held pre-COVID 2020 energy debacle. Likewise, I have averaged down and continue to monitor my SZC position.

Steady Cash Flow, For The Win - Transformation Helps

As an income investor, I'm a sucker for areas of the market with attractive and steady cash flow. These funds making the shift into renewable investments is the icing on the cake, as ESG and renewables have been a strong focus for several years now. Seemingly, only picking up momentum as we go along.

The shift we have seen with the others led to more utilities and infrastructure outside of the midstream/pipelines space. The industry of the energy sector is supposed to be more sheltered overall from volatility in crude prices but becomes cyclical all the same during times of panic.

So, adding utility exposure can help stabilize these funds even further. It is definitely appealing to help provide reliable cash flow. That is exactly why I'm drawn to the utility space as an income investor. Thus, my newly found intrigue with Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG).

It isn't my first brush with Tortoise management though. They emphasize investments in the energy space and were founded in the early 1990s. In fact, they are going through a bit of a transformation themselves as a whole.

They are now known as the TortoiseEcofin and have this whole "division" of Ecofin. Econfin "is redefining the narrative on sustainable investing. You don't have to compromise performance to make an impact." They had bought this platform in 2018 - but the greater focus has only been recently with the rebranding as a whole.

I have owned various other Tortoise funds in the past as well. NDP for a while even. Currently am a holder of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF). TEAF invests similarly to the new KMF and SZC. Though they also go outside the energy space in ESG.

So, I am quite familiar with the fund manager. They haven't done anything particularly terrible or to the detriment of shareholders. Of course, being invested in the wrong space for the last 7 years as the sector as a whole has done poorly isn't exactly their fault. Though, others will disagree.

The Transformation

In this case, it doesn't appear that TYG is going to make a change to its name. The "Energy Infrastructure" portion of their name still remains relevant. After all, infrastructure does mean MLPs as well.

The image below is a pie chart of where they intend to transition to.

What we can take away from the above is that they want to take renewables and power infrastructure from 15% currently, all the way to 40%. This will reduce their "other midstream" exposure from 37% to 22%. Additionally, to make even further room for renewables, they are going to target less natural gas - from 44% to 34%. Which, is still a significant position nonetheless.

MLPs make up the majority of their holdings at this point.

This alone is worth pointing out as it creates a different situation from most CEFs. It means that TYG itself is structured as a c-corp. That is, instead of a registered investment company or RIC. This is because any CEF that holds more than 25% of MLPs in their portfolio has to pay taxes at the fund level. This is because most MLPs pay return of capital.

MLPs pay out distributions that are passed through to CEFs that hold them. Being that MLPs are also tax-advantaged due to the high amount of ROC they distribute and they are, themselves, pass-through investments. Meaning that they don't pay corporate taxes at the entity level either, similar to a RIC. This is why CEFs that want to hold more than 25% of MLPs need to be registered as C-corps. Uncle Sam just couldn't fathom too many of these distributions not receiving double taxation.

Thinking about it, it is similar to a company paying taxes on their revenue and then their dividends being taxed again when shareholders receive them. In effect, creating double-taxation on the income that is received and paid out as a dividend. If a RIC could hold 100% MLP exposure, then the only distributions to be taxed would be when the shareholder receives them. Since MLPs distribute out mostly ROC, the cost basis for an investor would quickly go to $0. At which time, the additional distributions would be tax-advantaged at a capital gains rate.

Admittedly, I'm not overly optimistic about the energy sector over the longer-term. Coal, oil and natural gas are obviously here to stay in the short and medium-term. Natural gas, in particular, has been touted as the 'bridge fuel' to cleaner energy. Many of the midstream held within KMF are natural gas-focused.

Though like any great controversial topic, there are those that also oppose giving natural gas this title.

Just as I highlighted with KMF recently, the greater flexibility is what is worth more to me at this time.

It isn't unreasonable to expect that we see these continued transitions. A lot of these MLP funds came when oil was booming between 2010 and 2015. Though TYG is one of those with a longer history, going back to 2004. We are now left with a bunch of CEFs that focus heavily on MLPs. The MLP is a space that is shrinking anyway. Due primarily to tax benefits being lost with tax changes and the weak price of oil for several years.

TYG fund manager has this to say about the change:

The world is facing competing challenges of meeting growing energy demand while simultaneously reducing global CO 2 emissions,” said Matt Sallee, President - Tortoise. “This is leading to a massive disruption around how energy is delivered and consumed. We are convinced the best way to meet the conflicting needs is not an either-or solution. Low- or zero-carbon renewables and natural gas are needed, to work in concert, to replace heavy carbon energy sources. This creates a secular tailwind benefiting renewables and natural gas as they displace coal. As the energy sector and the companies that comprise it evolve, we think it’s in the best interest of our stockholders for the funds to be in a position to benefit from the energy evolution.

Excellently described, but this isn't anything new or groundbreaking though, we have been hearing this for years now.

The Bad - Distribution Cuts, Suspensions And Reverse Split

Their funds had even suspended the distributions for a period of time earlier this year, which will likewise have rubbed investors the wrong way.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The current quarterly distribution is $0.3 per quarter. This is a large drop from what they were paying pre-suspension of the distribution.

Similarly annoying to investors, the fund went through a reverse split. In April, the fund went through a 1 for 4 split, meaning for every 4 shares one held, they now held 1. This was to boost the share price but doesn't do anything to the actual valuation of the fund.

This wasn't the only Tortoise fund that underwent a reverse split, nor was it the only energy fund that went through it either. SZC, for example, always had a reverse split.

Due to all those negatives, it isn't too big of a surprise that the performance of the fund has been horrible.

(Source - Fund Website)

Again, 5 of the last 7 years had the energy sector as the worst-performing sector of the market. The S&P 500 now only has about 2.5% exposure to the energy sector! Of course, that is contending with a large and commanding position of tech that seems to have done nothing but gone up in a straight line for years now.

The last time it was a leading sector was in 2016 - before that, one would have to go all the way back to 2007. This drastic underperformance has led to diminishing exposure to the S&P index as a whole. Thus, how it arrived at that approximate 2.5% exposure.

(Source - Novel Investor)

Conclusion - Huge Opportunity Present, But Not For Everyone

TYG appears to be a horrible investment, and it definitely was for the last 7 years - no doubt about it. The energy space as a whole has been nothing but a big loser. Certainly makes a fund sponsor like Tortoise look like a failure. However, they are adapting to the future.

I doubt between 2009 to 2015 anyone would have said that TYG or any other Tortoise fund was a terrible fund then. When in 2009 they showed a total NAV return of 81.86%. This was following a 45% drop in 2008 though. How about 2010, when the fund returned a total NAV return of 32%+, or 2013 when returns were 34.18%. I bet investors weren't complaining at that time.

That is why choosing when to buy the fund can make all the difference. It might shock some, but I was able to average down enough on KMF and SZC, that I am not positive on price return only. That isn't even counting the distributions. While these funds have come up some, they remain deeply discounted yet.

TYG is currently trading at a 22.38% discount. Even KMF still sports a discount of 22.21% and SZC at 23.48%. So I believe they all offer attractive entries. Not as great as the depths of March, but nothing is at this moment with the market near all-time highs. We still have to be somewhat selective with what we are buying after such a run. With that being said, TYG is now going to be on my watchlist with these recent investment focus changes.

That being said, with these funds we are in a bit of uncharted territory. We don't know what happens when all these funds switch their focus. SZC even holds some Microsoft (MSFT). Who knows what they'll add or exactly how they will position their portfolio - but I'll certainly be paying attention when they do update their holdings!

The risk is still there as well as they utilize leverage and still have energy exposure. Both of these factors will create greater volatility, relatively speaking. Therefore, even with added exposure to utilities or infrastructure outside of midstreams and MLPs, it might only be appropriate for a more aggressive investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMF, SZC, TEAF, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was first published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on November 26th, 2020.