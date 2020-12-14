However, given the possibility of USD strength (in the case of a reversal of the currency's fortunes this year) and the possibility of crowding into U.S. equities, international diversification could become important.

U.S. stocks continue to look attractive in a world of low rates. However, we would want to watch certain yield spreads for signs of excess.

VOO is an investable proxy for the U.S. equity market, which has been performing well this year after discount rates were slashed following rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is one of Vanguard's most popular exchange-traded funds. The purpose of VOO is to enable U.S. investors to achieve direct exposure to the S&P 500, the latter being merely a mathematical value (an index) rather than an investable instrument. VOO seeks to replicate the S&P 500 index, with cost efficiency being critical (the expense ratio is 0.03% which is, all considered, extremely marginal).

The S&P 500 is itself a benchmark for most U.S. investors. Further, due to the popularity of the U.S. equity market internationally, the index is often used as a benchmark globally (if not directly then implicitly). VOO is an excellent option for the vast majority of retail investors. There are many, many hedge funds that attempt (and fail) to beat the S&P 500. By investing in VOO, you can expect to beat plenty of institutional investors and analysts (who practice a range of different strategies), without the need for any "hard work" in analyzing securities.

Some professional funds may be able to beat the S&P 500 if adjusted for volatility, but as Warren Buffett has said previously, "Volatility is not a measure of risk," while the concept of beta (which forms part of the Capital Asset Pricing Model, or CAPM) "nice and mathematical and wrong in terms of measuring risk. It's a measure of volatility, but past volatility does not determine the risk of investing." In other words, if you hold through the storms, and ideally reinvest your dividends, you will likely do well over the long run.

In that regard, over the long run, an allocation to VOO still makes sense on the basis of the international popularity of the U.S. equity market, its strong historical returns, and the fact that the dividend yield of VOO (of 1.59% as at December 11, 2020) still exceeds the 10-year U.S. treasury yield (of 0.90% as at the same date). With interest rates likely to remain lower for longer, equity risk sentiment is probably going to remain constructive for the foreseeable future, and into 2021, COVID-19 (and any short-term risk-off events) notwithstanding.

For example, prior to the U.S. election, I guessed that equities would continue to rise, regardless of the outcome. I singled out the S&P 500, and indeed, the index has hit new all-time highs since, in spite of Trump attempting to contest the election result. VOO has achieved all-time highs alongside the benchmark. The VOO daily candlestick chart below, which marks the U.S. presidential election date of November 3, shows that VOO has risen by over 10% since (at its recent high).

(Source: TradingView. The same applies to price charts presented hereafter.)

From a shorter-term perspective, however, it is worth thinking about stocks from an international perspective. I like to look at currencies. Currency values determine, at least in the short term, how attractive or overstretched equity prices might be. There are many, many countries abroad whose investors have some degree of investment in U.S. stocks. However, a handful of geographies are responsible for the vast majority of flows into U.S. stocks.

Using data from the U.S. Treasury, we can see the major holders of U.S. corporate stocks as of August 2020. We can then divide the holdings of some of the major geographies into the total for all geographies, to find which places seem to be most important for U.S. equities. I produce the basic table below.

We can then think about the currencies of these geographies; in order of appearance (and therefore significance, as the table is ordered by the scale of each geography's holdings): EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY, CHF, NOK. Mainland China, Kuwait, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia also own large holdings. However, I will exclude these for the sake of our next step, as they are less significant, while CNH (the yuan) and HKD (Hong Kong dollar) are basically pegged against USD (notwithstanding some recent yuan strength this year, but longer-term ranges have not been broken).

I set weights to the currencies of these sources of large investment flows (EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY, CHF, NOK) in accord with the relative scale of each. The weights are as follows:

We can then recreate the VOO price (which is conventionally USD-denominated) by using these weights, and the USD FX crosses which include the currencies above (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, and USD/NOK, and of course, making sure that USD is consistently used as either the base currency or quote currency in our formula).

I construct the chart below using the new weightings. I understand these weightings should be subject to change, but for our purposes, it is satisfactory to hold them constant. Using the currency weightings, I retranslate VOO in international FX terms. All prices are based on daily closing prices. Also, I have indexed our adjusted VOO price to the first trading day of 2020 (at 100). I also add two bands (upper and lower) which reflect two standard deviations in price movements over the trailing 20 trading days, which help to draw attention to any significant short-term volatility.

(Price data: Investing.com)

Our FX-adjusted VOO index is currently trading only a little higher than its Q1 2020 high in February.

Short-USD flows this year have provided (USD-denominated) VOO shares with a significant boost domestically (indeed, this applies across the U.S. equity space). The weaker dollar has made U.S. stocks cheaper in international terms, pushing VOO higher in domestic terms. However, from our international perspective, U.S. stocks are not performing quite as well, although they have at least taken out the Q1 2020 high as mentioned. This less impressive performance is because major currencies, including the euro, the yen, and even the pound sterling, have managed to strengthen or hold firm against USD. International investors' U.S. equity holdings have, as a result, been less exciting (after adjusting for the FX movements).

Nevertheless, this could be constructive for U.S. equities, since it means that they have more room to run. The Federal Reserve may have slashed its short-term target rate to 0.00-0.25%, but the 10-year treasury of 90 basis points (referred to previously) still beats the German 10-year bund yield (commonly considered to be Europe's equivalent to the U.S. 10-year) of minus 63 basis points at the time of writing. The DAX stock market index (Germany's equivalent of the U.S. S&P 500, which VOO seeks to replicate) currently offers a dividend yield of just under 1.00% via Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX).

You can notice from my chart above that our "volatility bands" (essentially Bollinger Bands) have tightened recently, which can often precede higher volatility (on the upside or downside). Note that, from an international perspective, should USD suddenly reverse to the upside (i.e., strengthen against our alternative currencies), U.S. stocks would suddenly look more expensive (even if the domestic value did not change). Therefore, for U.S. investors, while a continually weakening dollar is probably not going to be ideal over the long run, a stable U.S. dollar at these lower prices, coupled with generally constructive risk sentiment globally, would be a likely perfect scenario.

On the subject of FX markets in 2021, you may be interested to read ING Economics' 2021 FX report; one take-away view is that USD is probably going to fall by 5-10% next year. I would entertain this view, considering tighter interest rate spreads across the FX space (supported by the Fed's short-term interest rate cuts this year, to the zero lower bound) has seemed to have led FX markets to price in a lesser USD premium into major pairs, most notably EUR/USD. In a piece written in July 2020, I introduced the Big Mac Index which estimated the fair value of EUR/USD as being close to 1.35 (not adjusted for GDP per capita). An OECD PPP model estimates fair value at almost 1.42 in 2019. Regardless, I would not rule out further USD weakness.

Further USD weakness would also likely support positive risk sentiment, as USD is considered one of the safe havens of the FX world (besides CHF and JPY). Positive risk sentiment, and a new economic cycle beginning (post-COVID-19), will likely benefit tech and momentum stocks (characteristically), and the S&P 500 is home to some of the most powerful tech and momentum stocks in the world.

On that last point, you may be interested to visit my recent article, covering iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL), in which I touch upon the significance of the so-called FANG+ stocks. Further, VOO offers a competitive dividend yield as compared to other major equity market ETFs globally (including DAX). The Federal Reserve has also apparently managed to avert negative rates this year, which have plagued European banking stocks for a long time (the European Central Bank has maintained negative rates for years). Tighter interest rate spreads, driven especially by negative rates (which are tough to pass onto consumer deposits), constrain the profitability of the banks and other financial services companies. For several reasons, U.S. stocks are likely to remain popular for the foreseeable future, and more international liquidity is likely to flow into the U.S. markets into 2021, even if USD remains soft internationally.

A true warning sign would be tighter spread between the dividend yield of major ETFs, such as (and especially) VOO, and the 10-year U.S. treasury yield. In a world of extremely low rates, and especially given the higher level of quantitative easing (specifically bond-buying) from central banks, it actually makes sense for the equity asset class to be traded more like the bond market of the past. Bonds offer limited upside at such tight yields (at present), while higher yields in the future would produce asymmetric downside (if a bond yield goes from 1% to 2%, the bond's value falls -50%). Since rates are unlikely to rise without robust corporate revenues and earnings to follow, equities are more protected from this sort of asymmetry (although perhaps the operative word is "more").

Just as FX markets are starting to view USD differently, I think equity investors have also managed to shift their perspective of the main purpose of equities as an asset class, which is now (more than ever) to provide long-term investors with the ability to exploit risk premia (beyond the so-called "risk-free" rates provided by government bonds). Nevertheless, should our dividend-yield-to-treasury-yield "spread" tighten too quickly, I would start to suggest diversifying more internationally. I have been covering several international equity markets recently, and I found that both South Korea and Canada look quite appealing. As always, I think having a global perspective beats domestic tunnel vision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.