Businesses get challenges thrown at them all the time. Some falter when facing the smallest difficulties and others rise to the occasion when they get what appears to be an unwinnable situation. TransAlta Corporation (TAC) definitely falls into the latter group. We go into what challenges the company has faced and what it has accomplished. We also tell you why its preferred shares are a treasure and why the common could be bought on a pullback.

The Business

TransAlta has a diversified mix of revenues, with green energy forming a major subset. The company is heavily exposed to Alberta, which forms more than half of its revenue base.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

In addition to its primary assets in Canada, the company has exposure to the US and Australia. TransAlta has faced two major sets of challenges over the past few years. The first has been Alberta's abrupt decision to phase out coal usage for electricity. Alberta did land up ultimately paying up to the utilities for that, but it still caused significant damage to TransAlta. The company had to rewrite its destiny and adjust multiyear capex plans.

Alongside that, Alberta has been the weakest link in the Canadian economy as Crude Oil and Natural Gas prices have been rather weak, since 2015. The layoffs and reduced consumption have created a situation where Alberta power prices have stayed weak for most of the past few years. COVID-19 was another body blow that the company had to deal with.

What TransAlta Has Delivered

Reading about those challenges one would have assumed that the company would have struggled. That has been far from the case. TransAlta has repositioned brilliantly during this time and accomplished more than anyone would have expected. For starters, it has got its senior recourse debt down by about 55%.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

It has done that via focusing on free cash flow, something that is rather rare among utilities where capex always has to be done.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

It has also done a remarkable job moving away from coal usage.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

The Opportunity

TransAlta has a large number of renewables-focused projects in the pipeline.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

These projects will expand its EBITDA over the next 3 years.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

The plan is fully funded and TransAlta should come out on the other side with higher EBITDA and lower debt than it went in with.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

The company did a small dividend increase in 2020 and more increases are very likely.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

Common share dividends are consuming a very tiny portion of the total cash flow and with its current leverage levels, TransAlta can afford 6% annual increases every year.

Investment Opportunities

TransAlta's most obvious investment opportunity comes via its preferred shares. Several classes of TransAlta preferred shares exist but one we really like are the TA.PR.H shares.

Source: TMX

The TA.PR.H shares currently pay C$1.30 in dividends and trade at $17.55 for a yield of 7.4%. They reset in September 2022 with a spread of 3.65% over the benchmark of 5-year Canadian Treasury bonds.

Source: TransAlta

Currently, the 5-year Canadian Treasury bonds yield 0.45%. So if the reset were today, the dividend would be reset to $1.025 ($25 par value X 4.10%). This would create a 5.85% yield on the shares, although one has to account for the fact that you would be paid far more for two years. We like them under $16.50 and if we get a retrace, these shares are excellent income opportunities. As shown above, the preferred shares consume under 10% of funds from operations and that is a rather wide margin of safety. Over the last few years, TransAlta's free cash flow has covered its preferred dividends by about 10X.

The common shares are an interesting opportunity as well. Currently TransAlta owns 60.1% of TransAlta renewables (OTC:TRSWF).

Data by YCharts

It does not take rocket science to figure out that TransAlta's 60.1% share in TRSWF is worth more than its entire market capitalization. That is the reason that Brookfield (BEP) made the large investment it did via TransAlta and not via TRSWF. Investors keen on TRSWF could buy TransAlta and get the rest of TransAlta Assets for free. Actually it is better than free as TransAlta's stake in TRSWF is worth $1 billion more than its own market capitalization.

Conclusion

TransAlta continues to be an intriguing utility that the market gives very little credit to. The stock has moved up recently but it still lags the valuation it deserves. We have a good sized ownership in the preferred shares, which we have highlighted time and again as the safest yield plays you can find. But we are not averse to owning TransAlta common shares as well if we have room in our portfolio. It still comes as a surprise to us that ESG funds have not moved to target TransAlta. The fund flows in this space have been massive and it is a matter of time before someone discovers TransAlta's green push.

Katusa Research

TransAlta's achievements have come during a period of significant challenges. With oil prices recovering, Alberta's economy and power prices could surprise on the upside. The utility does hedge a good deal of its exposure but it will definitely benefit if power prices move up. As such it becomes an inexpensive bet on a stronger oil regime, without actually chasing the energy sector.

Data by YCharts

Sentiment measures do appear stretched on the broader indices, and we personally are not buying a lot these days, but TransAlta common shares continue to be on our radar.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position is via preferred shares.