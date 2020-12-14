A Primer

Not too long ago I expressed my positive opinion on MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) unusual treasury policy, which consisted of buying $425 million worth of bitcoin (BTC-USD).

In the days following the policy announcement, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor stirred away from the “reckless bet” narrative, and instead presented his strategy as a thoughtful and pondered decision motivated by several macroeconomic factors. In my previous article, I analyzed the company’s balance sheet, business operations, and future prospects. Following the analysis, I concluded that the strategic decision made perfect sense on a risk/reward basis. However, the additional $650 million raise changes the result of that first analysis in a significant way.

A fundamental difference between the first and second purchase lies in the capital funding source. The first $425 million purchase was in fact conducted with cash straight from the balance sheet. The macroeconomic factors outlined by Michael Saylor on various occasions made perfect sense, as inflation creeps in and alternatives lack. However, this new purchase is being funded by a large capital raise, offering 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, that fundamentally change the capital structure of the company. Perhaps, following the investment thesis of the first bitcoin investment, if cash is trash and inflation is coming... why not raise a lot of money at a really low interest rate and invest it in an inflation hedge like bitcoin?

After all, even though bitcoin earned the reputation as an inflation hedge, there is no guarantee that this correlation will hold. Inflation hedges, if not pre-programmed (e.g. inflation-linked bonds), become regarded as inflation hedges only after a long history of existence (i.e. gold). Bitcoin’s history is still too short; even though I believe it has all the characteristics to be one, it can only really prove it as time passes by. However, maybe the renewed investment in bitcoin has a different nature than the first, stirring away from the macroeconomic motivation towards a more active, speculative investment.

Some traders say that losers average losers and winners average winners. Considering that MicroStrategy's first investment is up more than 80%, an aggressive averaging up could be the right choice. However, my point of worry for this new capital raise to buy more bitcoin lies in the risk/reward I calculated when first investing in the company.

As explained in the previous analysis, from a shareholder point of view the main benefit of MicroStrategy investing in bitcoin was a better risk-reward profile compared to holding pure bitcoin. The stock appreciated significantly since then, more than the actual appreciation in the bitcoin value MicroStrategy holds. This is possibly due to the liquidity and regulatory premium that investing in the stock carries when compared to holding bitcoin directly.

Recalling the two extreme scenarios of the first analysis, the situation changes significantly.

Previous Scenario Analysis

The previous scenario on November 11th (with stock fair value at $170):

Bitcoin at $0, stock fair value $126.

Bitcoin at $100k, stock fair value $564

Look at my previous article for more detail.

Updated Scenario Analysis

Should bitcoin go to $0, the company is now stuck with $650 million in debt and only $50 million per year in cash from operations. With the notes due in 2025, there would be enough time to accumulate enough cash to repay the notes. An additional capital raise would be likely, but the heavy reputational risk would be weighing on the company, putting pressure on its ability to raise money, and also on attracting and retaining core business customers.

Should bitcoin go to $100,000, the stock would appreciate far more than the $560 calculated in my previous analysis. Now, it has to be considered that as the company takes on new money, it gives out equity diluting the current shareholders.

The conversion rate for the notes is initially 2.5126 shares of MicroStrategy class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $397.99 per share. This represents a premium of approximately 37.5% over the last reported sale price of $289.45 per share of MicroStrategy class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 8, 2020."

Convertible notes can be converted at a later time into equity, with the severity of the note terms determining the amount of dilution. The conversion price for these notes is fairly high at $397.99, and this translates into a dilution of roughly 1.63 million shares. It doesn’t sound so much, but MicroStrategy has only 9.62 million shares outstanding, of which 7.25 million floating in the public markets. Should the convertible notes be converted into shares, earnings per share will go down, as the same amount of net earnings must now be divided by more shares outstanding. This does not matter much, as the bitcoin price movements far outweigh any business operation of the company. However, investors' stakes will be diluted for a value of approximately $47.

That being said, should bitcoin price go exponential, the interest paid on the notes and the stock dilution would hardly make a dent in shareholders' profits, so the potential reward could justify such investment.

The price of bitcoin in the second tranche of the investment is also rather high at $18000. However, when thinking about this decision, it is important to look at it from the point of view of MicroStrategy and its CEO Michael Saylor. The decision to invest in bitcoin is made on very, very long time horizon, such as 100 years. Looking at it from this perspective, and considering the potential for exponential appreciation should bitcoin be around in 20, 50, 100 years, the average price for this investment counts very little.

Takeaway

As a takeaway, I believe the new capital structure makes an investment in MicroStrategy much more similar to a pure bitcoin investment, and the investment has lost its characteristic as a low-risk exposure to bitcoin. The company is over-exposed to bitcoin, which could obviously be a good thing should its price appreciate, but at the risk of putting the company in a tough spot should a black swan event bring bitcoin's price to $0. I am bullish on bitcoin, so this move won’t make me sell my shares. However, investors need to be aware that the investment risk profile has changed. MicroStrategy shares now carry higher risk as well as higher reward, also through higher volatility, and investors may need to consider rebalancing their positions according to their risk profile needs.

