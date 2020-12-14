Week 51 MDA Breakout Forecast - December: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +36.4% YTD with more than 6 different categories of V&M portfolio strategies beating the S&P 500 for the third year in a row.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 155 out of 187 trading weeks (82.9%) not counting multiple gainers.

This past week, 2 out of 4 stocks gained over 10% led by closing gains in EXPI +16.9% and ARDX +8.27%.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 187 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer more than 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap.

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +308.55% compared to the S&P 500 +12.74% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +566.8%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted, hold to the Friday close average returns year to date, the worst case returns are +50.32% graphed in red below.

So far through 50 weeks this year, 121 stocks have gained over 5% in less than a week, 74 stock selections have gained over 10%, 40 stock picks gained over 15%, and two picks over 100% as high as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

For 2020 YTD, the best case average weekly returns are +11.34% and worst case average +1.01% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings, which increases your risk of declines, but is conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. We have had more than 19 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative this year.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 51

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well-documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday remains the most and only negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on November 4th of +2.2%. There have now been 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. 2020 has had more daily +/- 2% moves than these 7 years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 combined.

We can confirm the Fed increased purchases of domestic securities this week of $15.9 billion, up from $7.8 billion in domestic securities the prior week. This small move is consistent with pre-pandemic normal operation levels. The Federal Reserve's total balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from 2 to 4 weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® is beginning to peak from the highest positive weekly levels ever recorded on the system last week. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report above. The Fed easing increased this week to $15.9 billion consistent with pre-pandemic normal operations levels. The weekly values are declining from the peak average over 200 last week, and prior weekly peaks have preceded S&P 500 declines of various levels by 1 to 2 weeks.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - December 11: Markets Lower After Hitting Record Highs Wednesday, Fed Eased $15.9 Billion And S&P 500 At 3634 With Crude Oil WTI Near $47/Bbl.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - December 9: Markets Continue To Record Highs With S&P 500 Above 3708 Premarket And VIX Volatility Back To February Lows

V&M Breakout Morning Update - December 7: Markets Slightly Lower After Record Highs Friday With Nasdaq And Russell Indices Flat And Crude Oil Above $45/Bbl.

The Week 51 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for Next Week Are:

The selections this week consist of two Industrial, one Technology and one Healthcare stock based on strong scores on Friday. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open.

AudioEye (AEYE) - Technology/Software - Application Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) - Industrials/Specialty Business Services

AudioEye - Technology/Software - Application

Price Target: $22.00/share

(Source: FinViz)

AudioEye, Inc. provides web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

(Source: StockRover)

Acacia Research Corp. - Industrials/Specialty Business Services

Price Target: $4.50/share

(Source: FinViz)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 51

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week JPM JPMorgan Chase -2.93% (CAT) Caterpillar Inc. +0.86% (INTC) Intel Corp +3.60% (AAPL) Apple Inc. +4.59% (WMT) Walmart Inc. -3.68% (NKE) Nike Inc. +3.73% (CSCO) Cisco Systems +7.47% (AXP) American Express +6.57% (JPM) JPMorgan Chase +16.12% (GS.PK) Goldman Sachs +19.24%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long-term total return not including dividends over 2%+ annually:

The Dow Picks for Next Week Are:

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Disney broke out this morning to all-time highs and remains in strong breakout conditions on positive streaming subscriber numbers and very favorable outlook. All the sentiment indicators are highly positive with several indicators showing room to run.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The most recent percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg. daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +36.45% YTD beating the S&P 500 every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains have been achieved with 19 weeks in cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and do not include additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the many weeks of negative signal periods.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 900+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge® signals!

The Premium Portfolio is up 30.59% YTD through November

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year! *** Lock in the best prices before year end!! Subscription prices increase in January *** See what members are saying now - Click HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU, BNKU, TNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.