Last week, we received fiscal fourth quarter results from semiconductor giant Broadcom (AVGO). It was another impressive report from the company, with top and bottom line beats, solid guidance, and a nice dividend raise. While shares did not respond initially to the report, the long term future continues to look bright for this stock.

For the Q4 period, revenues of nearly $6.47 billion beat expectations by $40 million and showed low double digit percentage growth. Semiconductor solutions revenue of $4.83 billion was up 6%, while infrastructure software revenue of almost $1.64 billion was up 36%. For the full year, revenues were up 5.7% despite the pandemic. This quarter saw the strongest top line increase in percentage terms in two years, accelerating nicely from the 1.2% growth bottom seen in fiscal Q1 of this year.

On the bottom line, growth was a bit stronger. Non-GAAP earnings per share rose from $5.39 to $6.35, beating by 15 cents, while GAAP earnings were up nearly 50% to $2.93. Non-GAAP net income for the full year rose by more than half a billion dollars, just missing the $10 billion milestone, while GAAP net income was up 8.7% to $2.96 billion.

One area where Broadcom is really doing well is free cash flow. During the year, the company generated nearly $11.6 billion, up more than $2.3 billion from the prior year's total. Management remains committed to returning approximately 50% of its prior year normalized free cash flow to stockholders in the form of cash dividends. As a result, the quarterly dividend was increased from $3.25 to $3.60 per share, continuing the strong growth seen in the graphic below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Broadcom dividend history, seen here)

Perhaps the company's results could have been even better if not for supply constraints as detailed on this conference call as well as previous ones. However, Broadcom still delivered the revenue beat, and fiscal Q1 guidance called for $6.6 billion in current period revenue, above street estimates for $6.49 billion. Analysts are currently looking for about 10% growth this year on the top line to $26.28 billion, with the potential to reach $30 billion annually in a couple of years.

On Friday, shares lost about one percent. Perhaps some whisper numbers were a little higher, or this was just a little profit taking after such a large run. Remember, this name had more than doubled from its $162 yearly low, and shares were up about $100 in the last three and a half months. Last week's finish under $406 is well below the current average price target of $448, a number that certainly went higher after a number of raises seen below.

(Source: StreetInsider Broadcom page, seen here)

In the end, Broadcom announced another solid set of quarterly earnings. Despite supply constraints, revenues and earnings both beat, and current period guidance was very reasonable. In addition, the quarterly dividend was raised by more than 10.7%, providing a nice amount of yearly income. While the stock may not have initially moved higher on the news, the consensus among street analysts is that this name will be worth a lot more in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.