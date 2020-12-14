The dividend thesis remains intact. Even in a bear case, the company has the potential to more than adequately cover the DPS going forward.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM), a dividend-paying company that I have been covering since June, remains an attractive long-term pick due to a few reasons, including its still-appealing dividend yield of ~4.5% and the upside potential identified by the DCF analysis. The company has successfully tackled the headwinds spawned by the recession and is strongly positioned to continue sales expansion with single-digit rates in the 2020s.

Capital rotation bolstered gains

Thanks to the historical capital rotation of material magnitude, stocks previously abandoned by investors who rushed to safe-haven assets and recession-immune or counter-cyclical opportunities have been on a tear since late autumn and some even since late summer.

Since mid-June, SWM has delivered close to 28% price gains. Has it become too expensive? Let us take a deeper look at that issue.

Source: Unsplash

DCF analysis: up to ~13% upside in the base case

To understand how much SWM might really worth, I opted for the simplified DCF methodology based on the two-stage Free Cash Flow to Equity approach to measuring the intrinsic value. To save time, I did not incorporate adjusted EBITDA/net operating profit after tax/adjusted net income or working capital assumptions into the model and instead used the margins approach, extrapolating historical median Capex/Sales and the cash flow margin to arrive at levered FCF.

Perhaps, the most taxing and complicated step of the overall analysis is making assumptions of the long-term revenue growth rates. Unfortunately, pundits' estimates are available only for 2020-2022, thus I had to figure out the sales growth rates for most of the projection period by myself.

The essential thing to understand about SWM is that its Engineered Papers segment is almost recession-immune, but the growth outlook for it is somewhat lackluster, as the cigarette industry is not enjoying its heyday. Instead, smoking rates creep lower slowly but consistently, which is clearly illustrated by the American Lung Association data.

How a company can hedge itself from the repercussions of the market shrinkage? While the key cigarette players can reinvent smoking, offering customers relatively more safe options like IQOS (and other reduced-risk products) in the case of Philip Morris International (PM), a firm like SWM cannot do the same, as it is more closely tied to the conventional smoking with its low ignition propensity papers, filter wraps, etc. And though it has exposure to the heat-not-burn market thanks to reconstituted tobacco leaf and wrapper & binder products, I reckon it is unlikely that HNB will fully offset the effects of declining smoking rates on its top line in the 2020s.

So, Schweitzer-Mauduit had to reinvent its own business model, making a foray into a completely different market and establishing the Advanced Materials & Structures segment focused on performance materials like resin-based films, urethane nets, etc. The issue with this step is that, though the firm reduces its dependence on the declining tobacco industry, it morphs into a more recession-sensitive business, with a higher degree of revenue volatility.

At the moment, the AMS segment is responsible for 49.6% (according to YTD data) of the consolidated revenues. As SWM will add new businesses to the AMS portfolio (it expects to continue acquiring apt targets going forward; slides 8 and 23) and the EP revenue will stagnate or expand at a glacial pace, the mix can change further in the 2020s. It is also worth mentioning that some of the AMS' end-markets are forecasted to expand at a rapid pace, like Transportation and Filtration, while others, including Industrial, Medical, and Infrastructure & Construction, are expected to grow in line with the global GDP (slide 8).

We cannot say precisely when SWM will acquire another business and how significant the revenue tailwind will be, as it is unpredictable, but we can say for sure that inorganic means of growth are central to its 2020s expansion story, and material cash outlays will be necessary to support these efforts going forward. For example, the Tekra and Trient acquisition required $155 million in cash.

Finally, with all these in mind, I incorporated a conservative, 2% revenue growth rate into the base-case modeling assumptions.

Now, what about the profitability and cash flows? To understand what we might expect from the company in the 2020s, I used historical GAAP data provided by Seeking Alpha. My analysis showed that the median CF margin for 2010-LTM was 15.67%, while the arithmetic mean was 17%. The highest result was achieved in 2013 (precisely before SWM embarked on a transformation path) when 23% of revenues were converted into net operating cash flow.

The author's work. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

It is worth remarking that Schweitzer-Mauduit itself acknowledged that the EP remains the essential driver of cash flow, while the AMS is mostly responsible for sales expansion, not cash flow growth (page 2 of the annual report). So, it is not coincidental that, while in the late-2010s, sales were consistently improving, the CF margin was weaker if compared to 2012-2013, teetering in the low-to-mid teens. So, for the model, I assumed the margin will remain close to the median for the whole projection period.

The next required estimate is the percentage of revenues the company uses to finance its capex required to sustain/accelerate growth. Analyzing the 2010s-LTM dataset, I came to an interesting conclusion: while SWM switched focus to inorganic growth, its Organic Capex/Sales dropped significantly (see the chart above). Another factor that led to the compression of the capital was sales growth bolstered by acquisitions. So, while the median for the 10-year period is 3.49% (a 4.4% average), the 5-year median is only 2.8%. As the firm will likely continue inorganic expansion in the current decade, while also keeping organic capex low, I factored in a somewhat conservative 3% ratio.

For the discount rate, I used a 2% risk-free rate, a beta of 1.03 (in line with its 24-month beta), and an equity risk premium of 6.5%. After including necessary discount factors, I calculated the cumulative present value of FCFE, $954 million. My estimate of the terminal value was based on the hypothesis that after 2030, the company's levered FCF will continue to grow ad infinitum with a 1.2% rate. The present value of the terminal value amounted to $413 million ($950.9 million multiplied by a discount factor of 43.4%). Ultimately, the implied equity value (a sum of the PVTV and the CPV of FCFE) appeared to be slightly north of $1,367 million, or $43.9 per share. That means that, at the moment, with an 8.8x EV/EBITDA, SWM has at least 13.2% upside.

Remarks on the dividend thesis: DPS cut not in the cards

It seems the market has not priced SWM's growth prospects fully yet. But what about the dividend thesis? My analysis shows that it is still relevant: the company will likely easily cover dividends in the 2020s, assuming that ~12.7% of its revenues will be converted into FCFE every year, which is consistent with its historical figures.

The author's work. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

And even in a bear case (1% revenue growth in 2023-2030, a 13% cash flow margin, 4% Capex/Sales), the company will still have a cash surplus copious enough to cover the dividend more than adequately, well above 1.8x during the whole 2020s.

Moreover, it will have room for dividend growth: even assuming it will use ~47.5% of FCFE for the dividend (in line with a 5-year median), it might return ~$77 million to shareholders in 2031 vs. $54.8 million in LTM, which implies a 1.4x growth. But the essential issue worth remembering is that the company is active on the inorganic growth front, and perhaps, it will opt for retaining more cash in order to finance future acquisitions with cash on hand, not debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.