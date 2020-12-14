Declining Dollar: Warren Buffett's Toll Bridge Lesson

Over the next 10 years, this disparity should move toward a more equal level and will create a lot of inflation here in the US.

The real inequality of the world is the disparity of the dollar vs. other currencies giving the US a huge advantage in living standards.

The dollar has remained very strong relative to other currencies but has started to enter into a decline.

Warren Buffett once suggested an ideal investment in an inflationary environment: An unregulated Toll Bridge built with old dollars.

An old Wall Street Journal article from the 1970s had a quote from an associate of Warren Buffett that said:

Warren likens owning a monopoly or market-dominant newspaper to owning an unregulated toll bridge. You have relative freedom to increase rates when and as much as you want.

I get this from the book called "Buffett, The Making Of An American Capitalist" by Roger Lowenstein.

For context, this quote was used against Buffett at a time when he had bought a newspaper in Buffalo, The Evening News, that did not have a Sunday edition. Buffett changed that and started a Sunday edition. The only other paper in the city, Courier-Express, had already had the only Sunday edition and was barely making a profit. They were afraid they would be put out of business with a competing newspaper on Sunday and thus, make Buffett's newspaper the only paper in town.

This newspaper sued Buffett's paper for what they perceived as violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.

It was in court for this trial where Buffett had the opportunity to explain the quote from the Wall Street Journal.

The key part of the trial goes like this:

Buffett: I have said in an inflationary world that a toll bridge would be a great thing to own if it was unregulated.

Lawyer: Why?

Buffett: Because you have laid out the capital costs. You built the bridge in old dollars and you don't have to keep replacing it.

Utility

I use the term "utility" in the sense of the usefulness of an asset. A car for example, has a utility of perhaps 200,000 miles before it goes bust. A good washing machine has a utility of 10,000 wash cycles or 25 years for an average family before it will break down.

A toll bridge may well have utility of 50-200+ years depending on how well it was built.

These are all assets or tools, for that matter, that provide utility for the function they provide, be it an oil well to pump oil from the ground or a power plant that can provide electricity.

Assets are built with current dollars. Once they are complete, you could say they were built with old dollars from there on. The better the quality and the longer the asset can last, the better it would be as an investment or hedge against inflation, in an inflationary world.

Inflationary World

Inflation is a very dynamic concept. There is first and foremost, monetary inflation that comes from the issuance of money or in the case of the US, debt, as we have a debt-based money system. Our money is in essence, someone else's debt.

There are certain key factors that contribute to rising or falling prices and these factors are dependent on the input costs.

The very definition of economy is:

Careful, thrifty management of resources, such as money, materials, or labor.

I would add "energy" as energy is an important input cost.

Add up all these input costs and you can come up with your output per dollar, output per hour of labor or an output per unit of energy.

The industrial engineer, cost accountant, the supervisor in charge of managing work hours are all in an effort of trying to reduce costs and bring down the cost of making a good or provide a service. More than anything, it is the profit motive of the capitalist that drives this effort to carefully manage resources and reduce costs.

Infrastructure projects can also be great contributors to reducing input costs.

A great example is the economic impact of the Erie Canal, America's first superhighway. It cost $100 to move a ton of goods by horse and wagon from Buffalo, New York, to NYC before the Erie Canal was finished in 1825. Moving a ton of goods via a flat boat over the Erie Canal, the cost went down to just $5 a ton. It also took 7 days down from 31 days.

The value of a currency can also play a big role as an input cost. The US has been in the position of having a very strong currency, with only a few periods when the dollar fell in value.

Monetary Inflation

As I said, money is debt, so here is a chart of all sectors credit or all the various forms of debt in the US:

We are up to $80.816 trillion as of the end of the 2nd quarter of 2020.

The monetary inflation comes from how much new debt is issued each year per capita. So here is chart showing the growth in debt per capita vs. the rate of inflation:

Debt growth is the blue line while the rate of inflation is the red line. The 1970s had very high rates of debt growth creating all that monetary inflation.

There need to be deflationary forces that reduce the input costs so that we can issue more money and have that additional money to buy more goods and services, improving living standards.

Deflationary forces lower prices due to lower input costs. Lower commodity prices, importing goods from cheaper foreign labor, technology advances and so forth.

Having a dollar that gains in value can greatly reduce input costs. It makes both imports cheaper and commodities can become cheaper relative to wages, which has absolutely been the case for the past 30 years.

US Dollar

Here is a longer term chart of the Trade Weighted US dollar Index:

Notice the dollar started to rally substantially from 1980 into 1985. This worked wonders for reducing inflation. Hence, the US was able to issue lots of money without the monetary inflation that comes with it.

Deflation In Clothing

The other factor for taming monetary inflation was globalization. In 1990, 50% of clothes we bought in America were made in America. By 2000, it was down to 28% and by 2013, it was just 2%. It's probably less than 1% now. Bangladesh makes a lot of our clothes and even today, garment workers there earn around $100 a month.

I just bought a pair of pants at Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) for $9.99 that are made in Bangladesh. That's a terrific price for a pair of pants.

On a side note, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Buffett's company, was originally a textile manufacturer for the clothing industry.

Obviously, outsourcing pretty much the entire US clothing supply to cheaper labor, inflation in clothing was tamed. The input cost of a family to clothe itself was reduced. This frees up capital to be spent on additional goods and services like going out to eat and paying someone else to cook your dinner for $50 instead of laboring on your own account and cooking dinner yourself for $10. Requesting an Uber at ride at $8 instead of taking the bus for $2 or walking for $0.

Here is a chart of inflation in clothing:

At this point though, there is next to no other way to reduce costs of clothing.

Once upon a time, many were saying robots were going to take our jobs or AI would. I'm not aware of any clothing plant that makes pants or socks using robots or AI.

There were 938,000 Americans employed in making clothes in January of 1990. As of November, just 87,400 were employed in the states making clothes. This is what happens when the domestic worker can earn $2,400 a month but the foreign worker will work for $100 a month doing the same thing, sewing together fabric to make clothes.

Source: BLS.gov

All in all, the US dollar remains strong and the rally in the dollar from the low in around 2012 has been a good factor for taming inflation and improving our living standards.

The Future

Americans have had the benefit of decades, 30+ years of importing deflation via cheaper labor and having a strong dollar readily accepted from our trading partners.

It's not just clothes, but car parts, power tools, most all electronics, a tremendous amount of assets that require replacement and will again be bought from our trading partners. With a declining dollar, they will cost more.

I see a future where input costs can only go up from here. The dollar's value has the potential to be compromised with respect to excessive fiscal stimulus, but we have to see what happens.

The rate of growth in aggregate debt, per capita, is the real rate of monetary inflation and without deflationary forces, it could simply end up in higher prices and reduced living standards.

In the second quarter of 2020, aggregate debt growth per capita grew 9.51% year over year. We've yet to see inflation in goods and services go up, but that's because so much of the economy remains shut down and or turned upside down, crushing demand.

Every asset has a life to it and will eventually need to be replaced using current dollars. The more assets you own with utility left, the better off you will be in an inflationary world - i.e., a new roof for your house, new appliances, new car, new furnace, new water pump, etc. For a business, a new factory or equipment, new computer systems, etc.

In your investments, consider the capital outlay replacement requirements for the ongoing operations of the business and their replacement costs.

