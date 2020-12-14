New partnership additions from the past several months are going to help drive revenue over the longer term.

Q3-2020 was a milestone for Mogo as it reported positive earnings and cash flow from its operations.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is a Canadian fintech company based in Vancouver, Canada. If Mogo has shown us anything in the past year, it is its ability to adapt quickly. While being in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic and a recession, Mogo was able to post a profit in its recent Q3-2020 financial reporting. Also, its business continued to move forward with the acquisition of Carta Solutions (a digital transaction process payment company). This was a tall hill to climb, considering what the world's economy has gone through.

I believe Mogo continues to be an undervalued stock. It has a built a strong economic moat around its mobile app, and its growing list of partners are going to move its valuation higher.

Its Competitive Advantage: The Mobile App

Mogo's strategy has always been a two-pronged approach: grow its membership base and attract third-party businesses to sell products on its mobile app. The thinking is, as its membership grows, this will entice lenders and other financial institutions to do business with Mogo.

Mogo has always advertised its low cost of customer acquisition to potential partners:

Mogo's business works because of its mobile app. To date, management has spent ~$250 million to develop and upgrade it. To keep its mobile users interested and engaged, it has continuously added new features.

For enticing new membership sign-ups, the mobile app offers free identity fraud protection, free credit monitoring, and a recently revealed bitcoin rewards program. With so much "free" membership, numbers grew. As of Q3-2020, its total membership increased by 16.1% to 1,074,000 from a year ago.

For businesses, the mobile app is a direct way to reach out to the Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and the Generation Z (anyone born after 1997). In a recent study, mobile usage is 14% higher for Millennials than older consumer groups. For Generation Z, this population segment is even more attached to their phones, with 78% considering their mobile devices to be their most important device to go online compared to 74% of Millennials. These figures matter to financial institutions because only 27% of Millennials have sought professional financial advice and only 8% believe they have high levels of financial literacy.

What all these numbers show is Mogo's mobile app is a great direct marketing tool for businesses looking to sell to the younger generation.

Mogo's Partnership Renewals and Growth

This year alone, Mogo has expanded its partnerships:

As of November 2020, MogoCard supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

In August 2020, a new revenue stream was created from a new referral agreement with Lendful Financial.

In August 2020, another referral agreement was finalized with EQ Bank. This arrangement allows Mogo to offer EQ Bank's savings account to its mobile users.

In July 2020, a carbon offsetting partnership was signed with Offsetters. This allows Mogo members to automatically offset CO2 whenever they make purchases with the Mogo Prepaid Card.

In February 2020, a three-year lending partnership with goeasy OTCPK:EHMEF)

In January 2020, Mogo renewed its marketing agreement with Postmedia OTC:PCDAF)

Individually, these deals may not amount to much, but collectively, these partnerships allow Mogo to offer a comprehensive suite of financial solutions to its membership base.

Mogo Enters the B2B Business Payment Space

What has been a game changer for Mogo is its acquisition of Carta Solutions in November 2020. Carta Solutions (or Carta Worldwide) is a digital transaction process company, processing over 100 card programs across the globe.

85% of its revenue is generated outside Canada. On its website, Carta Solutions mentions one of its products' functionality:

"Cloude Suite platform enables rapid deployment of mobile solutions with breakthrough technology that overcomes technical constraints of existing systems and infrastructure"

The P2P payment solution was already mentioned in the last earnings call, and it's now revealed that Carta Solutions will be the cornerstone of Mogo's P2P feature.

Looking beyond just the P2P payment solution, I believe there are other opportunities Carta Solutions can bring to Mogo. Perhaps Carta Solutions can leverage Mogo's mobile app to attract 3rd party loyalty card companies too?

Regardless of how Mogo's mobile app shapes out to be, I do expect the app to offer even more features, products, and services. In the long run, this should add more to its bottom line.

Another way to also look at the acquisition of Carta Solutions is the new markets now available to Mogo. Mogo went from a purely Canadian player to an international one with a presence in over 40 countries.

Mogo is in the Black

Mogo became profitable in Q3-2020. This is a milestone for the company as it was bleeding cash for most of the other quarters. The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) did help offset some of the costs, but the company did actively reduce its expenses:

A big reason for the improvement in finances has to do with selling its loan book. The loan book business required Mogo to keep a provision for loan losses, and this saddled the company with a huge quarterly expense. With this business sold, the company's finances have improved.

Moving forward, I do anticipate the company's bottom line to start improving with new referral agreements signed and new opportunities from Carta Solutions.

The Unknown Factor: Was Carta Solutions Profitable Before Being Acquired?

The tie-up between Mogo and Carta Solutions makes a lot of sense. Both technologies are a natural fit for their respective business, and it does not cannibalize the other.

What I don't know, however, is the financials at Carta Solutions. Was the company profitable before, and were they saddled with a lot of debt? The media reported Carta Solutions had earned $8.5 million in revenue for 2019, but what were the 2019 expenses? I'm sure once the acquisition closes, there will be opportunities for cost savings, but financially, I don't know what the impact is on Mogo's income statements and balance sheet.

Strategy Forward

A year ago, we saw Mogo sell its loan book. Now, it wants to compete in the digital transaction processing space and become a leading bitcoin digital wallet. The speed of how it exited one business to focus on another was pretty fast. I like its new strategy and the direction Mogo is taking it. The new partnership additions and membership growth is proof that its mobile app is gaining more traction. The fact that Mogo is now offering a bitcoin rewards program is just going to accelerate new membership growth.

If you have been following Mogo's stock price, the stock had been languishing at sub $4. I do believe the stock price is starting to find its footing again. Even if the stock price doesn't appreciate in the short term, its business prospects do seem brighter, and in the longer term, we will see the stock price start moving up.

I'm bullish on Mogo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.