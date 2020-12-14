Inflation is taxation without legislation. - Milton Friedman

Imagine being the guy who still lives on his grandparents' farm in the middle of suburbia. Now, fast forward and imagine the city decides to zone your land commercial. You sell your farm for $7 million so they can build a shopping center and move to Cancun. The reason why this happens is that the farm is in the "path of progress," meaning that you own something that other people want and that gets more and more valuable over time. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has the potential to be a similar land grab. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the US government responded by printing trillions of dollars to pay to every American who was unemployed and to make loans to businesses. Simple supply and demand should suggest that the value of the US dollar should go down in light of this, and it has.

It's better than the alternative (shutting down the economy and letting people go broke), but when the government prints money, it redistributes wealth from the people who hold currency currently (the middle class) to the people who the government writes the checks to (the upper and lower classes). This is a variation on French philosopher Richard Cantillon's Cantillon Effect. The Cantillon Effect stated that the closer you were to the king, the more money-printing helped you, and the further away you were, the more you were harmed. The developers of bitcoin decided to prevent this type of money printing by deciding how the money supply would change in advance, as the eminent economist Milton Friedman once suggested the Fed ought to do. Friedman passed away before bitcoin became a reality, but if he were still around, I think he would like the libertarian ethos to the currency that creators had brought about.

Why I've changed my mind on bitcoin

As I've written previously, in 2017, I didn't buy into the bitcoin hype. A friend of mine helped to gradually change my mind, however.

His latest thesis:

He's newly married and now has 80+ percent of his net worth in bitcoin after parlaying his four-figure bonus working for a Big-4 accounting firm into six figures in investable assets. His parents told him to buy mutual funds and keep his head down, but he invested heavily in Tesla (TSLA) – only to sell into the hype earlier this year and then swap his stake for bitcoin. Genius or insane? Time will tell. I typically take a dim view of strategies that put too much risk in one place. However, I do keenly watch the price of bitcoin, which so many friends (and mentors) have invested at least a little of their money in –some much more than others.

What I do know is that the government is simply printing too much money, which means that the value of the dollar is going down and the value of assets (stocks, gold, bitcoin, real estate) goes up. As Seeking Alpha becomes a little like American Idol for fund managers, a good number of commenters (and some authors as well) on here have made forward-thinking bets that have paid off heavily. Some are value investors, some invest in technology, and some make their money by anticipating macroeconomic trends, but there is a lot of value to the comment section here, perhaps more than any other site on the internet.

I've written before that there are three paths to getting outsized returns. I'm not the only person who has written this, but the paths are leverage, concentration, and private/illiquid assets. Leverage means that you borrow at low interest rates to invest in assets that earn more than the interest you pay (this works best when you're diversified across asset classes). Concentration means that you put most of your risk in a single asset class or company, and if that opportunity does well, then you're golden. Private/illiquid assets mean that you invest in opportunities where someone can't click a mouse and flood your opportunity with capital until the market gets efficient enough that there isn't free money laying around. Note that mismanaging these tactics can result in you getting in tons of trouble, for example, if you combine leverage with concentration of risk – or leverage with illiquid assets where the assets and liabilities are mismatched in timing.

The case for bitcoin

1. Elected officials (and the Fed) have not ever been responsible with the trust that their constituents have given them with their savings.

This graph looks ugly, but the Fed has actually done a much better job over the last 20-30 years of controlling inflation than prior (another argument is that the way the government measures inflation is a conflict of interest). If you look at history, however, it's clear that governments will print money to fund wars and bail out politically important industries. Incidentally, Milton Friedman is best known for his work on inflation and monetary policy, but Friedman's most notable libertarian legacy was convincing the US Secretary of Defense in the 1970s to end the draft and go to a volunteer military.

2. Demand is growing while supply is limited. The supply increase in bitcoin is now less than the 2 percent target that the Fed has set, while demand increases geometrically. You have entities like PayPal (PYPL) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) that are buying bitcoin every day, and a nearly fixed amount of supply. Demand goes up faster than supply – higher prices. A few billionaires are buying in, and it doesn't take that many more for their wealth to affect the market cap of bitcoin, which sits at a few hundred billion.

3. Bitcoin is nearly impossible to ban. There are game theory implications to bitcoin similar to those in international tax policy. It's in the interest of big countries to have higher taxes, but it's in the interest of small countries who are offshore to have low taxes to attract capital. Similar dynamics occur at the state level, where states like Texas and Florida pick up capital from high-tax states in the Northeast and California. Despite the political power of large states and governments, they're powerless to stop capital flowing from where it's unwelcome to new and attractive places.

Here's the (simplified) game theory on taxation in the context of bitcoin.

Source: Unchained Capital

4. You can earn interest (3 to 6 percent annually) on your bitcoin. With BlockFi being the prime example, holders of cryptocurrency can earn interest by allowing their currency to be lent out to short-sellers and people who want to borrow against their crypto holdings without paying taxes (with adequate collateral of course). It's backed by Peter Thiel's venture capital firm. While not everyone trusts exchanges (or banks, for that matter), I think BlockFi is as sound as Coinbase or any other major exchange. If it's a major concern and the amount of money at stake is large, I'm sure you could get Lloyds of London or someone to insure your bitcoin against theft much in the way athletes insure their ACLs and shoulders. Additionally, there are opportunities for statistical arbitrage with the current contango in bitcoin futures vs. spot prices – for those interested.

5. Adoption is still not widespread. Roughly 97.5 percent of addresses hold less than 1 bitcoin, while estimates of the number of people who own bitcoin hover around 1 to 1.5 percent of the world's population. As I wrote about previously regarding Metcalfe's Law, the value of a network increases exponentially with the number of people who adopt it (depending on how dense the network is), so if even 5-10 percent of the global population adopts bitcoin, the increase in value could easily be 10x of the current price. Citigroup (NYSE:C) sure thought so when they hung a $318,000 price target on bitcoin.

Conclusion

The price of bitcoin is inherently uncertain, but people far smarter than I are heavily invested, and adoption is increasing. Is bitcoin like investing in Apple (AAPL) in 2005? I don't know for sure, there are certainly some risks on both the technological side and the adoption side. On the balance, however, I feel that the upside is asymmetric for someone to invest a portion of their portfolio in the asset. I've changed my mind over time to be increasingly positive, and feel that the current pullback represents a good opportunity. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to own bitcoin for it to make the world a better place. The mere existence of alternatives to fiat currency will put pressure on governments to manage their finances responsibly for future generations.

